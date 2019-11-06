Nov. 10
GOSPEL CHOIR
North Pamunkey Baptist Church will host the Culpeper Gospel Choir Sunday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 15110 Pamunkey Lane, Orange. All are invited to a morning of music and worship.
GRACE BAPTIST REVIVAL
Grace Baptist Church will hold its fall revival with evangelist Mark Rogers and family Sunday, Nov. 10 through Wednesday, Nov. 13. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange. For more information, call (540) 604-0323.
MOUTAIN VIEW CHURCH CAMPUS IN ORANGE
Mountain View Community Church has launched a new church campus in Orange. The sermon topic for Sunday, Nov. 3, will be, “Overwhelmed—is more really more?” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
NOV. 14
"FRIENDSGIVING" SERVICE
The Orange Seventh-Day Adventist Church is hosting a “Friendsgiving” prayer and praise brunch Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post on Newton Street in Orange. Join this free community, heart-healthy brunch to thank God for His care in 2019. Enjoy food, special music, gifts, children’s activities and more. For more information, visit orangeadventist.org, Facebook, or call (540) 718-4443.
NOV. 17
MT. OLIVE SENIOR CITIZEN DAY
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Unionville, will host a senior citizen day Sunday, Nov. 17. The service will begin at 3 p.m. and will be led by Minister Clifton Barnes. He will be accompanied by the Shady Grove Choir. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. following the regular 11:30 a.m. morning worship.
REFRESHING AT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH
The Zion Baptist Church Refreshing will be Nov. 17 – 18, at 6:45 p.m. nightly. The Ball Brothers will be the musical guests Sunday, Nov. 17, with Dr. David Wheeler delivering the message. Monday, Nov. 18, The Perrys will be the musical guests, followed by Dr. Keith Robinson. For more information call 540-672-3382.
NOV. 22
ST. ISADORE BAZAAR
St Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church on Route 15 near Orange will hold a bazaar Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bazaar will feature 20 vendors with handmade and handcrafted gifts and food, including homemade frozen lasagna and chicken pot pies made under the direction of chef Toni Ashley. Lunch also will be available.
NOV. 23
GOSPEL FEST
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will have its annual gospel fest in memory of Sister Corine Clark, Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3 p.m. Proceeds from the concert benefit the church improvement fund.
NOV. 24
MOUNT PLEASANT SENIOR DINNER
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church will hold a senior dinner Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1:30 p.m. The church is located at 21227 Lahore Road, Orange. All are invited.
NOV. 27
PRE-THANKSGIVING DINNER
House of God Tabernacle will host a pre-Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Good Samaritan, Inc., 105 North Madison Road, Orange. Pastor Tommie Bailey invites all to enjoy an evening of faith, family, food and fun.
DEC. 7
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Orange Seventh-day Adventist Church will host its second annual Christmas chapel concert Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. This year’s concert will be a festival of Christmas praise from around the world, “Celebrating the Family of Christ.” Special guests from Indonesia and Africa will present sacred music from their home countries as well. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Orange Free Clinic. For more information, visit orangeadventist.org, Facebook, or call (540) 718-4443.
