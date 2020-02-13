FEB. 13
DESSERT WITH A TASTE OF JAZZ
The Orange County High School Jazz Ensemble will present its annual “Dessert with a Taste of Jazz” event at the OCHS cafeteria Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person or $17 per couple. Visit ochsfab.org for more information.
YOGA RELAXATION WORKSHOP
Join yoga instructor Amy Biddle at Powell Wellness Center for a yoga nidra deep relaxation workshop focusing on stress relief. The program is Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the group exercise room at PWC, 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit powellwellnesscenter.org or call PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
FEB. 14
OCHS SWEETHEART SPAGHETTI DINNER
The OCHS Student Council and the OCHS robotics team will host their annual “Sweetheart Spaghetti Dinner” on Friday, Feb. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the OCHS cafeteria. A showing of Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” will begin at 5:15. Tickets are $5 and are available at OCHS and at the door.
BEL CANTO CONCERTS
The Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble will present “Hope, Love, & Gershwin” in two concerts in February. Under the direction Bob Burnett, Bel Canto will perform a concert of traditional favorites, madrigals, jazz and Gershwin Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Orange and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at Piedmont Episcopal Church in Madison. The concert is free to the public, but donations are gladly accepted.
FEB. 15
ELLWOOD VOLUNTEER OPEN HOUSE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will hold an open house for potential volunteers at historic Ellwood Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer roles include: interpreter, ground maintenance, community outreach, research and more. For more information, email ellwood@fowb.org or call 972-5668.
THE U.S. ARMY THROUGH THE AGES
For one day only, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will present a living history exhibit, “The U.S. Army Through the Ages,” Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Standard admission applies. For more information, email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or call 672-1776.
PRESIDENTS’ DAY WEEKEND AT MONTPELIER
During Presidents’ Day Weekend, Feb. 15 to 17, Montpelier will be offering tours every half hour from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Specialty tours include: “Madison and the Constitution,” a guided house tour, Saturday through Monday at 1:30 p.m.; “Journey from Slavery to Freedom,” a free walking/driving tour Saturday at noon; and “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community,” a free walking tour.
HOW OLD IS THAT BUILDING?
Join Jenn Glass, Montpelier’s architectural historian, for a historic preservation workshop called “How Old is that Building?” Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. She will share the evidence she uses in investigating buildings, including close examination of wood species, nails, windows and decorative moldings. The cost is $25 per person. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events/historic-preservation-workshop-how-old-is-that-building
OUTREACH MASQUERADE PARTY
Orange County Community Outreach will host “Party with a Purpose Masquerade Party” Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. Advance tickets are $10 or $15 at the door. Those who wear a mask will be entered into a prize drawing. Music will be provided by Orange County’s DJ Marvelous (Richard Johnson) and there will be light refreshments and entertainment. Call (540) 717-5879 for tickets.
FREE HEALTH PROGRAM
Many people ask themselves at the beginning of a New Year, “Should I be on a diet?” This free presentation by integrative dietitian nutritionist Jena Savadsky Griffith will help inform you to choose what’s best for you to support a healthy lifestyle. The Feb. 15 program begins with a healthy breakfast at 9:30 a.m. with the presentation following at 10 a.m. The program, which will be held at Culpeper Sport & Fitness, 19055 Industrial Road, Culpeper, is free and open to the public. For more information, contact manager Preston Will at (540) 825-0000 or pwill@culpeperwellness.org.
FEB. 16
ORAL HISTORY PROGRAM
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will present “Wise Beyond Their Years: Oral histories of Ms. Eva Starks and Ms. Margaret Ware” Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Join the museum to preview these fascinating oral histories (in interviews by Phil Audibert) that have not yet been seen by the public. Main Uno Baptist Church will provide music for this event. To ensure seating, RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
PRESIDENTS’ DAY SYMPOSIUM AT MONTPELIER
Montpelier’s senior staff will share their expertise and insights into the U.S. Constitution, James and Dolley Madison, archaeological discoveries, visitor recollections of the Madisons and African-Americans at Montpelier in a Presidents Day Symposium, Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch and a coffee break are included. The program will be held in the grand salon at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. For details on speakers, topics and registration, visit www.montpelier.org/events/presidents-day-symposium.
FEB. 18
NURSE AIDE CLASSES
Orange County VIEW/Adult Education Center will be starting nurse aide classes Tuesday, Feb. 18. Classes will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for eight hours per day. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
DMV CONNECT IN ORANGE
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in partnership with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to Orange County to offer DMV Connect Feb. 18. Services offered through DMV Connect include: drivers’ licenses, adult and child identification cards, disabled parking placards, vehicle titles, address changes, vehicle registration, E-ZPass transponders, compliance summaries, transcripts and hunting and fishing licenses. DMV representatives will offer these services on the aforementioned dates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gordon Building at 112 W. Main St. in Orange. For more information, visit www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO or call the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at 672-4441.
