OCT. 26
FALL FAMILY FELLOWSHIP
Grace Baptist Church will hold a fall family fellowship event Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m., featuring food and games for the whole family. There will be a bounce house for children and all are invited to attend. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Hwy., Orange. For more information, call (540) 604-0323.
MT. PISGAH GOSPEL SERVICE
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will host a special gospel song service Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m.
BRUNSWICK STEW LUNCHEON
The Trinity United Methodist Women will hold their annual Brunswick stew luncheon Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 143 West Main Street, Orange. Lunch includes stew, cornbread and desserts, as well as drinks. Lunch is $10 and a hot dog lunch is $5. Takeout quarts are $10 each. To reserve quarts or for information, call 672-3544.
ANTIOCH OCTOBERFEST
Antioch Baptist Church will hold its fifth annual “Octoberfest” craft fair Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature homemade crafts, quilts, crocheted items, primitive country décor, photography, jewelry, baked goods, a raffle, bounce house and children’s activities. Proceeds benefit the New Hope Baptist Church Food Pantry in Mine Run and Antioch Baptist Church community missions. The church is located at 11484 St. Just Road, Unionville.
FEED MY SHEEP LUNCHEON AND EXCHANGE
The Gordonsville Feed My Sheep ministry will offer a free potluck lunch featuring warm soups and chili at Christ Episcopal Church, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to noon at 310 N. High Street, Gordonsville. Earlier, from 10 to 11 a.m., the last free exchange of gently used goods and clothing of 2019 will be held outdoors at the Gordonsville United Methodist Church picnic shelter, 409 N. Main Street, Gordonsville. Donations can be dropped off at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to exchange, and to sit down in fellowship afterwards, whether bringing a dish or not. For more information, call Willow Drinkwater at (434) 249-6892.
OCT. 27
MT. PLEASANT ANNIVERSARY
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church will celebrate its 151st anniversary Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Darnell Lundy and his congregation of Main Uno Baptist Church will be the special guests. Dinner will be served following the morning service.
LITTLE ZION ANNIVERSARY
Little Zion Baptist Church will celebrate its 149th church anniversary Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Wayne Frye Jr., pastor of Faith Christian Center International Church, Charlottesville, his choir and congregation, will be the special guests. Everyone is invited. Call 854-6979 for more information.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH ORANGE CAMPUS
Mountain View Community Church has launched a new church campus in Orange. The sermon topic for Sunday, Oct. 27, will be, “Overwhelmed—When Crazy Becomes Normal.” Worship begins at 10 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT
The Orange Church of the Nazarene is sponsoring a trunk-or-treat event Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church at 159 W. Nelson Street, Orange. This will be a family-friendly event that offers safe and fun-filled trick-or-treating experience for children of all ages. Children are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costume and go from trunk to trunk to see what treats lie in store. For more information, contact pbedelman@gmail.com or (540) 406-4065.
OAK CHAPEL FALL FESTIVAL
Oak Chapel Baptist Church in Montford is holding its annual fall festival Sunday, Oct. 27, at the conclusion of its 11 a.m. worship service. A hot dog and chili lunch will be served around noon. Children can change into their Halloween costumes following the morning service. Weather permitting activities will include: a softball game, trunk-or-treat, corn hole and other games and a hayride through the neighborhood. (A modified schedule of indoor activities is planned if it is raining.) The event is free.
OCT. 31
HALLELUJAH NIGHT
As an alternative to Halloween, House of God Tabernacle and Good Samaritan Inc., at 105 North Madison St., Orange, will hold a Hallelujah Night Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with candy, games and a lip sync battle. Costumes not required, particularly not ghosts, demons or witches.
NOV. 17
MT. OLIVE SENIOR CITIZEN DAY
Mount Olive Baptist Church, Unionville, will host a senior citizen day Sunday, Nov. 17. The service will begin at 3 p.m. and will be led by Minister Clifton Barnes. He will be accompanied by the Shady Grove Choir. Dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m. following the regular 11:30 a.m. morning worship.
REFRESHING AT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH
The Zion Baptist Church Refreshing will be Nov. 17 – 18, at 6:45 p.m. nightly. The Ball Brothers will be the musical guests Sunday, Nov. 17, with Dr. David Wheeler delivering the message. Monday, Nov. 18, The Perrys will be the musical guests, followed by Dr. Keith Robinson. For more information call 540-672-3382.
