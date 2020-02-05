FEB. 5
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Feb. 5, for bingo. The club normally meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritans’ building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
FEB. 6
ELDER ABUSE PREVENTION PROGRAM
Orange County TRIAD will offer a presentation on elder financial abuse titled “Don’t Be a Victim!” at the Wilderness Branch Library, Thursday, Feb. 6, at 2:30 p.m. Deputy Ron Kesner, coordinator of the Orange County TRIAD, will talk about the increasing numbers of seniors in the society, how they become targets, and what you can do to protect yourself and/or your loved ones from scams and fraud targeted toward older persons. This program is free and open to the public, and no advance registration is required.
A NEW VISION 2020
The Arts Center In Orange announces its next exhibit, “A New Vision 2020,” featuring paintings by Charlottesville artist and percussionist Darrell Rose. The exhibit opens with a reception at The Arts Center Thursday, Feb. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. and continues through Tuesday, March 31. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. The Arts Center In Orange is located at 129 East Main Street, Orange and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit www.artscenterinorange.com for more information.
FEB. 8
Poet James Cole is scheduled to be at Bound2please Books reading from his new poetry collection “Crow Come Home” Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2:30 p.m. The bookshop is located across from the Orange Post Office. Call 672-4000 for more information.
SECOND AMENDMENT DISCUSSION
A Second Amendment discussion will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. at 323 N. Madison Road, Orange and will focus on efforts to protect Second Amendment rights. Special guests include Del. Nick Freitas, Virginia Civil Defense League founder Paul Moog and Rob Swaay of 2A*C3. The event is free and open to the public.
FEB. 9
JAZZ CONCERT
The St. George Jazz Ensemble from The Blue Ridge School will present a free concert Sunday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 115 East Street in Culpeper. The concert is free and donations will be graciously accepted. Parking for the event is at 120 N. Commerce Street and other adjacent lots.
FEB. 10
ORANGE NAACP PROGRAM
The Orange Branch NAACP will host a screening of “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote,” a new documentary chronicling personal stories from voters across the state of Georgia in the 2018 mid-term election Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Sedwick Building community room in Orange. A discussion will follow. Find out about the status of voting rights in Virginia, including current bills before the state legislature. The meeting is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.
FEB. 11
RRCS MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled Board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at (540) 825-3100, Ext. 3146.
HEART HEALTH PROGRAM
February is heart health month. Join Dr. J. Cullen Hardy of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center’s cardiovascular medicine department for a presentation on keeping your heart healthy. The program is Tuesday, Feb. 11, at noon in the conference room at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. This program, part of PWC’s Health Matters series, is free and open to the public. For more information, visit powellwellnesscenter.org or call PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
FEB. 12
FOUR COUNTY 50th ANNIVERSARY COMMITTEE
The next meeting of the Four County Players’ 50th anniversary committee will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Bistro at the Barboursville Community Theater. For more information, contact Robert Eversberg at fourcp50th@gmail.com
FEB. 13
DESSERT WITH A TASTE OF JAZZ
The Orange County High School Jazz Ensemble will present its annual “Dessert with a Taste of Jazz” event at the OCHS cafeteria Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person or $17 per couple. Visit ochsfab.org for more information.
YOGA RELAXATION WORKSHOP
Join yoga instructor Amy Biddle at Powell Wellness Center for a yoga nidra deep relaxation workshop focusing on stress relief. The program is Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the group exercise room at PWC, 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit powellwellnesscenter.org or call PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
FEB. 14
OCHS SWEETHEART SPAGHETTI DINNER
The OCHS Student Council and the OCHS robotics team will host their annual “Sweetheart Spaghetti Dinner” on Friday, Feb. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the OCHS cafeteria. A showing of Disney's “Lady and the Tramp” will begin at 5:15. Tickets are $5 and are available at OCHS and at the door.
BEL CANTO CONCERTS
The Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble will present “Hope, Love, & Gershwin” in two concerts in February. Under the direction Bob Burnett, Bel Canto will perform a concert of traditional favorites, madrigals, jazz and Gershwin Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Orange and Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. at Piedmont Episcopal Church in Madison. The concert is free to the public, but donations are gladly accepted.
FEB. 15
ELLWOOD VOLUNTEER OPEN HOUSE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will hold an open house for potential volunteers at historic Ellwood Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer roles include: interpreter, ground maintenance, community outreach, research and more. For more information, email ellwood@fowb.org or call 972-5668.
