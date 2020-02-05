FEB. 8
LICENSING SERVICE
Church of the Living God Pastor James and Shirley Strother invite everyone to the initial sermon and licensing of missionary Gwendolyn Thurston Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. Church Of The Living God is located at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. For more information, call (434) 305-9641.
FEB. 9
CHESTNUT GROVE BHM SERVICE
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville, will host its Black History Month service on Sunday, Feb. 9. The service will start at 2:30 p.m. with a devotional service, followed by the program at 3 p.m. The special guest will be the M.R. Jones Gospel Singers, from Arvonia, along with the New Anna Baptist Church family from Mineral, performing an original skit. Lunch will follow the 11 a.m. service. For more information, contact Evelyn Carey at 832-2592 or at e_carey3@yahoo.com.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH SERVICE
Mountain View Community Church has changed its worship service time to 10:30 a.m. The sermon topic for Sunday, Feb. 9, will be, “Numbers—One Purpose.” Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
FEB. 15
BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, will hold a Black History Month program Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. The historic church is located on Route 20.
FEB. 16
PASTOR ANNIVERSARY
Main Uno Baptist Church will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of pastor the Rev. Dr. Darnell M. Lundy, on Sunday, Feb. 16. The guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service will be the Rev. Eugene Triplett, of Rising Zion Baptist Church in Winston. The 3 p.m. afternoon service will feature the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Pitts, Pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Eggbornsville. He will be accompanied by his members and choir.
BHM CELEBRATION
Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant will celebrate Black History Month Sunday, Feb. 16, with a 3 p.m. service. Lunch will be served following the morning worship. The Rev. Clarence Mays and the Union Bell Baptist Church of Stafford will be the special guests. A Black History pageant will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 3 p.m.
FEB. 23
SHADY GROVE BHM PROGRAM
Shady Grove will celebrate Black History Month with a program titled “Feast of the Tables,” Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 21024 Piney Woods Rd., Orange. Call 854-4647 or visit www.shadygrovebaptistchurchorangeva.org for more information.
PASTOR ANNIVERSARY AT MT. PLEASANT
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor Harold and Deaconness Pauline Arrington’s 12th anniversary Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. ___ Jackson and the Rev. Shantel Hopkins of Nazareth Baptist Church, in Orange. A meal will follow the morning worship.
Feb. 29
BHM celebration
House Of God Tabernacle will hold a Black History Month celebration Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. at the church at 109 N. Madison Road in Orange. All are welcome.
CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD NEWS
Join the Church of the Living God as it starts a new school of ministry at the church each Wednesday evening. Classes are free. Doors open at 7 p.m. for prayer, with classes beginning at 7:30 p.m. Church Of The Living God is located at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. For more information, call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641.
