MARCH 14
CHILI COOK-OFF AND WHITE ELEPHANT SALE
Westover United Methodist Church will hold a chili cook-off and white elephant sale Saturday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church at 2801 Fredericksburg Rd., Ruckersville. There is no charge for the meal, but donations will be accepted. All donations support the church building fund.
MARCH 15
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST ANNIVERSARY
Locust Grove Baptist Church, Radiant, will celebrate its church anniversary on Sunday, March 15. The morning service will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch immediately following. The evening service will begin at 3 p.m. with the message from Pastor Frank Lewis Sr. of Antioch Baptist Church, Madison.
DEACON/DEACONNESS DAY
Union Baptist Church, Trevilians, will be celebrating deacon and deaconness day Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. Pastor Edgar Green of Eden Ministries in Keswick, along with his choir and church family, will be the guests for the afternoon. Lunch will be served between the morning and afternoon services.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH SERVICE
Mountain View Community Church’s sermon topic for Sunday, March 15, will be, “This is Our Community - Who’s My Neighbor?” Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
MARCH 18
MT. PISGAH REVIVAL
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will hold its spring revival March 18 -20. The March 18 guest will be the Rev. Jeffery Hackley and church family of Bethel Baptist Church, Mitchells; the March 19 guest will be the Rev. Kevin Poole and his church family from Mount Holy Baptist Church, Culpeper; and the Rev. Robert Anthony and his church family from Blue Run Baptist, Barboursville, will be the guests for the March 20 program. Devotion begins at 7 p.m. each evening with revival starting at 7:20 p.m.
MT. CALVARY SPRING REVIVAL
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will hold its spring revival Wednesday through Friday, March 18 to 20, at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Minister Martha Prince of Staunton will be the guest speaker Wednesday, Minister W.M. Jackson of Nazareth Baptist in Orange will speak Thursday and Minister Lloyd Parker of northern Virginia will deliver the message Friday. All are welcome.
WBRBA AUTHORS' TALK
Celebrate women’s history at the Culpeper County Library Friday, March 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with three local authors. The writers will discuss the themes of their books and their paths to publication. The session will be moderated by the Rev. Patricia Wormley. The event is sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., in cooperation with the Culpeper County Library. For more information, contact the Women’s Auxiliary President, Charlotte A. Johnson, (540) 987-3340, or 661-2013 or email nb_roberts@msn.com.
MARCH 22
EMANUEL FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY
Emanuel Baptist Church, on Church Street in Orange, will be having family and friends day on Sunday, March 22, at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the morning service.
MT. ZION MISSIONARY DAY
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Rd., Locust Grove, will celebrate its annual Missionary Day Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dwayne Robinson, of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper. Dinner will be served after the morning service.
CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD ANNIVERSARY SERVICE
Church of The Living God will celebrate eight years of ministry and honor senior pastor James Strother and evangelist Shirley Strother Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. The special guest will be Bishop Michael Jackson from Emmanuel Christian Centerin Ruckersville. Church Of The Living God is located at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. For more information, call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641.
MARCH 29
BLUE RUN SHOE RALLY
Blue Run Baptist Church will have a shoe rally Sunday, March 29, at 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to contribute an amount commensurate with their shoe size. All proceeds support the church building fund. The special guests will be James Shelton and New Sensations.
APRIL 4
MAIN UNO FISH FRY
Main Uno Baptist Church in Rochelle will hold a fish fry Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes fried fish, fried potatoes, corn on the cob, cole slaw, corn bread, beverage and dessert. The cost is $10.
STILL I RISE CONFERENCE
Greater Spirit Ministries invite women and men to the annual “Still I Rise Conference,” Saturday, April 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville. This year’s theme is “God’s Love Never Fails.” Participants will enjoy praise, worship, food and fellowship, as well as special guests, facilitators and vendors. Guests include the Rev. Gregory Baldwin, Ms. Zipporah Baldwin, the Rev. Emma Valentine, pastors Todd and Kammie Stubblefield, musical guest The Village and more. The conference is hosted by the Rev. Willie D. Crenshaw Jr. The cost for adults is $25 and $20 for youth ages 12 to 17. Tickets at the door cost $30. Admission includes lunch and the conference. For more information or to register, visit www.greaterspiritministries.org.
APRIL 5
ZION BAPTIST CHURCH JUBILEE
The Zion Baptist Church Jubliee 2020 will be held April 5 – 9, at 6:45 p.m. nightly. The schedule is as follows: Sunday, April 5, music by Three Bridges and preaching Pastor Bryan Smith; Monday April 6, music guest Jeff and Sheri Easter with preaching by SBCV Executive Director Brian Autry; Tuesday April 7, music by Jim and Melissa Brady with preaching by Pastor Kelly Burris; Wednesday April 8, music by the Bowling Family and preaching by Pastor Mike Hyde; Thursday, April 9, music by Brian Free & Assurance with preaching by Pastor Grant Ethridge. A kids’ jubilee will be held each night. Call 672-3382 for more information or follow the church on Facebook at facebook.com/Zion Baptist Church.
APRIL 9
BUMC SERVICES
Barboursville United Methodist Church will hold a Holy Thursday service April 9, at 6:30 p.m. The church, located at 5516 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville, will hold Easter Sunday service April 12, at 10 a.m.
APRIL 10
GUMC SERVICES
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will hold a Good Friday service April 10, at 7:30 p.m. The church, located at 407 North Main Street, Gordonsville, will hold Easter Sunday service at 11:15 a.m.
APRIL 11
PRAYER WALK
A prayer walk will be held Saturday, April 11, at 2 p.m. in Veterans Park behind Orange Elementary School. Participants are invited to “place God on the map, Jesus in the street and the Holy Spirit in hearts.” For more information, contact Claire Carter at 661-2948 or youarelovedministries@yahoo.com.
APRIL 12
MAIN UNO EASTER SERVICE
Main Uno Baptist Church will hold Easter Sunday worship service at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 12, with the Rev. Dr. Darnell Lundy. The church is located at 2654 S. Blue Ridge Turnpike, Rochelle.
APRIL 18
MT. PISGAH COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having it annual community prayer breakfast on Saturday, April 18, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The breakfast will feature Minister Valencia Campbell of Shining Light Ministry in Fredericksburg and the Rev. Loretta Strother of Swift Ford Baptist Church.
CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD
Join the Church of the Living God as it starts a new school of ministry at the church each Wednesday evening. Classes are free. Doors open at 7 p.m. for prayer, with classes beginning at 7:30 p.m. Church Of The Living God is located at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. For more information, call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641.
