JAN. 17
PALETTES AT THE PLAYERS
Four County Players will host “Palettes at the Players” Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., to benefit its “build a backstage” effort. Participants will enjoy a sampling of Barboursville wine, with an art instructor who will lead them in a painting exercise they will take home at the end of the evening. The cost is $40 and tickets are available at www.fourcp.org. The Bistro will be open for food and refills during the event.
RVFD LEE-JACKSON PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 29th annual Lee-Jackson pork tenderloin dinner Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse at 9729 Locust Dale Rd., Rapidan. The menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, desserts and beverages. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the fire department’s building fund. Call 672-5744 for more information.
DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR ENSLAVED PEOPLE
Sponsored by the Fauquier NAACP, Culpeper/Madison NAACP and Piedmont Race Amity Project, a day of remembrance for enslaved people will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m. at Kelly’s Ford Bridge in Kelly’s Ford. For more information or if you have names of enslaved people you would like to have honored, email Mary Haak at orleanva@juno.com.
GAME DINNER IN ORANGE
The REAL Tree Archers, along with Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, will be hosting a dinner on Friday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship, 19103 Brick Church Road, Orange. Tickets are $10 each and there will only be 100 sold. The ticket includes a dinner and chances for prizes. There will be a contest for best game dish, most unique game dish, and best game photo. For more information or to purchase tickets, call or text Andrew at (540) 406-7427 or Mark at (540) 406-1740 or visit www.realtreearchers.com.
JAN. 18
AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING
Bound2please book shop will have local author Andi Cumbo-Floyd lead off its 2020 speaker series. She will read from her “Love Letters To Writers” on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. The bookshop is located across the street from the Orange Post Office. Refreshments will follow the reading.
NATIONAL CEMETERY CLEAN-UP DAY
Culpeper National Cemetery is asking for help in cleaning up approximately 8,000 holiday wreaths that were placed during the Wreaths Across America ceremony in December. The clean-up day is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 a.m. All participants are encouraged to bring gloves, rakes and materials to help carry multiple wreaths. For more information, contact Jennifer Smith at (540) 439-5059.
MLK WEEKEND SCHEDULE
During Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, Jan. 18 to 20, Montpelier will be offering tours every half hour from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Specialty tours include: “Madison and the Constitution” Saturday-Monday at 1:30 p.m.; (guided house tour); “Journey from Slavery to Freedom,” a free walking/driving tour; and “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community” a free walking tour.
Military Discount at Montpelier
From Jan. 18 through Feb. 29, Montpelier will be offering a $5 discount for any house tour to military service members (active or veteran) and up to three adult members of their family (four people total), making the standard adult admission fee $17 (regularly $22). The promotion is available onsite and online. For those purchasing tickets online, enter the code MILITARY in the promotional code box at checkout. To purchase tickets online, visit www.montpelier.org/visit/tours
JAN. 19
ECKHART ENSEMBLE CONCERT
The Eckhart Ensemble will present a Bach, Beethoven and Schumann concert Sunday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church. The concert is open to all and sponsored by the Orange and Culpeper Music societies. A reception will follow in Robertson Hall.
JAN. 22
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Jan. 22, for a program with TRIAD Director Ron Kesner, followed by a chili lunch. The club normally meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritans’ building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
JAN. 23
LIFT PROGRAM AT ORANGE SENIOR CENTER
The Virginia Cooperative Extension Office will offer a free eight-week strength training program for senior adults, twice a week for one-hour sessions. Classes will improve strength, mobility, teach healthy food options and form community. Participants must have an assessment done prior to starting the program. Assessments will be conducted Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays starting Feb. 3 at the Orange Senior Center, 13010 Old Gordonsville Road. Call 672-5926 for more information.
JAN. 25
ANIMAL RESCUE VOLUNTEER RECRUITMENT
Rikki’s Refuge and more than a dozen other animal rescue organizations will hold a volunteer recruitment event Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Salem Church Library. Talk to representatives from area animal rescue groups and find out ways to volunteer and help.
