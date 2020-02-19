FEB. 20
INDOOR SWIM LESSONS
Powell Wellness Center’s indoor heated pool in Culpeper hosts year-round swim instruction, with registration currently open through Feb. 20 for the next session running late February - late March. Classes begin the week of Feb. 24, and focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness. Available classes include parent and child (ages 6 months-3 years), preschool aquatics (ages 3-5), and learn to swim (ages 6-13 years). For information and registration forms, visit www.powellwellnesscenter.org or contact PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at (540) 445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org
FEB. 21
DECORATIVE ARTS HOUSE TOUR
Explore the Madisons’ home and furnishings with a decorative arts house tour at Montpelier on Friday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Go behind the scenes with Montpelier’s curatorial staff and learn about the Madisons’ domestic spaces and how they made the decisions to furnish and refurnish. The cost is $22 for adults and $9 for children ages 6-14. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events/decorative-arts-house-tour.
FEB. 22
SAFE BENEFIT
Friends of SAFE will stage the second annual Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Culpeper Center, 137 S. Main St., Culpeper. It will feature music, live and silent auctions and culinary delights from the area’s best chefs. Proceeds from the event will help fund the continuing renovation and operation of a second shelter that was recently donated to SAFE, as well as help to support other ongoing programs. Tickets are $75 each and include a mask and a drink ticket. They can be purchased online at Flavor on Main, Cameleer or Green Roost in Culpeper or online at www.safejourneys.org/events.
CHILI DINNER BENEFIT
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold a benefit chili dinner Saturday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building in Unionville. The menu includes a variety of chili offerings, toppings, cornbread, coffee, tea or water. Carry-outs are available. The cost is $7. Children 3 and under eat for free. For more information, call Linda Wilson at 854-8814.
BVFC SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company will hold a spaghetti supper Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse on Route 33. The menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, tea, water or coffee. The cost is $8 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.
COOKBOOK CLUB
Bound2plz Books invites cooking enthusiasts to the shop on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. This new book group will talk about the ongoing food revolution and read stories of meals that shock and delight. The bookshop is located on Main Street in Orange across from the post office.
FEB. 23
THE LINCOLN-DOUGLASS DEBATES
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will offer “The Lincoln-Douglass Debates” Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Repeatedly, Lincoln stated that “a house divided could not stand.” Douglas refuted this by noting that the founders, “left each state perfectly free to do as it pleased...” Tom Matthes, a retired educator, author, historian, radio speaker and constitutional scholar will be the guest speaker. To ensure seating, RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
FEB. 26
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP
The Orange Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. in the community room at Dogwood Village Senior Living. The speaker will be Miriam Hirsch from the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center in Richmond. She will talk about how to prepare in case of hospitalization. All are welcomed. For more information, call 672-2611.
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Feb. 26, for a program about the heart, in conjunction with February being Heart Month. The club normally meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritans’ building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0052..
HOW NATURE CAN HEAL THE WOUNDS OF THE PAST
Join Montpelier’s ecologist-in-residence Drew Lanham Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m., for his discussion on “How Nature Can Heal the Wounds of the Past.” He will discuss his exploration of Montpelier’s naturally reclaimed plantation landscape as a site of contemplation and healing. Dr. Lanham is a native of Edgefield, S.C., and an alumni distinguished professor of wildlife ecology and master teacher at Clemson University. The program is free and begins at the grand salon at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. Registration is not required.
RRRC MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Regional Commission offices in Culpeper. The agenda and supporting materials are posted at www.rrregion.org one week in advance of the meeting.
FEB. 28-29
SCRAPBOOKING CROP
Belmont Club of Women will host a scrapbooking crop Feb. 28 – 29 at 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. The Friday session will run from 1 to 11 p.m. and the Saturday session will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is $65 and includes a table, dinner Friday evening, lunch and dinner Saturday, snacks, drinks and door prizes. Contact Anne Corbin at (540) 219-3646 for information and registration.
FEB. 28
14 WOMEN IN THE CIVIL WAR
The Civil War Study Group at Lake of the Woods will feature historian Bob Stone at its meeting at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28. Stone will speak about 14 women who broke barriers during the Civil War in areas previously reserved for men. Some are well-known and some not, from both North and South, from spies to physicians to combat soldiers. The public is invited to attend the program at the LOW Clubhouse, 205 Lakeview Pkwy, Locust Grove. For more information, visit civilwarstudygroup.org.
FEB. 29
WOODS AND WILDLIFE CONFERENCE
Owners of woodlands large and small can learn how to maximize their property’s potential at a “Woods and Wildlife” conference Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center. The cost of the conference is $45 per person or $80 per couple, which includes lunch and materials. Registration and program details for both locations can be found at http://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/, under Landowner Programs. The deadline to register is Feb. 20. For more information, contact Jennifer Gagnon at (540) 231-6391 or jgagnon@vt.edu.
THROUGH FEB. 29
MILITARY DISCOUNT AT MONTPELIER
Through Feb. 29, Montpelier will be offering a $5 discount for any house tour to military service members (active or veteran) and up to three adult members of their family (four people total), making the standard adult admission fee $17 (regularly $22). The promotion is available onsite and online. For those purchasing tickets online, enter the code MILITARY in the promotional code box at checkout. To purchase tickets online, visit www.montpelier.org/visit/tours
MARCH 4
SBDC RETAIL WORKSHOP
The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center in partnership with Orange County Tourism is offering a free workshop to help local retailers and restaurants make the most of the 2020 tourist season. The workshop, “The Changing Face of Retail,” will be held Wednesday, March 4, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Gordonsville Town Hall. Sign up at www.centralvirginia.org/events.