FEB. 19
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Feb. 19, for Presidents’ Day trivia. The club normally meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritans’ building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0052..
FREE BUSINESS ADVICE, COUNSELING
The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center offers free business advice and counseling sessions in Orange on the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Upcoming sessions are scheduled Feb. 19 and March 18. Call the SBDC at (434) 295-8198 to reserve a spot.
MOMS DEMAND ACTION MEETING
The Culpeper-Orange-Madison chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. Meeting topics will include a legislative update and plans for upcoming presentations of the organization’s BE SMART program, which focuses on reducing the risk of suicides and accidental shootings. The Culpeper-Orange-Madison group welcomes new members, including responsible gun owners. For more information, write to culpepermoms@gmail.com or visit MomsDemandAction.org.
FEB. 20
INDOOR SWIMMING LESSONS
Powell Wellness Center's indoor heated pool in Culpeper hosts year-round swimming instruction, with registration currently open through Feb. 20 for the next session running late February through late March. Classes begin the week of Feb. 24, and focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness. Available classes include parent and child (ages 6 months-3 years), preschool aquatics (ages 3-5), and learn to swim (ages 6-13 years). For information and registration forms, visit www.powellwellnesscenter.org or contact PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at (540) 445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org
FEB. 21
DECORATIVE ARTS HOUSE TOUR
Explore the Madisons’ home and furnishings with a decorative arts house tour at Montpelier on Friday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Go behind the scenes with Montpelier’s curatorial staff and learn about the Madisons’ domestic spaces and how they made the decisions to furnish and refurnish. The cost is $22 for adults and $9 for children ages 6-14. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events/decorative-arts-house-tour.
YOUTH ORCHESTRA ALIVE!
There’s a new youth orchestra in Orange and it will perform for the very first time Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at The Music Room, 135 East Main Street. The concert is free and open to the public and all are invited.
FEB. 22
SAFE BENEFIT
Friends of SAFE will stage the second annual Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Culpeper Center, 137 S. Main St., Culpeper. It will feature music, live and silent auctions and culinary delights from the area’s best chefs. Proceeds from the event will help fund the continuing renovation and operation of a second shelter that was recently donated to SAFE, as well as help to support other ongoing programs. Tickets are $75 each and include a mask and a drink ticket. They can be purchased online at Flavor on Main, Cameleer or Green Roost in Culpeper or online at www.safejourneys.org/events.
CHILI DINNER BENEFIT
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold a benefit chili dinner Saturday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building in Unionville. The menu includes a variety of chili offerings, toppings, cornbread, coffee, tea or water. Carry-outs are available. The cost is $7. Children 3 and under eat for free. For more information, call Linda Wilson at 854-8814.
BVFC SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company will hold a spaghetti supper Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse on Route 33. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, tea, water or coffee. The cost is $8 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.
COOKBOOK CLUB
Bound2plz Books invites cooking enthusiasts to the shop on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. This new book group will talk about the ongoing food revolution and read stories of meals that shock and delight. The bookshop is located on Main Street in Orange across from the post office.
FEB. 23
THE LINCOLN-DOUGLAS DEBATES
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will offer “The Lincoln-Douglass Debates” Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Repeatedly, Lincoln stated that “a house divided could not stand.” Douglas refuted this by noting that the founders, “left each state perfectly free to do as it pleased...” Tom Matthes, a retired educator, author, historian, radio speaker and constitutional scholar will be the guest speaker. To ensure seating, RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
FEB. 26
HOW NATURE CAN HEAL THE WOUNDS OF THE PAST
Join Montpelier’s ecologist-in-residence Drew Lanham Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m., for his discussion on “How Nature Can Heal the Wounds of the Past.” He will discuss his exploration of Montpelier’s naturally reclaimed plantation landscape as a site of contemplation and healing. Dr. Lanham is a native of Edgefield, S.C., and an alumni distinguished professor of wildlife ecology and master teacher at Clemson University. The program is free and begins at the grand salon at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. Registration is not required.
RRRC MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Regional Commission offices in Culpeper. The agenda and supporting materials are posted at www.rrregion.org one week in advance of the meeting.
