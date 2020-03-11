MARCH 12
DMV CONNECT IN ORANGE
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will return to Orange County to offer DMV Connect March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Orange Senior Center on Old Gordonsville Road. More than 40 transactions are offered through DMV Connect including: drivers’ licenses, adult and child identification cards, disabled parking placards, vehicle titles, address changes, vehicle registration, E-ZPass transponders, compliance summaries, transcripts and hunting and fishing licenses. For more information, visit www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Bound2plz Books will have another open mic event on Thursday, March 12. Come share stories and poems at 5:30 p.m. at the shop across from the post office in downtown Orange.
MARCH 13
GERMANNA FOUNDATION OPEN HOUSE
The Germanna Foundation is hosting its first-ever volunteer open house Friday, March 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. Those interested in learning more about the Germanna Foundation, or in getting involved with its mission are invited to attend. Opportunities include: working events, trails, building and grounds maintenance, library and museum docent, Salubria docent and archaeology. The open house will be held at the Fort Germanna Visitor Center at 2062 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove. For more infromation, contact Germanna Membership Development Manager Ashley Abruzzo at aabruzzo@germanna.org or (540) 423-1700. Light refreshments will be served.
MARCH 14
MAGNIFICENT TREES OF MONTPELIER
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a walking tour featuring its most magnificent trees March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. This walking tour will take participants around the property to visit the old forest giants where they will learn how to determine the height and width of these specimens. Register online at http://www.montpelier.org/events. The cost is $10 person. For inclement weather call 672-2728.
DEMOCRATS’ MEETING
The Orange County Democratic Committee will meet Saturday, March 14, at 111 Chapman Street, Orange. The day begins with coffee at 9:30 a.m., with the program and meeting at 10 a.m. A number of speakers are scheduled and participants will find opportunities to become involved in local politics.
SHAMROCK SHUFFLE
The Blue Ridge Chorale presents the third annual “Shamrock Shuffle”on Saturday March 14, at Verdun Adventure Bound at 9 a.m. Walkers, joggers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome. Prizes will be awarded in a costume contest and medals to all finishers. Register online at http://www.brcsings.com. Registration is $30 through March 13 or $35 the day of event (cash only). The registration and check-in table opens at 8 a.m. the day of the event, which is located at 17044 Adventure Bound Trail, Rixeyville.
FOOD WRITERS CLUB
Books Bound2plz has scheduled another book club meeting for Food Writers and Cooking Saturday, March 14, at 4 p.m. The shop is located across from the post office in Orange.
JAMES MADISON'S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION
Montpelier will commemorate James Madison’s 269th birthday with a wreath laying ceremony Monday, March 16, at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison Family cemetery. The event will feature the United States Marine Corps band, honor and color guards and firing detail. Seventh District Congressional Representative Abigail Spanberger will be the featured speaker. Admission to the ceremony is free.
MONTPELIER BOOK TALK
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a free book talk by author Dr. Henry P. Williams Monday, March 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. “Turkey & America: East & West-Where the Twain Meet,” transports the reader across two millennia of competing and cooperating cultures, in an often bloody and sometimes triumphant story of war and peace. He connects dots, familiar and unfamiliar, that shape the American founding and culminate in a face-to-face reckoning with existential challenges confronting current East-West dynamics. This event is free and open to public and will be held in the Grand Salon at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center.
MARCH 18
YOUNG AT HEART
The Young at Heart Club program for Wednesday, March 11, will feature entertainment by The Wayworn Travelers, followed by a Thai luncheon. The Young at Heart Club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults, 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris 672-0552.
MARCH 20
FOWB: UNTOLD STORIES
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) announces its third annual “Untold Stories” experience in Old Town Fredericksburg on Friday, March 20. The event will celebrate Women’s History Month and the Centennial of Women’s Right to Vote. Travel back in time, from 1864 to 1967, to witness three stories of women’s struggles to attain love, liberty and equality. Guests may reserve their spots and choose their tour at www.fowb.org. For more information, contact Kim Harmon at (217) 299-1102 or Yvette Blake at (540) 809-9960.
