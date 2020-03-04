MARCH 5
PEEK INTO THE AUTHOR’S WORLD
The Lake Authors will be holding a moderated panel presentation and discussion called “A Peek into the Author’s World,” Thursday, March 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilderness Branch Library. Seven local authors will address the creative process of writing a book. This event is sponsored by the Wilderness Friends of the Library and is free and open to the public. No advance registration is required.
MARCH 7
BENEFIT BINGO
A Longaberger basket bingo benefit will be held at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Hall Saturday, March 7. Doors open at 4:30 and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will benefit The Suicide Prevention Awareness Resource Council, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the American Heart Association. In addition to bingo, the event will include food, a baked goods auction, 50/50 raffle and vendors. For tickets or information, contact Debbie at (540) 223-8684 or Darlene at (434) 293-7374.
RIKKI’S REFUGE BENEFIT
Rikki’s Refuge Animal Sanctuary will hold a tea tasting fundraising event Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church at 825 College Avenue, Fredericksburg. Admission is $10 and includes tea tastings and a selection of cookies. There will be raffles, a silent auction and themed items for sale. Proceeds help the animals at the Orange County animal sanctuary.
MARCH 8
WDF: NEW ARTS CENTER DIRECTOR
Meet the new director of The Arts Center In Orange—Anna Pillow. The Women’s Diversity Forum will host a reception and talk Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m. at the Arts Center. Share with her what you love about the Arts Center and hear her vision for its future. Call Rebecca Coleman (672-4896) for more information. All are welcome. Refreshments provided.
EDWARDIAN-THEMED TEA
Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m., the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will host an Ewardian-themed tea. Participants will enjoy a delightful afternoon tea, a small fashion exhibit and make a tea hat to take home. Seating is limited and only pre-paid RSVPs will be permitted. Email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com for more information or to register.
GORDONSVILLE LITTLE LEAGUE EVALUATIONS
Gordonsville Little League evaluations will take place Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Booster Field. Check the website at GordonsvilleLL.org to confirm in the event of inclement weather or muddy fields. Gordonsville Little League offers baseball for boys ages 4 to 16 and softball for girls ages 4 to 16.
MARCH 10
RRCSB MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at (540) 825-3100, Ext. 3146.
NUTRITION FOR SENIORS
Integrative dietitian nutritionist Jena Savadsky Griffith will present a free program on nutrition for seniors, including diet and lifestyle strategies to support health and independence. This program is open to the public and is part of the free Health Matters programming series offered monthly by Powell Wellness Center. The March 10 program begins at noon at PWC, 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. Questions may be directed to PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund, (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
MARCH 11
YOUNG AT HEART
The Young at Heart Club program for Wednesday, March 11, will be “All About Kay.” The Young at Heart Club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults, 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris 672-0552.
MARCH 12
DMV CONNECT IN ORANGE
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will return to Orange County to offer DMV Connect March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Orange Senior Center on Old Gordonsville Road. More than 40 transactions are offered through DMV Connect including: drivers’ licenses, adult and child identification cards, disabled parking placards, vehicle titles, address changes, vehicle registration, E-ZPass transponders, compliance summaries, transcripts and hunting and fishing licenses. For more information, visit www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Bound2plz Books will have another open mic event on Thursday, March 12. Come share stories and poems at 5:30 p.m. at the shop across from the post office in downtown Orange.
MARCH 14
MAGNIFICENT TREES OF MONTPELIER
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a walking tour featuring its most magnificent trees March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. This walking tour will take participants around the property to visit the old forest giants where they will learn how to determine the height and width of these specimens. Register online at http://www.montpelier.org/events. The cost is $10 person. For inclement weather call 672-2728,
SHAMROCK SHUFFLE
The Blue Ridge Chorale presents the third annual “Shamrock Shuffle”on Saturday March 14, at Verdun Adventure Bound at 9 a.m. Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome. Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest and medals to all finishers. Register online at http://www.brcsings.com. Registration is $30 through March 13 or $35 the day of event (cash only). The registration and check-in table opens at 8 a.m. the day of the event, which is located at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville.
FOOD WRITERS CLUB
Books Bound2plz has scheduled another book club meeting for Food Writers and Cooking Saturday, March 14, at 4 p.m. The shop is located across from the post office in Orange.
MARCH 18
DUELING ARRANGERS
On March 18, the Dolley Madison Garden Club will present David Pippin and Tom May, in a multi-round, audience-judged flower arranging duel. The duel will take place at The Pavilion on Lakeland Farm, 13528 Sedwick Lane, Orange. Doors open at 1 p.m. Advance tickets are $50 and tickets at the door will be $55. Tickets can be ordered at www.eventbrite.com.
MARCH 20
FOWB: UNTOLD STORIES
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) announces its third annual “Untold Stories” experience in Old Town Fredericksburg on Friday, March 20. The event will celebrate Women’s History Month and the Centennial of Women’s Right to Vote. Travel back in time, from 1864 to 1967, to witness three stories of women’s struggles to attain love, liberty and equality. Guests may reserve their spots and choose their tour at www.fowb.org. For more information, contact Kim Harmon at (217) 299-1102 or Yvette Blake at (540) 809-9960.