BULL RUN GAME DINNER
The Bull Run Hunt Club will hold its annual wild game dinner Saturday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. at Inskeep Hall in Mitchells. Cost is $50 per person and attire is casual. Game entrees, appetizers and desserts will be judged and prizes awarded. Those who are not hunt club members are eligible to participate. RSVP to daverava@aol.com or text (434) 960-7975.
JAN. 26
QUILL A VALENTINE’S DAY CARD
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold a Valentine’s Day card quilling program Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 to cover the cost of supplies. RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE OPEN HOUSE
Blue Ridge Chorale announces its upcoming open house and rehearsals for its 2020 spring season. It is looking for singers for the upcoming season, particularly those who sing tenor and bass. Their open house will be Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, (318 S. West St., Culpeper). Rehearsals for the spring season are on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church and begin Monday, Jan. 27. Visit their website at www.brcsings.com to preregister or call (540) 219-8837 for more information.
JAN. 28
ESTATE AND BUSINESS PLANNING FOR SENIOR ADULTS
The Orange Senior Center will host a free educational workshop on estate and business planning. Learn the advantages and disadvantages of: wills, living trusts, probate, powers of attorney, medical directives, limited liability companies, and more. The program will be presented Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 a.m. by the James P. Seidl Law Offices. The Orange Senior Center is located at 13010 Old Gordonsville Road. Call 672-5926 for more information.
JAN. 30
BACKYARD CONSERVATION WORKSHOP
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a backyard conservation workshop Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd, Locust Grove. Homeowners, landscapers, landscape designers and contractors are invited to attend this informational workshop to learn more about techniques and practices used to address common yard problems such as erosion, poor vegetative cover and runoff ponding. Space is limited. RSVP to Richard Jacobs, Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, at (540) 825-8591 or richardj@culpeperswcd.org.
JAN. 31
DAR GENEALOGY WORKSHOP
The Montpelier Chapter NSDAR will sponsor a genealogy workshop or Friday, Jan. 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Greene County Public Library. The workshop is free and open to anyone beginning their genealogy research and will include help from current Montpelier Chapter Registrar, Sharon Steo and the chapter’s lineage research team. Contact Steo at Stoneledge64@gmail.com for additional information.
FEB. 1
THE SEASONS AND THE GROUNDHOG'S SHADOW
Celebrate Groundhog Day with a family-friendly walking tour exploring the science behind the groundhog’s shadow at James Madison’s Montpelier, Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how the cyclical changes in nature, called phenology, helped Madison determine when to plant and when to harvest. Participants will stroll the grounds looking for current phenologic clues to determine if the groundhog’s prediction is true. Cost is $10 per person and participants should RSVP at www.montpelier.org/events.
Feb. 2
OCAAHS ANNUAL MEETING AND PROGRAM
Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m., the Orange County African American Historical Society will hold its annual session at The Arts Center In Orange. The theme and topic for this session is African-American Horsemen. OCAAHS Historian Zann Nelson will be leading the discussion. Prior to this open forum, a brief meeting for members will take place at 1:30 p.m.
FEB. 15
ELLWOOD VOLUNTEER OPEN HOUSE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will hold an open house for potential volunteers at historic Ellwood Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer roles include: interpreter, ground maintenance, community outreach, research and more. For more information, email ellwood@fowb.org or call 972-5668.
THE U.S. ARMY THROUGH THE AGES
For one day only, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will present a living history exhibit, “The U.S. Army Through the Ages,” Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Standard admission applies. For more information, email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or call 672-1776.
PRESIDENTS' DAY WEEKEND AT MONTPELIER
During Presidents’ Day Weekend, Feb. 15 to 17, Montpelier will be offering tours every half hour from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Specialty tours include: “Madison and the Constitution,” a guided house tour, Saturday through Monday at 1:30 p.m.; “Journey from Slavery to Freedom,” a free walking/driving tour Saturday at noon; and “Montpelier’s Enslaved Community,” a free walking tour.
