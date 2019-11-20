NOV. 22
ST. ISIDORE BAZAAR
St Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church on Route 15 near Orange will hold a bazaar Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bazaar will feature 20 vendors with handmade and handcrafted gifts and food, including homemade frozen lasagna and chicken pot pies made under the direction of chef Toni Ashley. Lunch also will be available.
NOV. 23
FEED MY SHEEP
Gordonsville will hold a Feed My Sheep luncheon Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company, beginning at 11 a.m. The Orange TOOT bus will be running on that day. Join the ecumenical group for a free Thanksgiving luncheon, music and fellowship. Feed My Sheep is an organization we founded in 2007 to make sure no one in the Gordonsville area goes hungry.
GOSPEL FEST
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will have its annual gospel fest in memory of Sister Corine Clark, Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. Proceeds from the concert benefit the church improvement fund.
BUMC FALL BAZAAR
Barboursville United Methodist Church will hold its fall bazaar Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bazaar will feature baked goods and a quilt raffle, among other items for sale. Lunch will be available.
SHILOH CHURCH BENEFIT
Area churches will band together to help raise funds for Shiloh Baptist Church in Culpeper that recently was destroyed by fire. The benefit will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. The event begins at 5:15 p.m. with devotions and desserts, followed by a silent auction before the concert—featuring area choirs—begins at 6:30 p.m. Donations are being matched by local businesses and families in an effort to help hasten the rebuilding process. Contact the church at (540) 825-8192 for information about donations, participation or contributions.
BETHLEHEM METHODIST FALL FESTIVAL AND SOUP SALE
Bethlehem United Methodist Church will hold its annual fall festival vegetable soup sale Saturday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church on Village Road in Unionville. Soup will be available for lunch and for take-out. There also will be baked goods available for sale. Those who attend are asked to bring a can or box of food to donate to the Love Outreach Food Pantry.
NOV. 24
MOUNT PLEASANT SENIOR DINNER
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church will hold a senior dinner Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1:30 p.m. The church is located at 21227 Lahore Road, Orange. All are invited.
CHORAL EVENSONG at ST. THOMAS
A service of choral evensong will be sung by the choir of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Orange, Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4:30 p.m. This is the service of sung evening prayer in the English tradition. St. Thomas Church is located at 119 Caroline Street, Orange, near the intersection with West Main Street.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH ORANGE CAMPUS
Mountain View Community Church has launched a new church campus in Orange. The sermon topic for Sunday, Nov. 24, will be, “Overwhelmed – You’re Amazing.” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
NOV. 27
PRE-THANKSGIVING DINNER
House of God Tabernacle will host a pre-Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Samaritan, Inc., 105 North Madison Road, Orange. Pastor Tommie Bailey invites all to enjoy an evening of faith, family, food and fun.
NOV. 30
MAIN UNO COMMENCEMENT SERVICE
The Main Uno Baptist Church Bible Institute and Dr. Darnell Lundy invite everyone to attend their 14th commencement service on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. The message will be delivered by the Rev. Dorothy Jordan, pastor of Zion Baptist Church, North Garden. Dinner will be served following the service.
DEC. 6
ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN BAZAAR
Orange Presbyterian Church’s annual holiday bazaar will be held at the church Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. A variety of handmade goods and items will be available for sale, including the popular “alternative gifts,” which are donations in honor of someone to one of three church-supported charities. For more information, contact the church office at 672-4240.
DEC. 7
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Orange Seventh-day Adventist Church will host its second annual Christmas chapel concert Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. This year’s concert will be a festival of Christmas praise from around the world, “Celebrating the Family of Christ.” Special guests from Indonesia and Africa will present sacred music from their home countries as well. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Orange Free Clinic. For more information, visit orangeadventist.org, Facebook, or call (540) 718-4443.
ORANGE BAPTIST CRAFT AND BAZAAR SALE
Orange Baptist Church will hold its annual craft bazaar and yard sale Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature crafts, homemade baked goods, ornaments, ceramics, yard sale items and more. Contact Brenda Morris at bcmorris012@gmail.com or call 661-6842.
DEC. 8
PASTOR ANNIVERSARY SERVICE
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its pastor Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. Pastor Derrick Mathias and his church family of St. Stevens Baptist Church, Stevensburg, will be the special guests.