AMERICAN LEGION DINNER
Orange American Legion, Post 156, is hosting a free community dinner on Friday, March 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Legion hall. Everyone is invited to enjoy a delicious pulled pork dinner that will include bread, salad, desert and beverages. The Kenwood Players will provide dinner music. Donations will be accepted to support the Legion’s sponsorship of Orange County High School students attending the annual Boys State and Girls State mock government programs. Follow the posted signs to the Legion Hall at the end of Newton Street in the Town of Orange.
MARCH 21
FREE YOGA WORKSHOP
Join yoga instructor Annette Hyde at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper for an energy medicine yoga workshop, celebrating spring’s new beginnings and re-emergence of life from the earth Saturday, March 21. This class is open to all levels of experience with yoga, and is free and open to the public. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. Register at the PWC front desk or by calling (540) 445-5406. Questions may be directed to PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund, (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
PCA CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW program will be offering a personal care aide class March 23 through April 3. This is a 40-hour class that will meet Monday through Friday, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
MARCH 24
4-H CAMP SIGN-UPS
Orange County 4-H will hold sign-ups for this summer’s 4-H Camp Tuesday, March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Town of Orange Public Works building community meeting room. Summer camp dates are May 31 through June 4 and more spaces are available this year for Orange County campers. Sign-ups are first-come, first-served for those with completed paperwork. Camp is open to ages 9 to 13 and the cost is $300 per camper. A minimum $100 deposit is required at sign-up (cash or check only). Parents can save time by downloading registration forms at https://tinyurl.com4hcamp20. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information, call 672-1361.
MARCH 28
ATV BENEFIT RAFFLE
The Bull Run Hunt Club is selling raffle tickets for a 2020 400 Suzuki four-wheel drive, automatic ATV. Tickets are $20 and fewer than 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held at the club’s annual hunt ball March 28, but winners do not need to be present to win. Proceeds benefit the Bull Run Hunt Club hounds. Call Adrianna Waddy at (540) 840-3137 for tickets or more information.
MRVFC SPAGHETTI DINNER
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company will hold a spaghetti dinner Saturday, March 28, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meet the firefighters, see and tour all the apparatus and thank the men and women who volunteer their time to keep the residents of Orange County safe. Dinner will be all-you-can-eat spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, ice tea, coffee and homemade desserts. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 8 and free for children under 3. Proceeds will go toward purchasing personal protective equipment. Outfitting justone firefighter with a jacket, pants, gloves, hood and helmet costs $3,200. For more information, call chief Jeff Mendonca at (703) 859-3483.
AUTHOR READING
Books Bound2plz invites parents and teens to a reading of “Blue Lights In Your Mirror” Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. This guide to the criminal justice system was written by M. Hemenway. Using short stories, each followed by questions and answers, “Blue Lights In Your Mirror” is designed to answer common questions that often arise when youngsters have encounters with police. This is a good opportunity to hear what rights you have and how to behave while lights are flashing and emotions are racing. The book shop is located across from the Post Office in Orange. Call 672-4000 for more information.
MARCH 29
MUSEUM QUILLING WORKSHOPS
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold a pair of quilling workshops this spring. The first, scheduled Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. and participants will create a spring card. The cost is $10 per person for supplies and limited to 30 participants. The second will be held Saturday, May 2 and participants will create a Mother’s Day or spring card. RSVP on the museum website at www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
APRIL 4
PARK DAY
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will participate in the nationwide “Park Day” project to clean up the Wilderness and Chancellor battlefields Saturday, April 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers should meet at Ellwood on Route 20. To sign up, visit www.fowb.org. For more information, email battlefield@fowb.org.
ROTARY BENEFIT BARBECUE
The Orange Rotary Club will hold its annual youth fund benefit barbecue Saturday, April 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Rounton Farm in Orange. Advance tickets are $25 per person or $10 for children ages 12-18. Children under 12 are admitted for free. Tickets at the door are $30 per person. The all-you-can-eat menu includes locally grown and smoked barbecue, baked beans, cole slaw, assorted desserts, beer, wine and soft drinks. Activities include dancing, corn hole, live music and a silent auction. Send checks to Rotary Bar-B-Que, c/o Cowan Realty, 151 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960 or purchase tickets online at www.orangerotaryva.org.
APRIL 11
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING
The Orange County Landfill, Litter Control Committee and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries will be hosting an electronics recycling event Saturday, April 11 at the Orange County landfill. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until noon. For more information, call Jayson Woods, Litter Control Committee Coordinator, at 661-5323.
APRIL 17
RVFD SPRING PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will holds its annual spring pork tenderloin dinner Friday, April 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu includes: pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverages and desserts. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Take-outs are available. The firehouse is located at 9279 Locust Dale Road. Proceeds benefit the department’s building fund. Call 672-5744 for more information.
APRIL 18
SENIOR PROM
Aging Together will host its 12th annual senior prom sock hop Saturday, April 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Culpeper Christian School gymnasium at 810 Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper. For more information, call (540)829-6405 or email info@agingtogether.org.