AMERICAN LEGION DINNER
Orange American Legion, Post 156, is hosting a free community dinner on Friday, March 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Legion hall. Everyone is invited to enjoy a delicious pulled pork dinner that will include bread, salad, desert and beverages. The Kenwood Players will provide dinner music. Donations will be accepted to support the Legion’s sponsorship of Orange County High School students attending the annual Boys State and Girls State mock government programs. Follow the posted signs to the Legion Hall at the end of Newton Street in the Town of Orange.
MARCH 21
FREE YOGA WORKSHOP
Join yoga instructor Annette Hyde at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper for an energy medicine yoga workshop, celebrating spring’s new beginnings and re-emergence of life from the earth Saturday, March 21. This class is open to all levels of experience with yoga, and is free and open to the public. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. Register at the PWC front desk or by calling (540) 445-5406. Questions may be directed to PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund, (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
PCA CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW program will be offering a personal care aide class March 23 through April 3. This is a 40-hour class that will meet Monday through Friday, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
MARCH 24
4-H CAMP SIGN-UPS
Orange County 4-H will hold sign-ups for this summer’s 4-H Camp Tuesday, March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Town of Orange Public Works building community meeting room. Summer camp dates are May 31 through June 4 and more spaces are available this year for Orange County campers. Sign-ups are first-come, first-served for those with completed paperwork. Camp is open to ages 9 to 13 and the cost is $300 per camper. A minimum $100 deposit is required at sign-up (cash or check only). Parents can save time by downloading registration forms at https://tinyurl.com4hcamp20. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information, call 672-1361.
MARCH 25
PARKINSON'S SUPPORT GROUP
The Orange Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Wednesday, March 25, at 2 p.m. in the community room at Dogwood Village Senior Living. People with Parkinson’s and caregivers will meet separately to discuss common issues and ways to deal with them. All are welcomed. For more information, call 672-2611.
MARCH 27
VIETNAM VETERANS DAY CEREMONY
The Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony Friday, March 27, at 2 p.m. at Culpeper National Cemetery. The keynote speaker will be Brig. Gen. John Rose and the ceremony will include a display by Freedom Museum and pinning for veterans and family members. For more information, contact Marie Vayer at (703) 401-6698 or MarieInc@verizon.net.
MARCH 28
ATV BENEFIT RAFFLE
The Bull Run Hunt Club is selling raffle tickets for a 2020 400 Suzuki four-wheel drive, automatic ATV. Tickets are $20 and fewer than 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held at the club’s annual hunt ball March 28, but winners do not need to be present to win. Proceeds benefit the Bull Run Hunt Club hounds. Call Adrianna Waddy at (540) 840-3137 for tickets or more information.
MRVFC SPAGHETTI DINNER
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company will hold a spaghetti dinner Saturday, March 28, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meet the firefighters, see and tour all the apparatus and thank the men and women who volunteer their time to keep the residents of Orange County safe. Dinner will be all-you-can-eat spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, ice tea, coffee and homemade desserts. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 8 and free for children under 3. Proceeds will go toward purchasing personal protective equipment. Outfitting justone firefighter with a jacket, pants, gloves, hood and helmet costs $3,200. For more information, call chief Jeff Mendonca at (703) 859-3483.
AUTHOR READING: "BLUE LIGHTS IN YOUR MIRROR"
Books Bound2plz invites parents and teens to a reading of “Blue Lights In Your Mirror” Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. This guide to the criminal justice system was written by M. Hemenway. Using short stories, each followed by questions and answers, “Blue Lights In Your Mirror” is designed to answer common questions that often arise when youngsters have encounters with police. This is a good opportunity to hear what rights you have and how to behave while lights are flashing and emotions are racing. The book shop is located across from the Post Office in Orange. Call 672-4000 for more information.
