JULY 9
VIRTUAL MUSIC CONCERT WITH CALVIN EARL
Join Calvin Earl for an evening of relaxing and fun music of days gone by, energized with a little bit of soul, at James Madison’s Montpelier Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m. No digital enhancement, no gimmicks, no flashing lights--just beautiful songs enhanced with the elements of peace and love, via Zoom. The Zoom concert is free for Montpelier members and $10 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org to register.
JULY 13
PCA CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a personal care aide class July 13 to 24. The class will meet Monday through Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
July 13 – 24
TOWN OF ORANGE CLEAN-UP
The Town of Orange has rescheduled their annual spring clean-up for July 13 to 24. Residents should not place items out any earlier than Saturday, July 11. Items may be placed at the curbside for pick up. Items that will be collected during clean-up are tree and brush trimmings, old furniture and appliances. Hazardous materials will not be picked up.
JULY 15
LIBRARY VIRTUAL PROGRAM: THE STORY SHIP
As part of its summer reading program, the Orange County Library offers The Story Ship in a highly innovative, technology-driven virtual performance Wednesday, July 15, from 9 to 11:45 a.m. The program can be accessed via the library website, www.ocplva.org, under the 2020 Summer Reading Program tab. Contact Michelle Pursel at 854-5310 for more information.
4-H PUMPKIN CONTEST
Orange County 4-H will hold a free pumpkin growing contest for youth and adults beginning this month. Participants will grow pumpkins at home with a weigh-in Oct. 24, to determine who has the largest and heaviest pumpkin. Seed pick-up will take place July 20-24 at the Orange Extension Office. Seeds should be planted by Saturday, July 25, to harvest in time for weigh in. Extension will provide a tip sheet and information to help participants grow their pumpkins and will check in throughout the process to see how plants are coming along. Extension will post updates on the 4-H Facebook page at www.facebook.com/orangecounty4h. Registration closes on Wednesday, July 15. Participants may sign up at https://forms.gle/hAyjRzkpp2DpBqYS7.
July 16
VIRTUAL SERIES: LANDSCAPE PEST AND PROBLEMS WALK
Montpelier is partnering with Virginia Cooperative Extension Service to discuss common pests and diseases found in the landscape. Learn to diagnose problems, different methods of control, and the resources to help combat your landscape problems. The free July 16 interactive, multimedia presentation is one hour in length and will take place via Zoom, from 10 a.m to noon. Register at www.montpelier.com.
JULY 17-18
GERMANNA FOUNDATION VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
The Germanna Foundation will hold its annual conference virtually July 17–18. The cost to attend each day (with three sessions) is $30. The presenters will use a combination of narration, photographs and video for their sessions. Participants will be invited to pose questions at the end of each of the sessions. For more information, call (540) 423-1700, email foundation@germanna.org or visit www.germanna.org.
July 24
CONSTITUTION 101: FOUNDATIONS OF THE AMERICAN POLITICAL SYSTEM
Join Montpelier for an overview of some important philosophical ideas and historical events that influenced the writing of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights in “Constitution 101: Foundations of the American Political System,” July 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will appreciate why American history has been a great adventure in ideas and in trying to make these ideas a reality. This program will be offered simultaneously on-site at Montpelier, and via Zoom to additional participants. Prices vary. To learn more and to register, visit www.montpelier.org.
July 27 – 31
JOURNEYS SUMMER CAMP AT HOME
Hospice of the Piedmont’s Journeys Summer Camp at Home will take place July 27 – 31 from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., daily. It is open to children ages 4 – 18 and there is no cost to participate, thanks to the generous support of donors in the Hospice region. Sign up now by calling 817-6900 or emailing Sonja.Fahy@hopva.org. Space is limited and applications are due by July 17.
JULY 27
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a medication aide class July 27 through August 21. The class will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
AUG. 8
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Join the Orange County Public Library for its summer reading bingo. Participants can pick up bingo cards at each library branch. Each bingo achieved represents one entry into a prize drawing for one of three age groups—preschool, school-age and teenager—per branch. There will be three grand prized $50 gift cards for each age group at each branch. Bingo cards must be placed in the library bookdrop by Satuday, Aug. 8, to be entered in the drawing. For more information, visit the library website at www.ocplva.org or call the main branch at 672-3811.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email them to jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.