FEB. 15
BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, will hold a Black History Month program Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. The historic church is located on Route 20.
FEB. 16
PASTOR ANNIVERSARY
Main Uno Baptist Church will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of pastor the Rev. Dr. Darnell M. Lundy, on Sunday, Feb. 16. The guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service will be the Rev. Eugene Triplett, of Rising Zion Baptist Church in Winston. The 3 p.m. afternoon service will feature the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Pitts, Pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Eggbornsville. He will be accompanied by his members and choir.
BHM CELEBRATION
Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant will celebrate Black History Month Sunday, Feb. 16, with a 3 p.m. service. Lunch will be served following the morning worship. The Rev. Clarence Mays and the Union Bell Baptist Church of Stafford will be the special guests. A Black History pageant will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH SERVICE
Mountain View Community Church has changed its worship service time to 10:30 a.m. The sermon topic for Sunday, Feb. 16, will be, "A Generous Life - An Active Spiritual Blessing." Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
FEB. 22
Mitchells Annual Pancake and Sausage Dinner
Mitchells Presbyterian Church will hold its annual pancake and sausage dinner on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. The all-you-can-eat dinner, complete with homemade sausage and gravy, apples, and more, will be $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Children under 5 will eat for free. Extra, take home sausage will be available for sale. Proceeds will benefit local missions and youth programs. Call (540) 825-1079 for information.
Emanuel Baptist Church, on Church Street in Orange, will be celebrating Black History Month by holding a soul food dinner on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 1:30 pm. All are invited to attend.
FEB. 23
SHADY GROVE BHM PROGRAM
Shady Grove will celebrate Black History Month with a program titled “Feast of the Tables,” Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 21024 Piney Woods Rd., Orange. Call 854-4647 or visit www.shadygrovebaptistchurchorangeva.org for more information.
MOUNT OLIVE BHM PROGRAM
Mount Olive Baptist Church in Unionville will hold a black history program Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. The preacher will be the Rev. Fred Sales of Macedonia Baptist Church in Colonial Beach. He will be accompanied by Rising Zion Choir of Raccoon Ford. The morning service will begin at 11:30 a.m., led by the Rev. Earl Bumbrey. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m..
PASTOR ANNIVERSARY AT MT. PLEASANT
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor Harold and Deaconness Pauline Arrington’s 12th anniversary Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jackson and the Rev. Shantel Hopkins of Nazareth Baptist Church, in Orange. A meal will follow the morning worship.
WBRBA BHM CELEBRATION
The 43rd annual Black History Month Celebration sponsored by the Women's Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. will be held, Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, with special musical guests, The Spiritual Harmonizers. The Black History Month Celebration has been held each year as a fundraiser for missions and scholarships. Donations in advance are $5 for adults or $7 at the door. School-age student tickets, including college students with I.D. are $1 at the door.
FEB. 25
TUMC PANCAKE SUPPER
Trinity United Methodist Church will hold its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church on Main Street in Orange. A love offering will be collected for United Methodist Women, local and worldwide missions. Call the church at 672-3455 for more information.
FEB. 29
BHM CELEBRATION
House Of God Tabernacle will hold a Black History Month celebration Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. at the church at 109 N. Madison Road in Orange. All are welcome.
MARCH 1
DEACON AND DEACONESS DAY
Mount Calvay Baptist Church, Nasons, will hold Deacon and Deaconess Day Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be former pastor, the Rev. Gregory Baldwin of Alexandria. Dinner will be served.
MAIN UNO YOUTH DAY
Main Uno Baptist Church will hold a youth day service Sunday, March 1, at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be Min. Stephany Coleman, of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Columbia.
MARCH 4
ANTIOCH BAPTIST MISSIONS REVIVAL AND BANQUET
Antioch Baptist Church will hold its annual missions revival and banquet March 4 and March 7. The “Fire on Wednesday” missions revival night will be held Wednesday, March 4, with praise, worship and music beginning at 7 p.m. The special guest will be the Rev. Joseph Moore of Shady Grove Baptist Church, along with the Shady Grove Male Chorus and others. The banquet will be Saturday, March 7, at 4 p.m. at Madison Fire Hall. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Gregory Baldwin, Dean of the Mount Bethel Baptist Educational Congress, Washington, D.C. Musical guests will be the Rev. Isaac Howard and Howard Harmonizers of Fairfax. Tickets are $25 or $175 for a table of eight. All proceeds benefit missions and outreach. Contact the Rev. Frank Lewis Sr. at 661-2071 for more information.
MARCH 7
MAIN UNO SOUTHERN BREAKFAST
Main Uno Baptist Church will serve a southern breakfast on Saturday, March 7, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The menu will consist of eggs, bacon, sausage, fried apples, fried potatoes, grits, pancakes, biscuits, juice and coffee. The cost is $10 per person. The church is located on Route 231 in Rochelle.
March 22
Emanuel Baptist Church, on Church Street in Orange, will be having family and friends day on Sunday, March 22, at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the morning service.
Church Of the Living God news
Join the Church of the Living God as it starts a new school of ministry at the church each Wednesday evening. Classes are free. Doors open at 7 p.m. for prayer, with classes beginning at 7:30 p.m. Church Of The Living God is located at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. For more information, call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641.
