JAN. 11
CHILI COOK-OFF
The Orange County High School JROTC and Orange American Legion Post 156 are sponsoring a chili cook-off Saturday, Jan. 11, at the post on Newton Street in Orange. General admission is $5 for a tasting bowl and spoon to sample any chili in the post. Doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contestants should arrive at 8 a.m. to begin cooking chili. The entry fee is $20. Prizes will be awarded in categories for” “heat,” beans, no beans and children. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Legion programs. For more information, contact sierra.r.hamm@ocss-va.org.
JAN. 13
CULPEPER MINUTEMEN SAR
The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Peppers Grill located in the Best Western Hotel in Culpeper. The guest speaker will be Lucas Allamon who will discuss “Agrarianism of Madison and Jefferson.” The chapter also will hear from oration winner Paul Bass and will be swearing in new officers and welcoming new members. Those interested in attending should RSVP to Hamill65@gail.com.
JAN. 14
MASTER GARDENER TRAINING
Virginia Cooperative Extension will have two master gardener training course options this month. The first class will meet Tuesday mornings, beginning Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The second class will meet Thursday evenings, beginning Jan. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both courses will cover the same material and will meet once per week. For more information, contact the Culpeper Extension Office at (540) 727-3435 ext 0 or ashappling@vt.edu.
RRCS BOARD MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Jan.14, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at (540) 825-3100, Ext. 3146.
JAN. 15
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Jan. 15, for a program on “decluttering.” The club normally meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritans’ building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
JAN. 17
PALETTES AT THE PLAYERS
Four County Players will host “Palettes at the Players” Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., to benefit its “build a backstage” effort. Participants will enjoy a sampling of Barboursville wine, with an art instructor who will lead them in a painting exercise they will take home at the end of the evening. The cost is $40 and tickets are available at www.fourcp.org. The Bistro will be open for food and refills during the event.
RVFD LEE-JACKSON PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 29th annual Lee-Jackson pork tenderloin dinner Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse at 9729 Locust Dale Rd., Rapidan. The menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, desserts and beverages. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the fire department’s building fund. Call 672-5744 for more information.
GAME DINNER IN ORANGE
The REAL Tree Archers, along with Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, will be hosting a dinner on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, 19103 Brick Church Road, Orange. Tickets are $10 each and there will only be 100 sold. The ticket includes a dinner and chances for prizes. There will be a contest for best game dish, most unique game dish, and best game photo. For more information or to purchase tickets, call or text Andrew at (540) 406-7427 or Mark at (540) 406-1740 or visit www.realtreearchers.com.
JAN. 18
AUTHOR TALK and BOOK SIGNING
Bound2please book shop will have local author Andi Cumbo-Floyd lead off its 2020 speaker series. She will read from her “Love Letters To Writers” on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. The bookshop is located across the street from the Orange Post Office. Refreshments will follow the reading.
NATIONAL CEMETERY CLEAN-UP DAY
Culpeper National Cemetery is asking for help in cleaning up approximately 8,000 holiday wreaths that were placed during the Wreaths Across America ceremony in December. The clean-up day is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 a.m. All participants are encouraged to bring gloves, rakes and materials to help carry multiple wreaths. For more information, contact Jennifer Smith at (540) 439-5059.
JAN. 19
ECKHART ENSEMBLE CONCERT
The Eckhart Ensemble will present a Bach, Beethoven and Schumann concert Sunday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church. The concert is open to all and sponsored by the Orange and Culpeper Music societies. A reception will follow in Robertson Hall.
JAN. 23
LIFT PROGRAM AT ORANGE SENIOR CENTER
The Virginia Cooperative Extension Office will offer a free eight-week strength training program for senior adults, twice a week for one-hour sessions. Classes will improve strength, mobility, teach healthy food options and form community. Participants must have an assessment done prior to starting the program. Assessments will be conducted Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays starting Feb. 3 at the Orange Senior Center, 13010 Old Gordonsville Road. Call 672-5926 for more information.
JAN. 25
ANIMAL RESCUE VOLUNTEER RECRUITMENT
Rikki’s Refuge and more than a dozen other animal rescue organizations will hold a volunteer recruitment event Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Salem Church Library. Talk to representatives from area animal rescue groups and find out ways to volunteer and help. For more info, contact Melissa Felts at (540) 891-2601.
JAN. 26
QUILL A VALENTINE'S DAY CARD
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold a Valentine’s Day card quilling program Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 to cover the cost of supplies. RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
JAN. 28
Estate and Business Planning for Senior Adults
The Orange Senior Center will host a free educational workshop on estate and business planning. Learn the advantages and disadvantages of: wills, living trusts, probate, powers of attorney, medical directives, limited liability companies, and more. The program will be presented Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 a.m. by the James P. Seidl Law Offices. The Orange Senior Center is located at 13010 Old Gordonsville Road. Call 672-5926 for more information.
JAN. 30
BACKYARD CONSERVATION WORKSHOP
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a backyard conservation workshop Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd, Locust Grove. Homeowners, landscapers, landscape designers and contractors are invited to attend this informational workshop to learn more about techniques and practices used to address common yard problems such as erosion, poor vegetative cover and runoff ponding. Space is limited. RSVP to Richard Jacobs, Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, at (540) 825-8591 or richardj@culpeperswcd.org.
JAN. 31
DAR GENEALOGY WORKSHOP
The Montpelier Chapter NSDAR will sponsor a genealogy workshop or Friday, Jan. 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Greene County Public Library. The workshop is free and open to anyone beginning their genealogy research and will include help from current Montpelier Chapter Registrar, Sharon Steo and the chapter’s lineage research team. Contact Steo at Stoneledge64@gmail.com for additional information.
FEB. 15
ELLWOOD VOLUNTEER OPEN HOUSE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will hold an open house for potential volunteers at historic Ellwood Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer roles include: interpreter, ground maintenance, community outreach, research and more. For more information, email ellwood@fowb.org or call 972-5668.
THE U.S. ARMY THROUGH THE AGES
For one day only, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will present a living history exhibit, “The U.S. Army Through the Ages,” Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Standard admission applies. For more information, email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or call 672-1776.
FEB. 16
Oral history program
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will present “Wise Beyond Their Years: Oral histories of Ms. Eva Starks and Ms. Margaret Ware” Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Join the museum to preview these fascinating oral histories (in interviews by Phil Audibert) that have not yet been seen by the public. Main Uno Baptist Church will provide music for this event. To ensure seating, RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
FEB. 23
THE LINCOLN-DOUBLAS DEBATES
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will offer “The Lincoln-Douglass Debates” Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Repeatedly, Lincoln stated that “a house divided could not stand.” Douglas refuted this by noting that the founders, “left each state perfectly free to do as it pleased...” Tom Matthes, a retired educator, author, historian, radio speaker and constitutional scholar will be the guest speaker. To ensure seating, RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
NOTICES
AARP FREE TAX PREP
Beginning Jan. 30, AARP will offer free tax assistance to low- and moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout tax season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Orange Community Center, located at 235 Warren St. in the public works building. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 661-5475.
NEW MUSEUM HOURS
Beginning Jan. 2, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St., Orange. Call 672-1776 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com for more information.
