The following church events have been canceled or postponed.
MARCH 28
FEED MY SHEEP
Feed My Sheep has canceled its free lunch scheduled March 28 at Christ Episcopal Church and its community exchange at the Gordonsville Methodist Church picnic shelter that same Saturday. There is still have emergency food in available for those in need. Call 211.
MARCH 29
BLUE RUN SHOE RALLY
Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville, has canceled its shoe rally scheduled for March 29.
April 4
ORANGE BAPTIST EGG DROP
The Orange Baptist Church pre-Easter egg drop celebration scheduled for Saturday, April 4, has been canceled.
MAIN UNO FISH FRY
The Main Uno Baptist Church fish fry scheduled April 4 has been canceled.
STILL I RISE CONFERENCE
The “Still I Rise Conference” scheduled Saturday, April 4, has been canceled.
APRIL 5
ZION BAPTIST CHURCH JUBILEE
The Zion Baptist Church Jubliee 2020 scheduled April 5 - 9 has been postponed until Sept. 20 - 25. Call 672-3382 for more information or follow the church on Facebook at facebook.com/Zion Baptist Church.
APRIL 9
BUMC SERVICES
Barboursville United Methodist Church has canceled its Holy Thursday service scheduled April 9 and Easter service Sunday, April 12.
APRIL 10
GUMC SERVICES
Gordonsville United Methodist Church has canceled its Good Friday service April 10, and Easter Sunday service April 12.
Executive order bans
gatherings of more than 10
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide order Monday to protect the health and safety of Virginians and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Executive Order Fifty-Three orders the closure of certain non-essential businesses, bans all gatherings of more than 10 people. This order goes into effect at 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 and will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
What about religious services? Can I still go to my church, synagogue, or mosque?
Virginians are strongly encouraged to seek alternative means of attending religious services, such as virtually or via “drive-through” worship. Places of worship that do conduct in-person services must limit gatherings to 10 people, to comply with the statewide 10-person ban.
The following church programs and events have been submitted, and, as of Tuesday morning, had not been canceled or postponed. Please check with each individual church to confirm.
MARCH 28
WOMEN’S MINISTRY PRAYER BREAKFAST
The Free Union Baptist Church Women’s Ministry will hold its annual prayer breakfast at 8 a.m., March 28. The guest preacher will be Evangelist Monica Veney, First Church of Christ Holiness, Washington, D.C.
MARCH 29
FREE UNION BAPTIST WOMEN’S MINISTRY ANNUAL DAY
Free Union Baptist Church’s women’s ministry will celebrate its annual day Sunday, March 29, with services at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Rev. Cee Cee Jackson, Assistant Pastor, Seventh Street Memorial B C., Glen Allen, will deliver the morning message, followed by lunch. At 2 p.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Sonya Lucas, Associate Minister, House of Victory, Fredericksburg, and the guest choir will be the Women’s Ministry of Beulah Baptist Church, Eggbornsville. The colors are white with emerald green scarf.
MARCH 29
Mountain View Online Service
Mountain View Community Church’s sermon topic for Sunday, March 29, is “DIY - Forgiveness is Up to You.” Join the church online at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. via its website at mountainviewcc.net or on Facebook page @mountainviewcc.
APRIL 1
MT. PLEASANT YOUTH REVIVAL
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church is planning a youth revival April 1 to 3, with praise and worship beginning at 7:30 p.m. and services starting at 8 p.m. Guest speakers include: the Rev. Shantel Hopkins and his Nazareth Baptist Church family (April 1); the Rev. Reese Washington, Shiloh Baptist Church (April 2) and the Rev. Ronald Johnson, Hopewell Baptist Church (April 3). The church is located at 21227 Lahore Road, Orange. For more information, contact Deaconess Wanda Jones at (540) 814-0185.
APRIL 11
PRAYER WALK
A prayer walk will be held Saturday, April 11, at 2 p.m. in Veterans Park behind Orange Elementary School. Participants are invited to “place God on the map, Jesus in the street and the Holy Spirit in hearts.” For more information, contact Claire Carter at 661-2948 or youarelovedministries@yahoo.com.
APRIL 12
MAIN UNO EASTER SERVICE
Main Uno Baptist Church will hold Easter Sunday worship service at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 12, with the Rev. Dr. Darnell Lundy. The church is located at 2654 S. Blue Ridge Turnpike, Rochelle.
ANTIOCH BAPTIST SUNRISE EASTER SERVICE
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will hold Easter sunrise service April 12, at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served following the service.
APRIL 18
MT. PISGAH COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having it annual community prayer breakfast on Saturday, April 18, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The breakfast will feature Minister Valencia Campbell of Shining Light Ministry in Fredericksburg and the Rev. Loretta Strother of Swift Ford Baptist Church.
WBRBA ONE DAY SESSION
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association one day session is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m. at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Member church pastors and delegates are requested to be present and other members are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact corresponding secretary, Cheryl Lightfoot at (540) 825-3938 or email czlight@yahoo.com, or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
