Brenda G. Garton, a former county administrator in Orange County, has returned to her old job on an interim basis beginning today, according to a release from the Orange County Board of Supervisors.
She replaces Bryan David, whose contract was terminated by the supervisors in December.
Before her retirement in 2017, Garton worked as county administrator in Prince George, Gloucester and Frederick counties, in addition to Orange, where she worked from 1993 to 2002.
Since her retirement, she has made something of a specialty of serving local governments in an interim capacity. According to the county release, she was interim county administrator in Rappahannock and Greene counties and interim city manager in Lexington.
"I am pleased to be coming home to work in Orange County for the upcoming months and look forward to assisting the board of supervisors as they conduct the search for a permanent county administrator," Garton said.
A graduate of Orange County High School, she taught math at OCHS for eight years early in her career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.