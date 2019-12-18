DEC. 18
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Dec. 18, for their annual gift exchange and desserts. The club normally meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritans’ building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
DEC. 20
MADISON CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERTS
The Madison Choral Society presents “A Ceremony of Carols,” in two concerts this holiday season. The program will include Christmas works by Benjamin Britten, John Rutter, George Frideric Handel, W.A. Mozart, Randall Thompson and others. Rafael Scarfullery will conduct. The first concert will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Orange. A second concert is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church in Haywood.
DEC. 21
CHRISTMAS AT THE EXCHANGE
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum in historic Gordonsville will host a Christmas event Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. The museum will offer refreshments and children can visit with the Grinch for photos. Admission will be donation-based.
DEC. 22
ORANGE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT
The Orange Community Band celebrates the season with a holiday concert at Orange County High School Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of wonderful music that will fill you with the spirit of Christmas. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.orangechorusandband.com or check out the band on Facebook.
Dec. 25
RIKKI’S REFUGE TOUR
Rikki’s Refuge will hold a Christmas Day tour and reception beginning at 11 a.m. Reservations are required. Email tours@rikkisrefuge.org to register. Admission is a donation of cat food, livestock sweet feed or cracked corn.
DEC. 26
KIDS ADMITTED FREE AT MONTPELIER
Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, all kids ages 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at James Madison’s Montpelier. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org/events.
JAN. 6
HISTORY OF BOY SCOUTS IN ORANGE COUNTY
The James Madison Museum of Orange County History will host a discussion on the history of local Boy Scouts Monday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Orange County resident Ray Ezell, assistant southern region, area 7 coordinator of the Boy Scouts.
JAN. 14
MASTER GARDENER TRAINING
Virginia Cooperative Extension will have two master gardener training course options starting in January 2020. The first class will meet Tuesday mornings, beginning Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The second class will meet Thursday evenings, beginning Jan. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both courses will cover the same material and will meet once per week. For more information, an application and to register for a mandatory orientation (in November), contact the Culpeper Extension Office at (540) 727-3435 ext 0 or ashappling@vt.edu.
JAN. 17
PALETTES AT THE PLAYERS
Four County Players will host “Palettes at the Players” Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., to benefit its “build a backstage” effort. Participants will enjoy a sampling of Barboursville wine, with an art instructor who will lead them in a painting exercise they will take home at the end of the evening. The cost is $40 and tickets are available at www.fourcp.org. The Bistro will be open for food and refills during the event.
JAN. 19
ECKHART ENSEMBLE CONCERT
The Eckhart Ensemble will present a Bach, Beethoven and Schumann concert Sunday Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church. The concert is open to all and sponsored by the Orange and Culpeper Music societies. A reception will follow in Robertson Hall.
Notices
YOUTH ORCHESTRA ALIVE
Youth Orchestra Alive is an after-school program for beginning students in third grade and older to learn to play the violin, viola, cello or bass. Classes meet every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Music Room in Orange. Classes are taught by Darlene Dawson, a retired orchestra teacher and Rapidan Orchestra violist. For more information, email darlene.dawson.1983@gmail.com. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
MUSIKGARTEN AT THE MUSIC ROOM
Musikgarten is an early-childhood music education program for babies, toddlers and preschoolers held Monday mornings at The Music Room at Orange. Help your child develop a deep love of music and the ability to express it. Participants will sing, chant, move, dance, listen and play simple instruments. Classes for pre-schoolers begin at 9:15 a.m., followed by toddlers at 10:15 a.m. and babies at 11 a.m. All classes are taught by Caroline Baldwin, licensed and certified Musikgarten instructor. For more information, email carolinembaldwin@gmail.com.The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
FUN BAND SESSIONS
Evening sessions of The Fun Band is open to all comers the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at The Music Room in Orange. Upcoming dates include Nov. 11 and Dec. 12. There are songbooks to sing along, and anyone who plays an instrument anywhere from the beginning level on up, is invited. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
