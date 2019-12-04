DEC. 6
ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN BAZAAR
Orange Presbyterian Church’s annual holiday bazaar will be held at the church Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. A variety of handmade goods and items will be available for sale, including the popular “alternative gifts,” which are donations in honor of someone to one of three church-supported charities. For more information, contact the church office at 672-4240.
DEC. 7
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Orange Seventh-day Adventist Church will host its second annual Christmas chapel concert Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. This year’s concert will be a festival of Christmas praise from around the world, “Celebrating the Family of Christ.” Special guests from Indonesia and Africa will present sacred music from their home countries as well. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Orange Free Clinic. For more information, visit orangeadventist.org, Facebook, or call (540) 718-4443.
SOMERSET CHRISTIAN BAZAAR
Somerset Christian Church will host its annual Christmas bazaar Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on Old Somerset Road. The bazaar will feature crafts, baked goods, chili and Brunswick stew.
ST. THOMAS BAZAAR
St. Thomas Episcopal Church will hold its annual bazaar Saturday, Dec 7, from 9am - 2pm. The bazaar will feature homemade baked goods, knitted items, and crafts. There will also be a silent auction for a beautiful, handmade wooden rocking horse.
ADVENT WORKSHOP
Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, Christ Anglican Fellowship in Orange will hold an advent workshop for wreath-making and other activites. This is being done in conjunction with other events in Orange that day. Call 672-2793) or 672-8147 for more information.
ORDINATION SERVICE
The ordination serivce for minister William Jackson will be Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Nazareth Baptist Church in Orange.
WUMC BREAKFAST
Westover United Methodist Church, 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville, will host its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast Dec. 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, biscuits, gravy, fruit toppings, coffee, tea and juice. The cost is $8 for adults and children 10 and under eat free. Proceeds benefit the building fund and Greene Alliance. For more information, call (434) 985-6054.
DEC. 8
PASTOR ANNIVERSARY SERVICE
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its pastor Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. Pastor Derrick Mathias and his church family of St. Stevens Baptist Church, Stevensburg, will be the special guests.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH ORANGE CAMPUS
Mountain View Community Church has launched a new church campus in Orange. The sermon topic for Sunday, Dec. 8, will be, “The Stories of Christmas—don’t miss out.” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
DEC. 9
NAACP CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
The Orange Branch NAACP will hold its annual community Christmas program Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Little Zion Baptist Church in Orange.
DEC. 12
BUMC CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Bethel United Methodist Church, Rochelle, will host a Christmas concert by the singers of Oak Grove Mennonite School Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. Come hear these heavenly voices directed by Vincent Troyler. Light refreshments will follow.
DEC. 14-15
SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE
Orange Baptist Church announces the 36th performance of the Singing Christmas Tree Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. each evening. This year’s performance is titled “Rise Up, Shepherd and Follow!” with carol arrangements,
Handbells and instrumentalists in songs of the season. The concerts are free of charge and nursery care will be provided.
LGBC CHRISTMAS PLAY
The youth ministry of Locust Grove Baptist Church, Radiant, will present its Christmas play, “O’ Holy Night,” Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Mrs. Jeanette Smith is the coordinator and pastor elect is the Rev. Linwood Smith.
DEC. 15
CHRISTMAS CANTATA
Mechanicsville Baptist Church, Gordonsville, will present the Christmas cantata “God is With Us!” performed by the church’s adult choir, Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10:55 a.m. The church is located at 10200 Louisa Road. Call (540) 223-1244 or email mlmorrow_9922000@yahoo.com for more information.
DEC. 17
MESSIAH SING
St. Thomas Episcopal Church invites the community to its 19th annual singing of the Christmas section of George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah.” The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the church, located at 119 Caroline St. in Orange. All singers and listeners are welcome. Music is available on loan for the performance. Singers who have their own copies of “Messiah” should plan to bring them. There is no rehearsal. A reception will take place following the performance in the Robertson Parish Hall. Donations are appreciated.
DEC. 19
BLUE CHRISTMAS
Salem United Methodist Church, at 28123 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville, will hold a blue Christmas/longest night worship service on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. Christmas joy is not part of everyone’s season this year: illness, sudden death of a love one, unemployment, addiction, financial difficulties or deployment of a loved one all make an impact. Those who attend will find a centering, calming, peaceful worship service to recognize folks who may be blue this season.
DEC. 22
THE SIGNS OF CHRISTMAS
Mechanicsville Baptist Church’s music and arts camp will present the “Good News Ahead—the Signs of Christmas!” Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10:55 a.m. Refreshments will follow. The church is located at 10200 Louisa Road. Call (540) 223-1244 or email mlmorrow_9922000@yahoo.com for more information.
DEC. 24
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Mechanicsville Baptist Church, Gordonsville, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service with communion Wednesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 10200 Louisa Road. Call (540) 223-1244 or email mlmorrow_9922000@yahoo.com for more information.
DEC. 29
FIFTH SUNDAY AT SHADY GROVE
Shady Grove Baptist Church will hold a special program for Women’s Ministry Sunday during the 11:15 a.m. worship service on the fifth Sunday (Dec. 29) of the month. The program will replace the traditional worship service. Those who attend are reminded to bring 13 non-perishable items for the Love Outreach Food Pantry in Orange. There will be no 9 a.m. service Dec. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.