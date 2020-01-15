JAN. 18
WBRBA QUARTERLY MEETING
The regular quarterly meeting for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association pastors, delegates and members will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. For more information, contact moderator the Rev. Ludwell Brown Sr. at (540) 937-9879; chairman of the executive board the Rev. Eugene Triplett at (540) 829-0533, or association clerk Sis. Sandra Hawkins at sandracrawford12@yahoo.com or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
JAN. 19
KING PROGRAM AT LITTLE ZION
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Committee will hold it’s annual program Sunday Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church in Orange. The Rev. Damaro Robinson, of Bright Hope Baptist Church,Louisa, will be the guest speaker. The special musical guest will be the Spirit of Truth Community Choir.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH SERVICE CHANGE
Mountain View Community Church has changed its worship service time to 10:30 a.m. The sermon topic for Sunday, Jan. 19, will be, “Numbers—One Mindset.” Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
FEB. 15
BLACK HISTORY PROGRAM
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, will hold a Black History Month program Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. The historic Blue Run Church is located on Route 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.