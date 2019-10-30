OCT. 31

HALLELUJAH NIGHT

As an alternative to Halloween, House of God Tabernacle and Good Samaritan Inc., at 105 North Madison St., Orange, will hold a Hallelujah Night Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with candy, games and a lip sync battle. Costumes not required, particularly not ghosts, demons or witches.

 

NOV. 2

BREAKFAST FOR DINNER

Salem United Methodist Church announces its “breakfast for dinner” meal on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. The church is located at 28123 Constitution Hwy., Rhoadsville.

 

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

Westover United Methodist church will hold an all-you-can-eat country breakfast Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, biscuits, gravy, fruit toppings, coffee, tea and juice. Adults eat for $8. Children 10 and under eat for free. The church is located at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville. Proceeds benefit the church building fund and Greene Alliance. Call (434) 985-6054 for more information.

 

FREE LUNCH AND CLOTHING GIVE-AWAY

New Hearts House of Prayer will hold a free lunch and clothing give-away Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to everyone while supplies last. The church is located at 12395 James Madison Hwy., Orange.

 

NOV. 3

MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH ORANGE CAMPUS

Mountain View Community Church has launched a new church campus in Orange. The sermon topic for Sunday, Nov. 3, will be, “Overwhelmed—Faster…Faster.” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.

 

NOV. 17

MT. OLIVE SENIOR CITIZEN DAY

Mount Olive Baptist Church, Unionville, will host a senior citizen day Sunday, Nov. 17. The service will begin at 3 p.m. and will be led by Minister Clifton Barnes. He will be accompanied by the Shady Grove Choir. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. following the regular 11:30 a.m. morning worship.

 

REFRESHING AT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH

The Zion Baptist Church Refreshing will be Nov. 17 – 18, at 6:45 p.m. nightly. The Ball Brothers will be the musical guests Sunday, Nov. 17, with Dr. David Wheeler delivering the message. Monday, Nov. 18, The Perrys will be the musical guests, followed by Dr. Keith Robinson. For more information call 540-672-3382.

 

 

 