HOW OLD IS THAT BUILDING?
Join Jenn Glass, Montpelier’s architectural historian, for a historic preservation workshop “How Old is that Building?” Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. She will she share the evidence she uses in investigating buildings, including close examination of wood species, nails, windows, and decorative moldings. The cost is $25 per person. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events/historic-preservation-workshop-how-old-is-that-building .
FEB. 16
ORAL HISTORY PROGRAM
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will present “Wise Beyond Their Years: Oral histories of Ms. Eva Starks and Ms. Margaret Ware” Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. Join the museum to preview these fascinating oral histories (in interviews by Phil Audibert) that have not yet been seen by the public. Main Uno Baptist Church will provide music for this event. To ensure seating, RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
PRESIDENTS' DAY SYMPOSIUM AT MONTPELIER
Montpelier’s senior staff will share their expertise and insights into the U.S. Constitution, James and Dolley Madison, archaeological discoveries, visitor recollections of the Madisons and African-Americans at Montpelier in a Presidents Day Symposium, Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch and a coffee break are included. The program will be held in the grand salon at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. For details on speakers, topics, and registration, visit www.montpelier.org/events/presidents-day-symposium.
FEB. 18
NURSE AIDE CLASSES
Orange County VIEW/Adult Education Center will be starting nurse aide classes Tuesday, Feb. 18. Classes will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for eight hours per day. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
FEB. 19
FREE BUSINESS ADVICE AND COUNSELING
The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center offers free business advice and counseling sessions in Orange on the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Upcoming sessions are scheduled Feb. 19 and March 18. Call the SBDC at (434) 295-8198 to reserve a spot.
FEB. 21
DECORATIVE ARTS HOUSE TOUR
Explore the Madisons’ home and furnishings with a decorative arts house tour Montpelier Friday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Go behind the scenes with Montpelier’s curatorial staff, learning about the Madisons’ domestic spaces and how they made the decisions to furnish and refurnish. The cost is $22 for adults and $9 for children ages 6-14. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events/decorative-arts-house-tour.
FEB. 23
THE LINCOLN-DOUGLAS DEBATES
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will offer “The Lincoln-Douglass Debates” Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Repeatedly, Lincoln stated that “a house divided could not stand.” Douglas refuted this by noting that the founders, “left each state perfectly free to do as it pleased...” Tom Matthes, a retired educator, author, historian, radio speaker and constitutional scholar will be the guest speaker. To ensure seating, RSVP to jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com or 672-1776.
Feb. 26
HOW NATURE CAN HEAL THE WOUNDS OF THE PAST
Join Montpelier’s ecologist-in-residence Drew Lanham Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m., for his discussion on “How Nature Can Heal the Wounds of the Past.” He will discuss his exploration of Montpelier’s naturally reclaimed plantation landscape as a site of contemplation and healing. Dr. Lanham is a native of Edgefield, South Carolina, and an alumni distinguished professor of wildlife ecology and master teacher at Clemson University. He is a noted author, poet, birder, naturalist, and hunter-conservationist. The program is free and begins at the grand salon at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center. Registration is not required.
FEB. 29
WOODS AND WILDLIFE CONFERENCE
Owners of woodlands large and small can learn how to maximize their property’s potential at a “Woods and Wildlife” conference Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.
The cost of the conference is $45 per person or $80 per couple, which includes lunch and materials. Registration and program details for both locations can be found at http://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/, under Landowner Programs. The deadline to register is Feb. 20. For more information, contact Jennifer Gagnon at (540) 231-6391 or jgagnon@vt.edu.
NOTICES
AARP FREE TAX PREP
Beginning Jan. 30, AARP will offer free tax assistance to low- and moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout tax season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Orange Community Center, located at 235 Warren St. in the public works building. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 661-5475.
NEW MUSEUM HOURS
Beginning Jan. 2, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St., Orange. Call 672-1776 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com for more information.
