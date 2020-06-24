June 25
Virtual Book Talk with Author Bettye Kearse
Montpelier presents author Bettye Kearse in a virtual talk about her book, “The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family,” Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. The talk will be held via Zoom and participants should register online at www.montpelier.org.
June 27
CPR and first aid class
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a CPR and first aid class June 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
July 2
Plein Air Art at Montpelier
Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle will be participating in Plein Air Art on the grounds of James Madison’s Montpelier the first Thursday of each summer month. The land and its history have been the muse of many artists, so they could not imagine a more perfect venue to continue their collaborative artwork in a socially distant fashion. Visitors to Montpelier will have the opportunity to watch artists at work as they stumble along a painter in a field or a photographer capturing nature in its glory. The artists will be at Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit FirnewFarmArtistsCircle.wordpress.com or find them on Facebook. For questions, contact Trish Crowe at (540) 718-0370.
July 6
Challenger soccer camp
Orange County Parks and Rec offers its annual Challenger International Soccer Camp July 6 – 10 at Booster Park. The camp features international coaches and reflects the truly global nature of the sport today and provides young players with a wide variety of coaching styles, practices, and influences that will help them develop a well-rounded skill set. Sessions are available for ages 3-5 and includes games, activities, and adventures to introduce and develop coordination, balance, running, stopping, turning, kicking, dribbling, throwing & catching. The half-day program (ages 5-16) offers complete technical player development featuring practices from around the world. To register, contact OCPR at (540) 672-5435 or visit www.orangecountyva.gov.
July 8
Library virtual program: magician Jonathan Austin
As part of its summer reading program, the Orange County Library offers magician Jonathan Austin in a virtual performance Wednesday, July 8, from 9 to 11:45 a.m. The program can be accessed via the library website, www.ocplva.org, under the 2020 Summer Reading Program tab. Contact Michelle Pursel at 854-5310 for more information.
July 13
PCA class
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a personal care aide class July 13 to 24. The class will meet Monday through Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
July 15
Library virtual program: The Story Ship
As part of its summer reading program, the Orange County Library offers The Story Ship in a highly innovative, technology-driven virtual performance Wednesday, July 15, from 9 to 11:45 a.m. The program can be accessed via the library website, www.ocplva.org, under the 2020 Summer Reading Program tab. Contact Michelle Pursel at 854-5310 for more information.
July 17-18
Germanna Foundation virtual conference
The Germanna Foundation will hold its annual conference virtually July 17–18. The cost to attend each day (with three sessions) is $30. The presenters will use a combination of narration, photographs and video for their sessions. Participants will be invited to pose questions at the end of each of the sessions. For more information, call (540) 423-1700, email foundation@germanna.org or visit www.germanna.org.
July 27
Medication aide class
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW Adult Education program is offering a medication aide class July 27 through August 21. The class will meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information or to register, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 x8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
Aug. 8
Summer reading program
Join the Orange County Public Library for its summer reading bingo. Participants can pick up bingo cards at each library branch. Each bingo achieved represents one entry into a prize drawing for one of three age groups—preschool, school-age and teenager—per branch. There will be three grand prized $50 gift cards for each age group at each branch. Bingo cards must be placed in the library bookdrop by Satuday, Aug. 8, to be entered in the drawing. For more information, visit the library website at www.ocplva.org or call the main branch at 672-3811.
NOTICES
Library curbside pick-up
The Orange County Library is offering curbside pickup during limited hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday evenings until 7:30 p.m. at the Wilderness and Gordonsville branches and until 8 p.m. at the Orange main library. Items may be placed on hold in the catalog or via the phone with staff assistance. Call the main branch at 672-3811, the Wilderness branch at 854-5310, or the Gordonsville branch at 832-0712. When you have been notified your items are available by e-mail or phone, come, park in one of the designated spots, call the library and provide the last four digits of your library card number for verification. We will check out your materials and drop them on a cart or table marked with numbers corresponding to the numbered parking spaces.
