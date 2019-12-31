JAN. 6
HISTORY OF BOY SCOUTS IN ORANGE COUNTY
The James Madison Museum of Orange County History will host a discussion on the history of local Boy Scouts Monday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Orange County resident Ray Ezell, assistant southern region, area 7 coordinator of the Boy Scouts.
JAN. 8
GRAHAM CEMETERY TRUSTEES
The 2020 annual meeting of the Graham Cemetery Association, Inc. will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m., in the meeting room behind the Orange County Public Library. Items to be discussed include: The need to trim and/or remove shrubs that infringe on other gravestones; annual spring clean-up day (Saturday, April 4); and the need for additional trustees. The public is encouraged to attend this annual meeting.
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Jan. 8, for bingo. The club normally meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritans’ building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
JAN. 11
CHILI COOK-OFF
The Orange County High School JROTC and Orange American Legion Post 156 are sponsoring a chili cook-off Saturday, Jan. 11, at the post on Newton Street in Orange. General admission is $5 for a tasting bowl and spoon to sample any chili in the post. Doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contestants should arrive at 8 a.m. to begin cooking chili. The entry fee is $20. Prizes will be awarded in categories for” “heat,” beans, no beans and children. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Legion programs. For more information, contact sierra.r.hamm@ocss-va.org.
JAN. 14
MASTER GARDENER TRAINING
Virginia Cooperative Extension will have two master gardener training course options starting in January 2020. The first class will meet Tuesday mornings, beginning Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The second class will meet Thursday evenings, beginning Jan. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both courses will cover the same material and will meet once per week. For more information, contact the Culpeper Extension Office at (540) 727-3435 ext 0 or ashappling@vt.edu.
RRCS BOARD MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Jan.14, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at (540) 825-3100, Ext. 3146.
JAN. 17
PALETTES AT THE PLAYERS
Four County Players will host “Palettes at the Players” Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., to benefit its “build a backstage” effort. Participants will enjoy a sampling of Barboursville wine, with an art instructor who will lead them in a painting exercise they will take home at the end of the evening. The cost is $40 and tickets are available at www.fourcp.org. The Bistro will be open for food and refills during the event.
RVFD LEE-JACKSON PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 29th annual Lee-Jackson pork tenderloin dinner Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse at 9729 Locust Dale Rd., Rapidan. The menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, desserts and beverages. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit the fire department’s building fund. Call 672-5744 for more information.
JAN. 19
Eckhart Ensemble Concert
The Eckhart Ensemble will present a Bach, Beethoven and Schumann concert Sunday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church. The concert is open to all and sponsored by the Orange and Culpeper Music societies. A reception will follow in Robertson Hall.
JAN. 31
DAR GENEALOGY WORKSHOP
The Montpelier Chapter NSDAR will sponsor a genealogy workshop or Friday, Jan. 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Greene County Public Library. The workshop is free and open to anyone beginning their genealogy research and will include help from current Montpelier Chapter Registrar, Sharon Steo and the chapter’s lineage research team. Contact Steo at Stoneledge64@gmail.com for additional information.
NOTICES
AARP FREE TAX PREP
Beginning Jan. 30, AARP will offer free tax assistance to low- and moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout tax season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Orange Community Center, located at 235 Warren St. in the public works building. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 661-5475.
NEW MUSEUM HOURS
Beginning Jan. 2, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will be open seven day s a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St., Orange. Call 672-1776 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com for more information.
