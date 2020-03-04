MARCH 7
MAIN UNO SOUTHERN BREAKFAST
Main Uno Baptist Church will serve a southern breakfast on Saturday, March 7, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The menu will consist of eggs, bacon, sausage, fried apples, fried potatoes, grits, pancakes, biscuits, juice and coffee. The cost is $10 per person. The church is located on Route 231 in Rochelle.
ANTIOCH BAPTIST MISSIONS BANQUET
Antioch Baptist Church will hold its annual revival banquet Saturday, March 7, at 4 p.m. at Madison Fire Hall. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Gregory Baldwin, Dean of the Mount Bethel Baptist Educational Congress, Washington, D.C. Musical guests will be the Rev. Isaac Howard and Howard Harmonizers of Fairfax. Tickets are $25 or $175 for a table of eight. All proceeds benefit missions and outreach. Contact the Rev. Frank Lewis Sr. at 661-2071 for more information.
PILGRIM BAPTIST INSTALLATION SERVICE
Pilgrim Baptist Church, Mitchells, will hold installation service for the Rev. Robert Brown, Sr. Saturday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. The service will be held at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Center located at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Lunch will be served following the service. Email czlight@yahoo.com or call (540) 825-3938 for more information.
WESTOVER METHODIST BREAKFAST
Westover United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat country breakfast Saturday, March 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost for adults is $8. Children 10 and under eat for free. Proceeds benefit the church building fund and Greene Alliance. The church is located at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville. For more information, call (434) 985-6054.
MARCH 8
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH SERVICE
Mountain View Community Church’s sermon topic for Sunday, March 8, will be, “A Generous Life – A Bigger Stage.” Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
MARCH 14
CHILI COOK-OFF AND WHITE ELEPHANT SALE
Westover United Methodist Church will hold a chilli
cook-off and white elephant sale Saturday, March 14, from 6 to 8 pm. at the church at 2801 Fredericksburg Rd., Ruckersville. There is no charge for the meal, but donations will be accepted. All donations support the church building fund.
MARCH 15
LOCUST GROVE BAPTIST ANNIVERSARY
Locust Grove Baptist Church, Radiant, will celebrate its church anniversary on Sunday, March 15. The morning service will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch immediately following. The evening service will begin at 3 p.m. with the message from Pastor Frank Lewis Sr. of Antioch Baptist Church, Madison.
DEACON/DEACONNESS DAY
Union Baptist Church, Trevilians, will be celebrating deacon and deaconness day Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. Pastor Edgar Green of Eden Ministries in Keswick, along with his choir and church family, will be the guests for the afternoon. Lunch will be served between the morning and afternoon services.
MARCH 18
MT. PISGAH REVIVAL
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will hold its spring revival March 18 -20. The March 18 guest will be the Rev. Jeffery Hackley and church family of Bethel Baptist Church, Mitchells; the March 19 guest will be the Rev. Kevin Poole and his church family from Mount Holy Baptist Church, Culpeper; and the Rev. Robert Anthony and his church family from Blue Run Baptist, Barboursville, will be the guests for the March 20 program. Devotion begins at 7 p.m. each evening with revival starting at 7:20 p.m.
MARCH 22
EMANUEL FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY
Emanuel Baptist Church, on Church Street in Orange, will be having family and friends day on Sunday, March 22, at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served following the morning service.
MT. ZION MISSIONARY DAY
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 4288 Governor Almond Rd., Locust Grove, will celebrate its annual Missionary Day Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dwayne Robinson, of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Culpeper. Dinner will be served after the morning service.
MARCH 29
BLUE RUN SHOE RALLY
Blue Run Baptist Church will have a shoe rally Sunday, March 29, at 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to contribute an amount commensurate with their shoe size. All proceeds support the church building fund. The special guests will be James Shelton and New Sensations.
APRIL 5
ZION BAPTIST CHURCH JUBILEE 2020
The Zion Baptist Church Jubliee 2020 will be held April 5 – 9, at 6:45 p.m. nightly. The schedule is as follows: Sunday, April 5, music by Three Bridges and preaching Pastor Bryan Smith; Monday April 6, music guest Jeff and Sheri Easter with preaching by SBCV Executive Director Brian Autry; Tuesday April 7, music by Jim and Melissa Brady with preaching by Pastor Kelly Burris; Wednesday April 8, music by the Bowling Family and preaching by Pastor Mike Hyde; Thursday, April 9, music by Brian Free & Assurance with preaching by Pastor Grant Ethridge. A kids’ jubilee will be held each night. Call 672-3382 for more information or follow the church on Facebook at facebook.com/Zion Baptist Church.
APRIL 18
MT. PISGAH COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having it annual community prayer breakfast on Saturday, April 18, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The breakfast will feature Minister Valencia Campbell of Shining Light Ministry in Fredericksburg and the Rev. Loretta Strother of Swift Ford Baptist Church.
CHURCH OF THE LIVING GOD
Join the Church of the Living God as it starts a new school of ministry at the church each Wednesday evening. Classes are free. Doors open at 7 p.m. for prayer, with classes beginning at 7:30 p.m. Church Of The Living God is located at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. For more information, call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641.
