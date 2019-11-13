NOV. 14
“FRIENDSGIVING” SERVICE
The Orange Seventh-Day Adventist Church is hosting a “Friendsgiving” prayer and praise brunch Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post on Newton Street in Orange. Join this free community, heart-healthy brunch to thank God for His care in 2019. Enjoy food, special music, gifts, children’s activities and more. For more information, visit orangeadventist.org, Facebook, or call (540) 718-4443.
NOV. 17
MT. OLIVE SENIOR CITIZEN DAY
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Unionville, will host a senior citizen day Sunday, Nov. 17. The service will begin at 3 p.m. and will be led by Minister Clifton Barnes. He will be accompanied by the Shady Grove Choir. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. following the regular 11:30 a.m. morning worship.
REFRESHING AT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH
The Zion Baptist Church Refreshing will be Nov. 17 – 18, at 6:45 p.m. nightly. The Ball Brothers will be the musical guests Sunday, Nov. 17, with Dr. David Wheeler delivering the message. Monday, Nov. 18, The Perrys will be the musical guests, followed by Dr. Keith Robinson. For more information call 540-672-3382.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH ORANGE CAMPUS
Mountain View Community Church has launched a new church campus in Orange. The sermon topic for Sunday, Nov. 17, will be, “Overwhelmed - Mirror, Mirror on the Wall” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
NOV. 22
ST. ISIDORE BAZAAR
St Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church on Route 15 near Orange will hold a bazaar Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bazaar will feature 20 vendors with handmade and handcrafted gifts and food, including homemade frozen lasagna and chicken pot pies made under the direction of chef Toni Ashley. Lunch also will be available.
NOV. 23
GOSPEL FEST
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will have its annual gospel fest in memory of Sister Corine Clark, Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. Proceeds from the concert benefit the church improvement fund.
NOV. 24
MOUNT PLEASANT SENIOR DINNER
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church will hold a senior dinner Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1:30 p.m. The church is located at 21227 Lahore Road, Orange. All are invited.
NOV. 27
PRE-THANKSGIVING DINNER
House of God Tabernacle will host a pre-Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Samaritan, Inc., 105 North Madison Road, Orange. Pastor Tommie Bailey invites all to enjoy an evening of faith, family, food and fun.
NOV. 30
MAIN UNO COMMENCEMENT SERVICE
The Main Uno Baptist Church Bible Institute and Dr. Darnell Lundy invite everyone to attend their 14th commencement service on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. The message will be delivered by the Rev. Dorothy Jordan, pastor of Zion Baptist Church, North Garden. Dinner will be served following the service.
DEC. 6
ORANGE PRESBYTERIAN BAZAAR
Orange Presbyterian Church’s annual holiday bazaar will be held at the church Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7. A variety of handmade goods and items will be available for sale, including the popular “alternative gifts,” which are donations in honor of someone to one of three church-supported charities. For more information, contact the church office at 672-4240.
DEC. 7
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Orange Seventh-day Adventist Church will host its second annual Christmas chapel concert Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. This year’s concert will be a festival of Christmas praise from around the world, “Celebrating the Family of Christ.” Special guests from Indonesia and Africa will present sacred music from their home countries as well. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Orange Free Clinic. For more information, visit orangeadventist.org, Facebook, or call (540) 718-4443.
ORANGE BAPTIST CRAFT AND BAZAAR SALE
Orange Baptist Church will hold its annual craft bazaar and yard sale Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature crafts, homemade baked goods, ornaments, ceramics, yard sale items and more. Contact Brenda Morris at bcmorris012@gmail.com or call 661-6842.
