The following church events have been canceled.
MARCH 20
WBRBA AUTHORS’ TALK
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association authors’ talk scheduled for March 20 has been canceled. For information, contact the Women’s Auxiliary President, Charlotte A. Johnson, (540) 987-3340, or 661-2013 or email nb_roberts@msn.com.
WBRBA QUARTERLY MEETING
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association quarterly meeting that had been rescheduled to March 21 has been canceled.
MARCH 22
EMANUEL FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY
Emanuel Baptist Church family and friends day scheduled March 22 has been canceled.
MT. ZION MISSIONARY DAY
Mt. Zion Baptist Church missionary day service and meal scheduled for March 22 has been canceled.
APRIL 4
MAIN UNO FISH FRY
The Main Uno Baptist Church fish fry scheduled April 4 has been canceled.
The following church programs and events have been submitted, and, as of Tuesday morning, had not been canceled or postponed. Please check with each individual church to confirm.
MARCH 19
MT. CALVARY SPRING REVIVAL
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will hold its spring revival Wednesday through Friday, March 18 to 20, at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Minister Martha Prince of Staunton will be the guest speaker Wednesday, Minister W.M. Jackson of Nazareth Baptist in Orange will speak Thursday and Minister Lloyd Parker of northern Virginia will deliver the message Friday. All are welcome.
MARCH 22
Mountain View Online Service
Mountain View Community Church’s sermon topic for Sunday, March 22, is “This is Our Community - Don’t Demean It, Develop It.” Join the church online at 10 a.m. via its website at mountainviewcc.net or on Facebook page @mountainviewcc.
ANNIVERSARY SERVICE
Church of The Living God will celebrate eight years of ministry and honor senior pastor James Strother and evangelist Shirley Strother Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. The special guest will be Bishop Michael Jackson from Emmanuel Christian Centerin Ruckersville. Church Of The Living God is located at 13268 James Madison Highway, Orange. For more information, call Pastor Debra Yarde at (434) 305-9641.
MARCH 28
WOMEN’S MINISTRY PRAYER BREAKFAST
The Free Union Baptist Church Women’s Ministry will hold its annual prayer breakfast at 8 a.m., March 28. The guest preacher will be Evangelist Monica Veney, First Church of Christ Holiness, Washington, D.C.
MARCH 29
BLUE RUN SHOE RALLY
Blue Run Baptist Church will have a shoe rally Sunday, March 29, at 3 p.m. Participants are encouraged to contribute an amount commensurate with their shoe size. All proceeds support the church building fund. The special guests will be James Shelton and New Sensations.
FREE UNION BAPTIST WOMEN’S MINISTRY ANNUAL DAY
Free Union Baptist Church’s women’s ministry will celebrate its annual day Sunday, March 29, with services at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Rev. Cee Cee Jackson, Assistant Pastor, Seventh Street Memorial B C., Glen Allen, will deliver the morning message, followed by lunch. At 2 p.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Sonya Lucas, Associate Minister, House of Victory, Fredericksburg, and the guest choir will be the Women’s Ministry of Beulah Baptist Church, Eggbornsville. The colors are white with emerald green scarf.
APRIL 1
MT. PLEASANT YOUTH REVIVAL
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church is planning a youth revival April 1 to 3, with praise and worship beginning at 7:30 p.m. and services starting at 8 p.m. Guest speakers include: the Rev. Shantel Hopkins and his Nazareth Baptist Church family (April 1); the Rev. Reese Washington, Shiloh Baptist Church (April 2) and the Rev. Ronald Johnson, Hopewell, Baptist Church (April 3). The church is located at 21227 Lahore Road, Orange. For more information, contact Deaconess Wanda Jones at (540) 814-0185.
STILL I RISE CONFERENCE
Greater Spirit Ministries invite women and men to the annual “Still I Rise Conference,” Saturday, April 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville. This year’s theme is “God’s Love Never Fails.” Participants will enjoy praise, worship, food and fellowship, as well as special guests, facilitators and vendors. Guests include the Rev. Gregory Baldwin, Ms. Zipporah Baldwin, the Rev. Emma Valentine, pastors Todd and Kammie Stubblefield, musical guest The Village and more. The conference is hosted by the Rev. Willie D. Crenshaw Jr. The cost for adults is $25 and $20 for youth ages 12 to 17. Tickets at the door cost $30. Admission includes lunch and the conference. For more information or to register, visit www.greaterspiritministries.org.
APRIL 5
ZION BAPTIST CHURCH JUBILEE
The Zion Baptist Church Jubliee 2020 will be held April 5 – 9, at 6:45 p.m. nightly. The schedule is as follows: Sunday, April 5, music by Three Bridges and preaching Pastor Bryan Smith; Monday April 6, music guest Jeff and Sheri Easter with preaching by SBCV Executive Director Brian Autry; Tuesday April 7, music by Jim and Melissa Brady with preaching by Pastor Kelly Burris; Wednesday April 8, music by the Bowling Family and preaching by Pastor Mike Hyde; Thursday, April 9, music by Brian Free & Assurance with preaching by Pastor Grant Ethridge. A kids’ jubilee will be held each night. Call 672-3382 for more information or follow the church on Facebook at facebook.com/Zion Baptist Church.
APRIL 9
BUMC SERVICES
Barboursville United Methodist Church will hold a Holy Thursday service April 9, at 6:30 p.m. The church, located at 5516 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville, will hold Easter service April 12, at 10 a.m.
APRIL 10
GUMC SERVICES
Gordonsville United Methodist Church will hold a Good Friday service April 10, at 7:30 p.m. The church, located at 407 North Main Street, Gordonsville, will hold Easter Sunday service at 11:15 a.m.
APRIL 11
PRAYER WALK
A prayer walk will be held Saturday, April 11, at 2 p.m. in Veterans Park behind Orange Elementary School. Participants are invited to “place God on the map, Jesus in the street and the Holy Spirit in hearts.” For more information, contact Claire Carter at 661-2948 or youarelovedministries@yahoo.com.
APRIL 12
MAIN UNO EASTER SERVICE
Main Uno Baptist Church will hold Easter Sunday worship service at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 12, with the Rev. Dr. Darnell Lundy. The church is located at 2654 S. Blue Ridge Turnpike, Rochelle.
ANTIOCH BAPTIST SUNRISE EASTER SERVICE
Antioch Baptist Church in Madison will hold Easter sunrise service April 12, at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served following the service.
APRIL 18
MT. PISGAH COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having it annual community prayer breakfast on Saturday, April 18, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The breakfast will feature Minister Valencia Campbell of Shining Light Ministry in Fredericksburg and the Rev. Loretta Strother of Swift Ford Baptist Church.
WBRBA ONE DAY SESSION
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association one day session is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m. at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville. Member church pastors and delegates are requested to be present and other members are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact corresponding secretary, Cheryl Lightfoot at (540) 825-3938 or email czlight@yahoo.com, or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