ORANGE NAACP FREEDOM FUND BANQUET
The Orange County Branch NAACP will hold its 41st annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel in Charlottesville. Linda Thomas will be the guest speaker. For tickets and other information, call 672-8379.
MARCH 29
MUSEUM QUILLING WORKSHOPS
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold a pair of quilling workshops this spring. The first, scheduled Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. and participants will create a spring card. The cost is $10 per person for supplies and limited to 30 participants. The second will be held Saturday, May 2 and participants will create a Mother’s Day or spring card. RSVP on the museum website at www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
MONTPELIER WALKING TOUR
James Madison’s Montpelier will host an archaeology walking tour: “Exploring Hidden Plantation Sites in the Woods,” Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Walk often-unseen Montpelier landscapes with a member of the Montpelier archaeology staff to learn about the discovery and interpretation of archaeological sites. For more information and to register, visit www.montpelier.org.
March 30
MAXWELL QUARTET CONCERT
Glasgow-based string quartet, The Maxwell Quartet, is bringing the sounds and stories of bonnie Scotland to Culpeper County High School Monday, March 30, as part of the Stage Alive Community Concert Association season. Concert tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 972-7117 or visit the association’s website at www.stagealive.org.
APRIL 4
PARK DAY
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will participate in the nationwide “Park Day” project to clean up the Wilderness and Chancellor battlefields Saturday, April 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers should meet at Ellwood on Route 20. To sign up, visit www.fowb.org. For more information, email battlefield@fowb.org.
ROTARY BENEFIT BARBECUE
The Orange Rotary Club will hold its annual youth fund benefit barbecue Saturday, April 4, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Rounton Farm in Orange. Advance tickets are $25 per person or $10 for children ages 12-18. Children under 12 are admitted for free. Tickets at the door are $30 per person. The all-you-can-eat menu includes locally grown and smoked barbecue, baked beans, cole slaw, assorted desserts, beer, wine and soft drinks. Activities include dancing, corn hole, live music and a silent auction. Send checks to Rotary Bar-B-Que, c/o Cowan Realty, 151 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960 or purchase tickets online at www.orangerotaryva.org.
RURITANS' BREAKFAST AND YARD SALE
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast and community yard sale Saturday, April 4, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The breakfast will cost $7 and include pancakes, sausage, eggs, apples, biscuits, sausage gravy and beverages. Carry-outs are available. Children 3 and under can eat for free. The breakfast and yard sale will be held at the Ruritan building at 24124 Constitution Highway, Unionville. Future breakfasts and yard sales will be held the first Saturday in May, June, September and October. For more information, call Linda Wilson at 854-8814.
APRIL 5
RABIES CLINIC
The Orange County Animal Shelter will offer its annual spring rabies clinic on Sunday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Unionville Elementary School. A three-year rabies vaccine will be given with a current rabies certificate, otherwise, a one-year vaccine will be given. A rabies vaccination for either dogs or cats is $10. A distemper vaccine for either dogs or cats is $15. Lifetime county dog licenses also will be available to purchase with a current rabies vaccination certificate. The cost is $10 per dog. Only check or cash will be accepted. For more information, call the Orange County Animal Shelter at 672-1124.
THE HORSES OF MONTPELIER: GUIDED LANDSCAPE TOUR
Learn about the history of horses and equestrian life at Montpelier from the 18th century to the present in “The Horses of Montpelier,” a guided landscape tour Sunday, April 5, at 1 p.m. Learn about the horses owned by the Madison family, how horses were used on the plantation, and the lives of the enslaved community who cared for these animals. Hear stories of the equestrian pursuits of William and Marion duPont and the legacy of horseracing at Montpelier, and pay your respects at the gravesite of Marion duPont Scott’s famous racehorse, Battleship. The cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events.
