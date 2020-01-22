JAN. 26
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH SERVICE CHANGE
Mountain View Community Church has changed its worship service time to 10:30 a.m. The sermon topic for Sunday, Jan. 26, will be, “Numbers—One Chance.” Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE OPEN HOUSE
Blue Ridge Chorale announces its upcoming open house and rehearsals for its 2020 spring season. It is looking for singers for the upcoming season, particularly those who sing tenor and bass. Their open house will be Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, (318 S. West St., Culpeper). Rehearsals for the spring season are on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church and begin Monday, Jan. 27. Visit their website at www.brcsings.com to preregister or call (540) 219-8837 for more information.
JAN. 31
UNITY PRAYER SERVICE
Church Of The Living God will hold its First Unity Prayer service of the year, Saturday, Jan. 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Church Of The Living God is located at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. For more information, call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641.
FEB. 1
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Westover United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat country breakfast Saturday, Feb. 1, from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, biscuits, gravy, fruit toppings, coffee, tea and juice. The cost for adults is $8. Children 10 and under eat for free. Proceeds benefit the church building fund and Greene Alliance. The church is located at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6054.
FEB. 8
LICENSING SERVICE
Church of the Living God Pastor James and Shirley Strother invite everyone to the initial sermon and licensing of missionary Gwendolyn Thurston Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m. Church Of The Living God is located at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. For more information, call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641.
FEB. 15
BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, will hold a Black History Month program Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. The historic Blue Run Church is located on Route 20.
FEB. 16
MAIN UNO PASTOR ANNIVERSARY
Main Uno Baptist Church will celebrate the 23rd anniversary of its pastor, Rev. Dr. Darnell M. Lundy, on Sunday, Feb. 16. The guest preacher for the 11a.m. morning service will be Rev. Eugene Triplett, associate minister of Rising Zion Baptist Church in Winston. The afternoon guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Pitts, Pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Eggbornsville. He will be accompanied by his members and choir. The afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m.
CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD NEWS
Join the Church of the Living God as it starts a new school of ministry at the church each Wednesday evening. Classes are free. Doors open at 7 p.m. for prayer, with classes beginning at 7:30 p.m. Church Of The Living God is located at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. For more information, call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.