5K RUN/WALK FOR HOPE
The Living The Dream Foundation will hold its fifth annual 5K Run/Walk for Hope in memory of Ben Long and in support of individuals and families affected by depression, substance abuse or suicide, Saturday, April 18. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine in Yowell Meadow Park, Culpeper. Earlybird registration is $25 and the first 150 will receive T-shirts. Pre-register at www.eventbrite.com . Other activities include raffles, food, face-painting, games, music and more. Contact livingthedreamculpeper@gmail.com for more information.
MAY 2
MUSEUM SPRING FLING
Saturday, May 2, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will host its second annual Spring Fling with vendors and a plant sale. Additional details will be posted soon.
THROUGH MAY 2
2020 MINERAL RESCUE SQUAD ANNUAL RAFFLE
The Mineral Rescue Squad is selling tickets in two separate raffles for a chance to win various gift cards. The first raffle includes: a $100 Bass Pro gift card, a $100 Green Top gift card, a $100 Lowes gift card and $100 Visa prepaid card. The second raffle features: a $100 Victoria Secret gift card, a $100 spa day, a $100 Ultra Beauty gift card and a $100 Visa prepaid card. The drawing will be May 2, at 10 p.m. at the Mineral Firemen’s Fair, 203 E First Street, Mineral. You do not need to be present to win. The cost for one ticket is $5 or five tickets can be purchased for $20. Tickets will be available by scheduling an in-person appointment, via Facebook , facebook.com/mineralrs2 or at the Mineral Firemen’s Fair April 29 through May 2.
MAY 3
AARP BUS TRIP TO NORFOLK
AARP Chapter 5239, Locust Grove, will sponsor a bus trip to Virginia International Tattoo, Norfolk, May 3, a tribute to those who serve in the armed forces. Participants will experience the thrill of more than 1,000 internationally acclaimed artists with the mighty sounds of ceremonial marching bands, massed pipes and professional dancers. The cost is $119. The bus departs from Lake of the Woods, with stops on Route 3 and the Gordon Road commuter lot. Call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.
MAY 5
EMT CLASS
An EMT class will be held May 5 through Aug. 27, 6-9:30 p.m. at Madison County Rescue Squad and Blue Ridge Community College. The cost is $400; Madison County Rescue Squad members are free. The instructor will be Garrett Taylor. For information, contact Lt. Diane Dodson at (540) 717-2349. The deadline to register is April 17.
MAY 9
SAVE THE DATE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) will feature Civil War expert and Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania National Military Park Chief Historian John Hennessy in an event May 9 at Fawn Lake. Open to the general public, the evening will include a social hour and plated dinner, followed by a refreshing look at the Battle of the Wilderness and the climactic events of 1864 - the great stakes involved, wrapped in fear and hopes, as the Civil War roared to its climax along the hard road to Appomattox. A question-and answer-session will follow. Event details and reservations will be available in March.
MAY 15
MADISON CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERTS
The Madison Choral Society has begun spring rehearsals. Under the direction of Rafael Scarfullery, the society will perform the “passion” and “resurrection” sections of Handel’s “Messiah.” Concerts will be Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at Orange Baptist Church and Sunday, May 17, at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church in Haywood. Singers of all voice parts are invited to join rehearsals at Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main Street in Madison, Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.
MAY 17
USCG ANTI-SMUGGLING TALK AT MUSEUM
Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m., author James Howe will present “Red Crew: a first-hand account of U.S. Coast Guard anti-smuggling operations during the early years of the nation’s maritime war on drugs” at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage. Howe describes his experience as the executive officer of a specialized drug-hunting crew that sailed in then-state-of-the-art “surface effect ships,” a small flotilla of high-speed vessels pressed into the drug war on short notice. Email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com for more information.
JUNE 3
AARP BUS TRIP TO NATIONALS GAME
AARP Chapter 5239, Locust Grove, will sponsor a bus trip to see the Washington Nationals take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park Wednesday, June 3. Seats are located in the lower field area with elevator access and cost $80, including transportation. The bus departs from Lake of the Woods, with stops on Route 3 and the Gordon Road commuter lot. Call (571) 334-4913 or email krausman369@gmail.com for more information or to sign up.
NOTICES
TENNIS ANYONE?
Start your day with a friendly round of doubles at the Hornet Sports Center at Orange County High School Monday through Friday, from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. The cost is $1. Men and women of all skill levels are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Ginny Stanley at 672-5696.
PICKLEBALL AT TREVILIANS
Pickleball, a mixture of tennis, ping pong and badminton, is played each Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Trevilians Elementary School on Route 33 near Gordonsville. The program and equipment are provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Instruction is offered for those new to the game, but they must call first at (434) 960-5860. The fee is $2.
TECH TUTORING FOR SENIORS
Aging Together, in partnership with Virginia Career Works, offers free technology tutoring for senior citizens at the Orange Work Force Center at 127 Belleview Avenue, Orange. Seniors can get help with skills including: texting, skyping, desktop usage, understanding computer basics, smartwatch and smartphone usage, internet usage and more. Sessions are one-on-one. Participants can bring their own devices or learn on the center’s computers. Call (540) 212-4570 for more information.