CONSTITUTION 101: THE PHILADELPHIA CONVENTION
The Robert H. Smith Center for the Constitution at James Madison’s Montpelier will host “Constitution 101: The Philadelphia Convention” for an overview of why the Articles of Confederation were replaced by the U.S. Constitution Sunday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. Discover why the Framers created the U.S. government as they did, and learn how the debates over the adoption of the Constitution raised issues that are debated to this day. The cost is $25 for members or $75 for non-members (which includes membership to Montpelier. Register at www.montpelier.org/events.
DECORATIVE ARTS HOUSE TOUR AT MONTPELIER
Go behind the scenes with Montpelier’s curatorial staff, learning about the Madisons’ domestic spaces and how they made the decisions to furnish and refurnish in a decorative arts house tour Friday, April 10, at 3 p.m. The cost is $22 for adults and $9 for children. Register at www.montpelier.org/events.
APRIL 11
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING
The Orange County Landfill, Litter Control Committee and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries will be hosting an electronics recycling event Saturday, April 11 at the Orange County landfill. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until noon. For more information, call Jayson Woods, Litter Control Committee Coordinator, at 661-5323.
APRIL 17
RVFD SPRING PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will holds its annual spring pork tenderloin dinner Friday, April 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu includes: pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverages and desserts. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Take-outs are available. The firehouse is located at 9279 Locust Dale Road. Proceeds benefit the department’s building fund. Call 672-5744 for more information.
APRIL 18
SENIOR PROM
Aging Together will host its 12th annual senior prom sock hop Saturday, April 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Culpeper Christian School gymnasium at 810 Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper. For more information, call (540)829-6405 or email info@agingtogether.org.
5K RUN/WALK FOR HOPE
The Living The Dream Foundation will hold its fifth annual 5K Run/Walk for Hope in memory of Ben Long and in support of individuals and families affected by depression, substance abuse or suicide, Saturday, April 18. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine in Yowell Meadow Park, Culpeper. Earlybird registration is $25 and the first 150 will receive T-shirts. Pre-register at www.eventbrite.com . Other activities include raffles, food, face-painting, games, music and more. Contact livingthedreamculpeper@gmail.com for more information.
PLANTATION & HABITAT WALK
Join Montpelier on a woods exploration adventure with Drew Lanham, Montpelier’s ecologist-in-residence, naturalist, and poet, and Montpelier Director of Archaeology Matt Reeves, exploring remote sections of Montpelier’s former plantation Saturday, April 18, beginning at 7:30 a.m. The walk will include visits to a portion of the property that was abandoned following Dolley’s sale of Montpelier in 1844. Learn how archaeologists and wildlife biologists work together to piece together the history of the Madison plantation. Participants should be ready to hike rugged and muddy terrain that involves some bushwhacking. The cost is $25 per person and the tour begins at the Lewis Hall parking lot. Follow the signs to the Constitutional Village. Register at www.montpelier.org/events.
TOUR MONTPELIER'S GARDENS DURING HISTORIC VIRGINIA GARDEN WEEK
This is the 100th anniversary of Historic Garden Week, and Montpelier’s Annie duPont Formal Garden will be a featured property during Historic Garden Week, Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Montpelier’s schedule of events includes: “tent talks” with Montpelier’s Curator of Horticulture at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Mr. Madison will be giving topical talks: at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Staff will be available throughout the day to answer visitors’ questions. The talks and garden are free and registration is not required. Learn more at www.montpelier.org/events.
NATURE EXPLORATION SERIES: SPRING EPHEMERALS
Montpelier’s Horticulture team and the Virginia Master Naturalists will offer nature exploration series program “Spring Ephemerals” through the Landmark Forest looking for spring’s fleeting flowering plants. Participants will search the forest floor for orchids, bloodroot, toothwort, and Dutchman’s breeches. The tour will be held Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $10 per person. Register at www.montpelier.org/events.
