OCT. 12
WBRBA BROWN ANNIVERSARY SERVICE
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will host an anniversary celebration of the Rev. Ludwell and Sis. Evelyn Brown of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Haywood, on Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 2:45 p.m. The celebration’s musical guests will be Bro. Burkett Lyburn and the Altogether Singers. There is no cost associated with the program. Dinner will be served and a free will offering will be taken. Those attending should email their names and number attending to: mlindafisher@gmail.com or 661-2013 or (540) 424-2011.
PUBLIC SQUARE ROSARY CRUSADE
St. Isidore Catholic Church will host a Public Square Rosary Crusade event Saturday, Oct. 12, at noon. The public prayer for the United States will be followed by a light luncheon. Contact Kathy Weakley at (540) 308-5612 for more information.
FUN FELLOWSHIP
Locust Grove Baptist Church, Radiant, will have a fun men vs. women fellowship Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. This is a dress-down fellowship and those who attend are invited to “come as they are” to enjoy the event.
OCT. 13
MT. PISGAH 140TH ANNIVERSARY
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, will celebrate its 140th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 13. The guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service will be the Rev. French Bryant of Threshing Floor Deliverance Baptist Church, Bowie, Md. The guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service will be the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of Mount Olive Baptist Church, White Shop. Lunch will be served following morning service. Call 672-9065 for more information.
MT. OLIVE ANNIVERSARY
Mount Olive Baptist Church will celebrate its 148th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 13. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Mack, his choir and congregation of Divine Life. The regular morning service will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be led by the Rev. Earl Bumbrey. Dinner will be served following the morning service at approximately 1:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH ORANGE CAMPUS
Mountain View Community Church has launched a new church campus in Orange. The sermon topic for Sunday, Oct. 13, will be, “Parenting through Proverbs—the Friendship Years.” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
OCT. 19
NORTH PAMUNKEY YARD SALE
North Pamunkey Baptist Church is having a huge yard sale Saturday, Oct. 19, to raise money for their Blessed Assurance preschool program. The sale will include: tools, mowers, furniture, yard tools, household goods, jewelry, toys, knickknacks, books, pictures and much more. They will have grilled hotdogs/chips and drinks available for purchase. The sale will be held (rain or shine) from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 15109 Pamunkey Lane, Orange.
CALVARY BAPTIST FALL FESTIVAL
Calvary Baptist Church of Orange will host a free fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 p.m. until dark featuring live music, a bounce house, face painting, games, cornhole tournament, cake walk, hayrides and a bake-off contest. Hamburgers, hotdogs and chili will be provided. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 19076 Monrovia Road, Orange. For more information, visit their website at www.cbcorange.org or call 672-9041.
OCT. 20
BLUE RUN 250th ANNIVERSARY
Blue Run Baptist Church, Somerset, constituted in 1769, will celebrate its 250th anniversary with a homecoming service Oct. 20, beginning at 11 a.m. with guest speakers Dr. Brian Autry, Executive Director of the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia, and church historian Garland Tyree. Lunch and music by The Finneys will follow the worship service. Revival will open at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Kyle Clements of Ruckersville Baptist Church on Oct. 21, Philip Southard on Oct. 22, and professor Dr. Dan Roberts of the University of Richmond and Executive Producer and host of the radio series, “A Moment in Time,” on Oct. 23. Dr. Roberts will speak on the historical significance of the Separate Baptist movement which BRBC was a part of to establish freedom of worship in the United States during the Revolutionary period. All are welcome to each of these events. Contact Pastor Barry Higgins at (540) 308-5960 for more information.
MARCH TO VICTORY
Nazareth Baptist Church will celebrate the 73rd anniversary of its usher ministry with a “March to Victory” program Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Herbert Johnson of Promiseland Baptist Church, Little Washington. He will be accompanied by his choir, ushers and congregation. All ushers are asked to dress in uniform. Lunch will be served following the morning worship service. All are invited to attend. Call 661-0348 for more information.
UBC PASTOR ANNIVERSARY
Union Baptist Church, Trevilians, will celebrate the second anniversary of pastor Ryan Holcomb Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. Pastor Bruce Jones, his choir, ushers and church family of First Baptist Church, Louisa, will be the special guests.
GOSPEL FEST
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Unionville, will be having a gospel fest Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m. with a number of musical guests. Dinner will follow the 11:30 a.m. morning service. Joins us for an afternoon of music and praise.
OCT. 26
FALL FAMILY FELLOWSHIP
Grace Baptist Church will hold a fall family fellowship event Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m., featuring food and games for the whole family. There will be a bounce house for children and all are invited to attend. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Hwy., Orange. For more information, call (540) 604-0323.
MT. PISGAH GOSPEL SERVICE
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will host a special gospel song service Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m.
MT. OLIVE PICNIC
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Unionville, will have a picnic Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the church at 11251 Tower Road, Unionville. There will be plenty of food, a moon bounce and games for children. All are invited.
BRUNSWICK STEW LUNCHEON
The Trinity United Methodist Women will hold their annual Brunswick stew luncheon Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 143 West Main Street, Orange. Lunch includes stew, cornbread and desserts, as well as drinks. Lunch is $10 and a hot dog lunch is $5. Takeout quarts are $10 each. To reserve quarts or for information, call 672-3544.
OCT. 27
MT. PLEASANT ANNIVERSARY
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will celebrate its 151st anniversary Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Darnell Lundy and his congregation of Main Uno Baptist Church will be the special guests. Dinner will be served following the morning service.
LITTLE ZION ANNIVERSARY
Little Zion Baptist Church will celebrate its 149th church anniversary Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Wayne Frye Jr., pastor of Faith Christian Center International Church, Charlottesville, his choir an congregation, will be the special guests. Everyone is invited. Call 854-6979 for more information.
OCT. 31
HALLELUJAH NIGHT
As an alternative to Halloween, House of God Tabernacle and Good Samaritan Inc., at 105 North Madison St., Orange, will hold a Hallalujah Night Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with candy, games and a lip sync battle. Costumes not required, particularly not ghosts, demons or witches.
Nov. 17
Mt. OLIVE SENIOR CITIZEN DAY
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Unionville, will host a senior citizen day Sunday, Nov. 17. The service will begin at 3 p.m. and will be led by Minister Clifton Barnes. He will be accompanied by the Shady Grove Choir. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. following the regular 11:30 a.m. morning worship.
