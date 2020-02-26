Emma Clarke fishes around in the desk at the front of the Clothes Closet in Orange for a well-worn bit of history. On an oft-folded, 30-year-old piece of paper are the typewritten names and numbers of those associated (at that time) with the Christian Emergency Council and a summary of its mission and purpose.
It reads, “The council has functioned since late 1979 as an arm of the Orange Ministerial Association helping Orange County residents and transients in times of emergency.” That aid took many forms—from food to fuel, from transportation to medication, from shelter to shoes. At the bottom of the page is a sentence that’s been Clarke’s Wednesday morning mission since 1995: “The CEC sponsors a Clothes Closet for clothing and household supplies for needy families at 252 Blue Ridge Drive, Orange.”
For the past 25 years, Clarke has been the director of the Clothes Closet, which provides free clothing, shoes and linens to those in need. But when she decided to step down from that post earlier in the year, the future of the Clothes Closet suddenly appeared in doubt. Up stepped Myrtle Mote, who agreed to take over for Clarke and continue the community resource which sits in front of the adjacent Love Outreach Food Pantry.
“After 25 years, I feel like it’s time to step down,” she says. “It’s been a lot of fun. We have a good time together every Wednesday morning.”
“I knew Emma had done it for such a long time, and I thought if she left, it may close,” Mote said. “That just wouldn’t be fair to the people who need it if no one took over.”
Mote, who has long worked at McClung’s Tax Service on Belleview Avenue, became the Clothes Closet’s new director Feb. 5.
“They were all nice to me today!” she declared after her first day on the job. Approximately 20 clients stopped by her first day.
“She got a lot of hugs because people were happy the Clothes Closet was going to stay open,” said Marjorie Graves, a longtime volunteer.
Graves has been working at the Clothes Closet nearly as long as Clarke’s been at its helm.
“Emma’s been a good manager,” she says. “She’s been very easy to work with. I don’t think anyone realizes how much work there is and she’s done it all.”
Graves says she enjoys her Wednesday morning volunteering, finding satisfaction in the aid it brings to those in need.
“I enjoy meeting the people,” she said. “If I can help a person, maybe they will help someone else. The Lord’s been good to me. This is a way of giving that back.”
She remembers one gentleman who came into the closet and said he had a mattress, but lacked the linens to make a bed. “We gave him a set of sheets and when he left he had tears in his eyes,” she recalled. “He said, ‘This is like Christmas.’”
Clarke said she’s enjoyed getting to know the Clothes Closet clients and thanked all the volunteers who have worked with her over the years. “You can’t do something like this by yourself,” she said. “They’ve all just been great.”
Clarke said she’ll continue to volunteer, “as long as Myrtle needs me,” adding, “She’s going to be wonderful. I just know it.”
The Clothes Closet is located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive, Orange. Those who are eligible to receive assistance from the adjacent Love Outreach Food Pantry are eligible to visit the Clothes Closet once every three months. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday and accepts donations of clean, gently used clothes and has a particular need for bed linens. Monetary contributions also are accepted. For more information, contact Myrtle Mote at 672-3209.
