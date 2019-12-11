DEC. 12
BUMC CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Bethel United Methodist Church, Rochelle, will host a Christmas concert by the singers of Oak Grove Mennonite School Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. Come hear these heavenly voices directed by Vincent Troyler. Light refreshments will follow.
DEC. 14-15
SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE
Orange Baptist Church announces the 36th performance of the Singing Christmas Tree Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. each evening. This year’s performance is titled “Rise Up, Shepherd and Follow!” with carol arrangements, handbells and instrumentalists in songs of the season. The concerts are free of charge and nursery care will be provided.
Dec. 15
CHRISTMAS CANTATA
Mechanicsville Baptist Church, Gordonsville, will present the Christmas cantata “God is With Us!” performed by the church’s adult choir, Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10:55 a.m. The church is located at 10200 Louisa Road. Call (540) 223-1244 or email mlmorrow_9922000@yahoo.com for more information.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH ORANGE CAMPUS
Mountain View Community Church has launched a new church campus in Orange. The sermon topic for Sunday, Dec. 15, will be, “The Stories of Christmas—Let Me Check My Calendar.” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
DEC. 17
“MESSIAH” SING
St. Thomas Episcopal Church invites the community to its 19th annual singing of the Christmas section of George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah.” The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the church, located at 119 Caroline St. in Orange. All singers and listeners are welcome. Music is available on loan for the performance. Singers who have their own copies of “Messiah” should plan to bring them. There is no rehearsal. A reception will take place following the performance in the Robertson Parish Hall. Donations are appreciated.
DEC. 19
BLUE CHRISTMAS
Salem United Methodist Church, at 28123 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville, will hold a blue Christmas/longest night worship service on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. Christmas joy is not part of everyone’s season this year: illness, sudden death of a loved one, unemployment, addiction, financial difficulties or deployment of a loved one all make an impact. Those who attend will find a centering, calming, peaceful worship service to recognize folks who may be blue this season.
Dec. 22
The Signs of Christmas
Mechanicsville Baptist Church’s music and arts camp will present the “Good News Ahead—the Signs of Christmas!” Sunday, Dec. 22, at 10:55 a.m. Refreshments will follow. The church is located at 10200 Louisa Road. Call (540) 223-1244 or email mlmorrow_9922000@yahoo.com for more information.
HOGT CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
House Of God Tabernacle will hold its Christmas program, “Celebrating the Birth of Jesus Christ, Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will follow. The church is located at 109 N. Madison Road, Orange.
Dec. 24
“CHRISTMAS 24/7 365”
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will present the improv play “Christmas 24/7 365 Making Room for Jesus,” on Sunday, Dec. 22, following the morning service. Refreshments will follow.
BUMC CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Bethlehem United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 23258 Village Road, Unionville. All are invited.
MBC CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Mechanicsville Baptist Church, Gordonsville, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service with communion Wednesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 10200 Louisa Road. Call (540) 223-1244 or email mlmorrow_9922000@yahoo.com for more information.
GOOD SHEPHERD CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Route 15 south of Orange will hold a Christmas Eve service, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
FIFTH SUNDAY AT SHADY GROVE
Shady Grove Baptist Church will hold a special program for Women’s Ministry Sunday during the 11:15 a.m. worship service on the fifth Sunday (Dec. 29) of the month. The program will replace the traditional worship service. Those who attend are reminded to bring 13 non-perishable items for the Love Outreach Food Pantry in Orange. There will be no 9 a.m. service Dec. 29.
Dec. 31
HOGT WATCH NIGHT PROGRAM
House Of God Tabernacle will hold a watch night program Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 p.m. Pastor Donald Rollins, of Long Branch Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, will be the guest speaker. The church is located at 109 N. Madison Road, Orange.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.