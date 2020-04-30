As businesses and patrons struggle to connect in the era of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce is launching a new campaign to bring the two together.
According to chamber executive assistant Deanne Marshall, the business advocacy organization is working with nearly two dozen local merchants to introduce a “curbside bingo” program it hopes will stimulate local commerce.
“We want to help promote business however we can and we’ve been looking at what other communities are doing and thought this would work here,” she said.
The chamber is creating a bingo card with logos from 20 businesses ranging from Gordonsville to Orange to Locust Grove and Lake of the Woods listed who offer take-out options or curbside pick-up. Participants can download the card on the chamber website and each time they patronize a local business, are encouraged to take a selfie of their receipt and purchase to fill in a bingo square.
Once they achieve a “bingo,” they’ll be entered for weekly drawings for gift cards and prizes and, at the conclusion of the promotion, will be eligible for a grand prize (to be determined).
Marshall said the chamber is hoping to have the promotion launch by the end of the week.
Participating businesses include: Lacy’s Florist, The Flower Cottage, Darnell’s Garden Patch, Honah Lee Vineyards, Unique to Chic Galleria, BBQ Exchange, Clearwater Restaurant, Iron Pipe Alewerks, JB Cakes & Bakery, Krecek Kakes, La Naranja, Faye’s Office Supply, Provisions Market Table, Laura Anne’s Café, The Market at Grelen, Graze Steakhouse, The Light Well, Wise Guys, Unionville Brewery and Deep Roots Home and Garden Center.
“Anything we can do to help these and other businesses keep their doors open during this time is good,” Marshall added.
After it gets its curbside bingo promotion running, the chamber also plans to present a virtual wine week in lieu of its recently canceled Orange Uncorked wine festival, originally scheduled for this weekend.
Marshall said the idea is to promote those local wineries who would have participated in the annual event and some of the county’s smaller producers.
She expects the promotion largely will be driven through social media, directing customers to the wineries that are open or their websites. Marshall said the chamber anticipates a launch around Mother’s Day and encouraged the community to visit the chamber website for more information.
For more information on the chamber’s curbside bingo promotion or other programs and events, visit www..orangevachamber.com or call 672-5216.