THE U.S. ARMY THROUGH THE AGES
For one day only, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will present a living history exhibit, “The U.S. Army Through the Ages,” Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Standard admission applies. For more information, email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or call 672-1776.
PRESIDENTS’ DAY WEEKEND AT MONTPELIER
During Presidents’ Day Weekend, Feb. 15 to 17, Montpelier will be offering tours every half hour from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Specialty tours include: “Madison and the Constitution,” a guided house tour, Saturday through Monday at 1:30 p.m.; “Journey from Slavery to Freedom,” a free walking/driving tour Saturday at noon; and “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community,” a free walking tour.
HOW OLD IS THAT BUILDING?
Join Jenn Glass, Montpelier’s architectural historian, for a historic preservation workshop called “How Old is that Building?” Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. She will share the evidence she uses in investigating buildings, including close examination of wood species, nails, windows and decorative moldings. The cost is $25 per person. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events/historic-preservation-workshop-how-old-is-that-building
OUTREACH MASQUERADE PARTY
Orange County Community Outreach will host “Party with a Purpose Masquerade Party” Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. Advance tickets are $10 or $15 at the door. Those who wear a mask will be entered into a prize drawing. Music will be provided by Orange County’s DJ Marvelous (Richard Johnson) and there will be light refreshments and entertainment. Call (540) 717-5879 for tickets.
FREE HEALTH PROGRAM
Many people ask themselves at the beginning of a New Year, “Should I be on a diet?” This free presentation by integrative dietitian nutritionist Jena Savadsky Griffith will help inform you to choose what’s best for you to support a healthy lifestyle. The Feb. 15 program begins with a healthy breakfast at 9:30 a.m. with the presentation following at 10 a.m. The program, which will be held at Culpeper Sport & Fitness, 19055 Industrial Road, Culpeper, is free and open to the public. For more information, contact manager Preston Will at (540) 825-0000 or pwill@culpeperwellness.org.
FEB. 16
ORAL HISTORY PROGRAM
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will present “Wise Beyond Their Years: Oral histories of Ms. Eva Starks and Ms. Margaret Ware” Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Join the museum to preview these fascinating oral histories (in interviews by Phil Audibert) that have not yet been seen by the public. Main Uno Baptist Church will provide music for this event. To ensure seating, RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
PRESIDENTS’ DAY SYMPOSIUM AT MONTPELIER
Montpelier’s senior staff will share their expertise and insights into the U.S. Constitution, James and Dolley Madison, archaeological discoveries, visitor recollections of the Madisons and African-Americans at Montpelier in a Presidents Day Symposium, Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch and a coffee break are included. The program will be held in the grand salon at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. For details on speakers, topics and registration, visit www.montpelier.org/events/presidents-day-symposium.
FEB. 18
NURSE AIDE CLASSES
Orange County VIEW/Adult Education Center will be starting nurse aide classes Tuesday, Feb. 18. Classes will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for eight hours per day. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
FEB. 19
FREE BUSINESS ADVICE, COUNSELING
The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center offers free business advice and counseling sessions in Orange on the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Upcoming sessions are scheduled Feb. 19 and March 18. Call the SBDC at (434) 295-8198 to reserve a spot.
FEB. 21
DECORATIVE ARTS HOUSE TOUR
Explore the Madisons’ home and furnishings with a decorative arts house tour at Montpelier on Friday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Go behind the scenes with Montpelier’s curatorial staff and learn about the Madisons’ domestic spaces and how they made the decisions to furnish and refurnish. The cost is $22 for adults and $9 for children ages 6-14. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events/decorative-arts-house-tour.
YOUTH ORCHESTRA ALIVE!
There's a new youth orchestra in Orange and it will perform for the first time Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at The Music Room, 135 East Main Street. The concert is free and open to the public and all are invited.
FEB. 22
SAFE BENEFIT
Friends of SAFE will stage the second annual Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Culpeper Center, 137 S. Main St., Culpeper. It will feature music, live and silent auctions and culinary delights from the area’s best chefs. Proceeds from the event will help fund the continuing renovation and operation of a second shelter that was recently donated to SAFE, as well as help to support other ongoing programs. Tickets are $75 each and include a mask and a drink ticket. They can be purchased online at Flavor on Main, Cameleer or Green Roost in Culpeper or online at www.safejourneys.org/events.