MARCH 5
PEEK INTO THE AUTHOR’S WORLD
The Lake Authors will be holding a moderated panel presentation and discussion called “A Peek into the Author’s World,” Thursday, March 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilderness Branch Library. Seven local authors will address the creative process of writing a book. This event is sponsored by the Wilderness Friends of the Library and is free and open to the public. No advance registration is required.
MARCH 7
BENEFIT BINGO
A Longaberger basket bingo benefit will be held at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Hall Saturday, March 7, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will benefit The Suicide Prevention Awareness Resource Council, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the American Cancer Society. In addition to bingo, the event will include food, a baked goods auction, 50/50 raffle and vendors. For tickets or information, contact Debbie at (540) 223-8684 or Darlene at (434) 293-7374.
RIKKI’S REFUGE BENEFIT
Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary will hold a tea tasting fundraising event Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church at 825 College Avenue, Fredericksburg. Admission is $10 and includes tea tastings and a selection of cookies. There will be raffles, a silent auction and themed items for sale. Proceeds help the animals at the Orange County animal sanctuary.
MARCH 8
WDF: NEW ARTS CENTER DIRECTOR
Meet the new director of The Arts Center In Orange—Anna Pillow. The Women’s Diversity Forum will host a reception and talk Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at the Arts Center. Share with her what you love about the Arts Center and hear her vision for its future. Call Rebecca Coleman(672-4896) for more information. All are welcome. Refreshments provided.
MARCH 14
MAGNIFICENT TREES OF MONTPELIER
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a walking tour featuring its most magnificent trees March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. This walking tour will take participants around the property to visit the old forest giants where they will learn how to determine the height and width of these specimens. Register online at http://www.montpelier.org/events. The cost is $10 person. For inclement weather call 672-2728,
SHAMROCK SHUFFLE
The Blue Ridge Chorale presents the third annual “Shamrock Shuffle”on Saturday March 14, at Verdun Adventure Bound at 9 a.m. Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome. Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest and medals to all finishers. Register online at http://www.brcsings.com. Registration is $30 through March 13 or $35 the day of event (cash only). The registration and check-in table opens at 8 a.m. the day of the event, which is located at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville.
MARCH 20
FOWB: UNTOLD STORIES
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) announces its third annual “Untold Stories” experience in Old Town Fredericksburg on Friday, March 20. The event will celebrate Women’s History Month and the Centennial of Women’s Right to Vote. Travel back in time, from 1864 to 1967, to witness three stories of women’s struggles to attain love, liberty and equality. Guests may reserve their spots and choose their tour at WWW.FOWB.ORG.
For more information, contact Kim Harmon at (217) 299-1102 or Yvette Blake at (540) 809-9960.
MARCH 28
ATV BENEFIT RAFFLE
The Bull Run Hunt Club is selling raffle tickets for a 2020 400 Suzuki four-wheel drive, automatic ATV. Tickets are $20 and fewer than 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held at the club’s annual hunt ball March 28, but winners do not need to be present to win. Proceeds benefit the Bull Run Hunt Club hounds. Call Adrianna Waddy at (540) 840-3137 for tickets or more information.
MRVFC SPAGHETTI DINNER
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company will hold a spaghetti dinner Saturday, March 28, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meet the firefighters, see and tour all the apparatus and thank the men and women who volunteer their time to keep the residents of Orange County safe. Dinner will be all-you-can-eat spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, ice tea, coffee and homemade desserts. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 8 and free for children under 3. Proceeds will go toward purchasing personal protective equipment. Outfitting justone firefighter with a jacket, pants, gloves, hood and helmet costs $3,200. For more information, call chief Jeff Mendonca at (703) 859-3483.
APRIL 11
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING
The Orange County Landfill, Litter Control Committee and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries will be hosting an electronics recycling event Saturday, April 11 at the Orange County landfill. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until noon. For more information, call Jayson Woods, Litter Control Committee Coordinator, at 661-5323.
APRIL 18
SENIOR PROM
Aging Together will host its 12th annual senior prom sock hop Saturday, April 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Culpeper Christian School gymnasium at 810 Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper. For more information, call (540)829-6405 or email info@agingtogether.org
MAY 5
EMT CLASS
An EMT class will be held May 5 through Aug. 27, 6-9:30 p.m. at Madison County Rescue Squad and Blue Ridge Community College. The cost is $400; Madison County Rescue Squad members are free. The instructor will be Garrett Taylor. For information, contact Lt. Diane Dodson at (540) 717-2349. The deadline to register is April 17.
MAY 9
SAVE THE DATE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) will feature Civil War expert and Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania National Military Park Chief Historian John Hennessy in an event May 9 at Fawn Lake. Open to the general public, the evening will include a social hour and plated dinner, followed by a refreshing look at the Battle of the Wilderness and the climactic events of 1864 - the great stakes involved, wrapped in fear and hopes, as the Civil War roared to its climax along the hard road to Appomattox. A question-and answer-session will follow. Event details and reservations will be available in March.
MAY 15
MADISON CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERTS
The Madison Choral Society has begun spring rehearsals. Under the direction of Rafael Scarfullery, the society will perform the “passion” and “resurrection” sections of Handel’s “Messiah.” Concerts will be Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at Orange Baptist Church and Sunday, May 17, at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church in Haywood. Singers of all voice parts are invited to join rehearsals at Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main Street in Madison, Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.
NOTICES
TENNIS ANYONE?
Start your day with a friendly round of doubles at the Hornet Sports Center at Orange County High School Monday through Friday, from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. The cost is $1. Men and women of all skill levels are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Ginny Stanley at 672-5696.
PICKLEBALL AT TREVILIANS
Pickleball, a mixture of tennis, ping pong and badminton, is played each Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Trevilians Elementary School on Route 33 near Gordonsville. The program and equipment are provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Instruction is offered for those new to the game, but they must call first at (434) 960-5860. The fee is $2.