FEB. 28-29
SCRAPBOOKING CROP
Belmont Club of Women will host a scrapbooking crop Feb. 28–29 at 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. The Friday session will run from 1 to 11 p.m. and the Saturday session will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $65 and includes a table, dinner Friday evening, lunch and dinner Saturday, snacks, drinks and door prizes. Contact Anne Corbin at (540) 219-3646 for information and registration
FEB. 29
WOODS AND WILDLIFE CONFERENCE
Owners of woodlands large and small can learn how to maximize their property’s potential at a “Woods and Wildlife” conference Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center. The cost of the conference is $45 per person or $80 per couple, which includes lunch and materials. Registration and program details for both locations can be found at http://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/, under Landowner Programs. The deadline to register is Feb. 20. For more information, contact Jennifer Gagnon at (540) 231-6391 or jgagnon@vt.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 29
MILITARY DISCOUNT AT MONTPELIER
Through Feb. 29, Montpelier will be offering a $5 discount for any house tour to military service members (active or veteran) and up to three adult members of their family (four people total), making the standard adult admission fee $17 (regularly $22). The promotion is available onsite and online. For those purchasing tickets online, enter the code MILITARY in the promotional code box at checkout. To purchase tickets online, visit www.montpelier.org/visit/tours
MARCH 7
BENEFIT BINGO
A Longaberger basket bingo benefit will be held at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Hall Saturday, March 7, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will benefit The Suicide Prevention Awareness Resource Council, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the American Cancer Society. In addition to bingo, the event will include food, a baked goods auction, 50/50 raffle and vendors. For tickets or information, contact Debbie at (540) 223-8684 or Darlene at (434) 293-7374.
RIKKI’S REFUGE BENEFIT
Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary will hold a tea-tasting fundraising event Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church at 825 College Avenue, Fredericksburg. Admission is $10 and includes tea tastings and a selection of cookies. There will be raffles, a silent auction and themed items for sale. Proceeds help the animals at the Orange County animal sanctuary.
MARCH 14
SHAMROCK SHUFFLE
The Blue Ridge Chorale presents the third annual “Shamrock Shuffle”on Saturday, March 14, at Verdun Adventure Bound at 9 a.m. Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome. Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest and medals to all finishers. Register online at http://www.brcsings.com. Registration is $30 through March 13 or $35 the day of event (cash only). The registration and check-in table opens at 8 a.m. the day of the event, which is located at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville.
MARCH 28
ATV BENEFIT RAFFLE
The Bull Run Hunt Club is selling raffle tickets for a 2020 400 Suzuki four-wheel drive, automatic ATV. Tickets are $20 and fewer than 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held at the club’s annual hunt ball March 28, but winners do not need to be present to win. Proceeds benefit the Bull Run Hunt Club hounds. Call Adrianna Waddy at (540) 840-3137 for tickets or more information.
MINE RUN VFC SPAGHETTI DINNER
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company will hold a spaghetti dinner Saturday, March 28, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meet the firefighters, see and tour all the apparatus and thank the men and women who volunteer their time to keep the residents of Orange County safe. Dinner will be all-you-can-eat spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, ice tea, coffee and homemade desserts. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 8 and free for children under 3. Proceeds will go toward purchasing personal protective equipment. Outfitting justone firefighter with a jacket, pants, gloves, hood and helmet costs $3,200. For more information, call chief Jeff Mendonca at (703) 859-3483.
APRIL 18
SENIOR PROM
Aging Together will host its 12th annual senior prom sock hop Saturday, April 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Culpeper Christian School gymnasium at 810 Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper. For more information, call (540)829-6405 or email info@agingtogether.org
MAY 9
SAVE THE DATE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) will feature Civil War expert and Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania National Military Park Chief Historian John Hennessy in an event May 9 at Fawn Lake. Open to the general public, the evening will include a social hour and plated dinner, followed by a refreshing look at the Battle of the Wilderness and the climactic events of 1864 - the great stakes involved, wrapped in fear and hopes, as the Civil War roared to its climax along the hard road to Appomattox. A question-and answer-session will follow. Event details and reservations will be available in March.
MAY 15
MADISON CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERTS
The Madison Choral Society has begun spring rehearsals. Under the direction of Rafael Scarfullery, the society will perform the “passion” and “resurrection” sections of Handel’s “Messiah.” Concerts will be Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at Orange Baptist Church and Sunday, May 17, at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church in Haywood. Singers of all voice parts are invited to join rehearsals at Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main Street in Madison, Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.
NOTICES
TENNIS ANYONE?
Start your day with a friendly round of doubles at the Hornet Sports Center at Orange County High School Monday through Friday, from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. The cost is $1. Men and women of all skill levels are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Ginny Stanley at 672-5696.
