DEC. 14
19TH CENTURY CHRISTMAS AT ELLWOOD
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host its 11th annual “A 19th Century Christmas at Ellwood Manor” Saturday, Dec. 14. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and children of all ages may visit with Santa and enjoy making period arts and crafts until noon. After Santa departs at noon, the house will remain open until 2 p.m. for guests who would like to enjoy the beautiful period decorations provided by the Fawn Lake Garden Club. Ellwood also will be open Dec. 15 to 20, from noon to 3 p.m. for visitors to enjoy the decoration and meet with FoWB volunteers who will discuss the history of the house and volunteer opportunities with the organization. This event is free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome and appreciated. For additional information, visit www.fowb.org.
QUILL A SNOWFLAKE
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m., to learn to make a quilled paper snowflake. The program will include discussion of Christmas decorations of the past and include hot chocolate and cookies. The activity is free and participants will take home their own snowflake.
NATIONAL CEMETERY WREATH-LAYING
Culpeper National Cemetery will host Wreaths Across America—an annual holiday ceremony—Saturday, Dec. 14, at 12 p.m. The ceremony honors the nation’s veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on their gravestones during the holiday season. Guest speakers at the Dec. 14 event include Sen. Bryce Reeves and VFW Commander Charles Bush Jr. The cemetery is located at 305 U.S. Avenue, Culpeper. Call (540) 308-0814 for more information.
DAR MEETING
The Montpelier Chapter NSDAR will meet Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at Graves Mountain Lodge in Syria. This program will be Christmas family heirlooms and ornament exchange. Please RSVP by Friday, Dec. 6 to help plan for lunch. The cost is $18. Checks can be made to Montpelier Chapter NSDAR and sent to Karen Lohr, treasurer, 1136 Lost Mountain Rd., Aroda, VA 22709.
DEC. 14-15
SINGING CHRISTMAS TREE
Orange Baptist Church announces the 36th performance of the Singing Christmas Tree Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. each evening. This year’s performance is titled “Rise Up, Shepherd and Follow!” with carol arrangements, handbells and instrumentalists in songs of the season. The concerts are free of charge and nursery care will be provided.
DEC. 15
BOOK READING AND SIGNING
The Arts Center In Orange will host local author Ellen Crosby Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., reading from her latest book, “The Angel’s Share,” the latest in her Virginia Wine Country Mystery series. This 10th book features vineyard heiress Lucie Montgomery and an intriguing blend of secret societies, Prohibition bootleg wine and potentially scandalous documents hidden by the Founding Fathers – all of which yield a vintage murder. The Arts Center In Orange is located at 129 E. Main St., Orange. Call 672-7311 for more information.
DEC. 16
DMV CONNECT
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in partnership with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to Orange County to offer DMV Connect services Monday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gordon Building, located at 112 W. Main St. in Orange. For more information, visit www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO or call the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at 672-4441.
DEC. 17
RELAY FOR LIFE MEETING
Relay for Life organizers will hold an informational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Orange. The local Relay for Life will be May 30, 2020 at Eastern View High School in Culpeper and organizers are hoping to attract more Orange County participants, teams, sponsors and survivors. For more information, contact Kim Paris at kimcrigler@yahoo.com or Ronny Leger at ronny81@comcast.net.
“MESSIAH” SING-ALONG
St. Thomas Episcopal Church will host the 19th annual “Messiah” sing-along Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. The Rev. Alan Miller will conduct, accompanied by strings and organ, and lead individuals and audience members in selections of Handel’s “Messiah.” Scores are available. The event is free, but donations are appreciated. A reception will follow.
DEC. 18
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Dec. 18, for their annual gift exchange and desserts. The club normally meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritans’ building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
DEC. 20
MADISON CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERTS
The Madison Choral Society presents “A Ceremony of Carols,” in two concerts this holiday season. The program will include Christmas works by Benjamin Britten, John Rutter, George Frideric Handel, W.A. Mozart, Randall Thompson and others. Rafael Scarfullery will conduct. The first concert will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Orange. A second concert is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church in Haywood.
DEC. 21
CHRISTMAS AT THE EXCHANGE
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum in historic Gordonsville will host a Christmas event Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. The museum will offer refreshments and children can visit with the Grinch for photos. Admission will be donation-based.
Dec. 22
ORANGE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT
The Orange Community Band celebrates the season with a holiday concert at Orange County High School Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of wonderful music that will fill you with the spirit of Christmas. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.orangechorusandband.com or check out the band on Facebook.
Dec. 25
RIKKI’S REFUGE TOUR
Rikki’s Refuge will hold a Christmas Day tour and reception beginning at 11 a.m. Reservations are required. Email tours@rikkisrefuge.org to register. Admission is a donation of cat food, livestock sweet feed or cracked corn.
DEC. 26
KIDS ADMITTED FREE AT MONTPELIER
Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, all kids ages 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at James Madison’s Montpelier. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org/events.
JAN. 6
HISTORY OF BOY SCOUTS IN ORANGE COUNTY
The James Madison Museum of Orange County History will host a discussion on the history of local Boy Scouts Monday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Orange County resident Ray Ezell, assistant southern region, area 7 coordinator of the Boy Scouts.
JAN. 14
MASTER GARDENER TRAINING
Virginia Cooperative Extension will have two master gardener training course options starting in January 2020. The first class will meet Tuesday mornings, beginning Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The second class will meet Thursday evenings, beginning Jan. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both courses will cover the same material and will meet once per week. For more information, an application and to register for a mandatory orientation (in November), contact the Culpeper Extension Office at (540) 727-3435 ext 0 or ashappling@vt.edu.
JAN. 17
PALETTES AT THE PLAYERS
Four County Players will host “Palettes at the Players” Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., to benefit its “build a backstage” effort. Participants will enjoy a sampling of Barboursville wine, with an art instructor who will lead them in a painting exercise they will take home at the end of the evening. The cost is $40 and tickets are available at www.fourcp.org. The Bistro will be open for food and refills during the event.
Notices
YOUTH ORCHESTRA ALIVE
Youth Orchestra Alive is an after-school program for beginning students in third grade and older to learn to play the violin, viola, cello or bass. Classes meet every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Music Room in Orange. Classes are taught by Darlene Dawson, a retired orchestra teacher and Rapidan Orchestra violist. For more information, email darlene.dawson.1983@gmail.com. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
Musikgarten at The Music Room
Musikgarten is an early-childhood music education program for babies, toddlers and preschoolers held Monday mornings at The Music Room at Orange. Help your child develop a deep love of music and the ability to express it. Participants will sing, chant, move, dance, listen and play simple instruments. Classes for pre-schoolers begin at 9:15 a.m., followed by toddlers at 10:15 a.m. and babies at 11 a.m. All classes are taught by Caroline Baldwin, licensed and certified Musikgarten instructor. For more information, email carolinembaldwin@gmail.com.The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
FUN BAND SESSIONS
Evening sessions of The Fun Band is open to all comers the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at The Music Room in Orange. Upcoming dates include Nov. 11 and Dec. 12. There are songbooks to sing along, and anyone who plays an instrument anywhere from the beginning level on up, is invited. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