FEB. 23
THE LINCOLN-DOUGLAS DEBATES
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will offer “The Lincoln-Douglass Debates” Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Repeatedly, Lincoln stated that “a house divided could not stand.” Douglas refuted this by noting that the founders, “left each state perfectly free to do as it pleased...” Tom Matthes, a retired educator, author, historian, radio speaker and constitutional scholar will be the guest speaker. To ensure seating, RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
FEB. 26
HOW NATURE CAN HEAL THE WOUNDS OF THE PAST
Join Montpelier’s ecologist-in-residence Drew Lanham Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m., for his discussion on “How Nature Can Heal the Wounds of the Past.” He will discuss his exploration of Montpelier’s naturally reclaimed plantation landscape as a site of contemplation and healing. Dr. Lanham is a native of Edgefield, South Carolina, and an alumni distinguished professor of wildlife ecology and master teacher at Clemson University. He is a noted author, poet, birder, naturalist, and hunter-conservationist. The program is free and begins at the grand salon at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. Registration is not required.
FEB. 29
WOODS AND WILDLIFE CONFERENCE
Owners of woodlands large and small can learn how to maximize their property’s potential at a “Woods and Wildlife” conference Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center. The cost of the conference is $45 per person or $80 per couple, which includes lunch and materials. Registration and program details for both locations can be found at http://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/, under Landowner Programs. The deadline to register is Feb. 20. For more information, contact Jennifer Gagnon at (540) 231-6391 or jgagnon@vt.edu.
THROUGH
FEB. 29
MILITARY DISCOUNT AT MONTPELIER
From Jan. 18 through Feb. 29, Montpelier will be offering a $5 discount for any house tour to military service members (active or veteran) and up to three adult members of their family (four people total), making the standard adult admission fee $17 (regularly $22). The promotion is available onsite and online. For those purchasing tickets online, enter the code MILITARY in the promotional code box at checkout. To purchase tickets online, visit www.montpelier.org/visit/tours
MARCH 7
BENEFIT BINGO
A Longaberger basket bingo benefit will be held at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Hall Saturday, March 7, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will benefit The Suicide Prevention Awareness Resource Council, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the American Cancer Society. In addition to bingo, the event will include food, a baked goods auction, 50/50 raffle and vendors. For tickets or information, contact Debbie at (540) 223-8684 or Darlene at (434) 293-7374.
MARCH 28
ATV BENEFIT RAFFLE
The Bull Run Hunt Club is selling raffle tickets for a 2020 400 Suzuki four-wheel drive, automatic ATV. Tickets are $20 and fewer than 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held at the club’s annual hunt ball March 28, but winners do not need to be present to win. Proceeds benefit the Bull Run Hunt Club hounds.
Call Adrianna Waddy at (540) 840-3137 for tickets or more information.
MAY 9
SAVE THE DATE: CIVIL WAR HISTORIAN TO LECTURE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) will feature Civil War expert and Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania National Military Park Chief Historian John Hennessy in an event May 9 at Fawn Lake. Open to the general public, the evening will include a social hour and plated dinner, followed by a refreshing look at the Battle of the Wilderness and the climactic events of 1864 - the great stakes involved, wrapped in fear and hopes, as the Civil War roared to its climax along the hard road to Appomattox. A question-and answer-session will follow. Event details and reservations will be available in March.
MAY 15
MADISON CHORAL CONCERTS
The Madison Choral Society has begun spring rehearsals. Under the direction of Rafael Scarfullery, the society will perform the “passion” and “resurrection” sections of Handel’s “Messiah.” The group is excited for the challenge of bringing this beautiful, but lesser- known portion of the “Messiah” to the community in these concerts after Easter. Concerts will be Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at Orange Baptist Church in and Sunday, May 17, at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church in Haywood. Singers of all voice parts are invited to join rehearsals at Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main Street in Madison, Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.
NOTICES
AARP FREE TAX PREP
Beginning Jan. 30, AARP will offer free tax assistance to low- and moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout tax season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Orange Community Center, located at 235 Warren St. in the public works building. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 661-5475.
NEW MUSEUM HOURS
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St., Orange. Call 672-1776 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com for more information.