THRIVE BEYOND 55
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department TRIAD program will present “Thrive Beyond 55,” a free health, safety and crime prevention conference Wednesday, April 22 at Round Hill Inn, Orange. The conference is open to all ages, but designed for citizens 55 and older. Admission is free, but seating is limited and participants should pre-register. Speakers include Orange Police Chief Jim Fenwick, representatives from AARP, Virginia Senior Medicaid Patrol and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. In addition to a continental breakfast and catered lunch, the conference will feature vendors and door prizes. The conference begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. To register, email your full name to OCTriad@gmail.com or call 661-6156 and leave your full name and contact number. Registration is open until April 8 or when capacity has been reached.
APRIL 22
OCHS CLASSES OF ‘59-’60 LUNCHEON
The Orange County High School classes of 1959 and 1960 will hold their semi-annual luncheon Wednesday, April 22, at 11:30 a.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Club, 24124 Constitution Highway, Unionville.Friends and former classmates are invited for fellowship and a southern lunch buffet, catered by Linda Wilson. The cost per person is $16. Cash, or personal checks, payable to East Orange Ruritans, will be accepted at the door. No credit cards accepted. Reservations are required by noon, April 14. Please reserve by contacting B. J. Carpenter Simms at bettydoyle@comcast.net or Clyde Davis at cdavis161@verizon.net or (757) 566-9747.
APRIL 25
THE MONTPELIER RESTORATION TOUR
Join Jenn Glass, Montpelier’s Architectural Historian, as she leads an in-depth tour to learn about the groundbreaking five-year, $24 million restoration of the Montpelier house Saturday, April 25, at 1 p.m. The cost is $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Register at www.montpelier.org/events.
DigIt! ONE-DAY EXCAVATION PROGRAM
Have you always wanted to be an archaeologist? Spend a day digging with Montpelier’s archaeologists during “DigIt!” a one-day excavation program April 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will work alongside Montpelier’s professional archaeology staff to excavate an active site and experience the basics of post-excavation processing. In addition to training by archaeology staff and an exclusive property tour, participants will also receive lunch courtesy of the BBQ Exchange Cafe, a commemorative certificate, and a Montpelier gift bag. Ages 6 to 17 require a parent or guardian to attend. The cost is $100 per person. Register at www.montpelier.org/events.
CORNER PRE-SCHOOL 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Corner Pre-School in Unionville will hold a 50th anniversary celebration Saturday, April 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. All students, past and present, are invited to attend. Please bring a chair and RSVP by April1 by calling 854-5240 or (540) 710-4339.
APRIL 27
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Social Services adult education VIEW program offers a medication aide class starting April 27 and continuing through May 22. The 68-hour class meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at 146 Madison Road, Orange. There are no make-up days. For information or to register, call Bernice Washington at 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email Bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
APRIL 30 – MAY 2
WINE & ARCHAEOLOGY PROGRAM
Wine, dine, and dig! Enjoy three days exploring, tasting and learning about the history, archaeology, and wine of James Madison’s Montpelier. Excavate side-by-side with Montpelier’s expert archaeology staff through the Piedmont clays that make the region’s archaeology and wine internationally known. Hear lectures from leaders in the fields of archaeology, decorative arts and wine production. Enjoy private tours of Montpelier and the Barboursville Vineyard. Savor award-winning Virginia wines and cuisine through tasting and paired dinners. Top off your experience at a VIP tent at the Orange Uncorked Wine Festival. Learn more at www.montpelier.org/events.
MAY 2
MUSEUM SPRING FLING
Saturday, May 2, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will host its second annual Spring Fling with vendors and a plant sale. Additional details will be posted soon.
THROUGH MAY 2
2020 MINERAL RESCUE SQUAD ANNUAL RAFFLE
The Mineral Rescue Squad is selling tickets in two separate raffles for a chance to win various gift cards. The first raffle includes: a $100 Bass Pro gift card, a $100 Green Top gift card, a $100 Lowes gift card and $100 Visa prepaid card. The second raffle features: a $100 Victoria Secret gift card, a $100 spa day, a $100 Ultra Beauty gift card and a $100 Visa prepaid card. The drawing will be May 2, at 10 p.m. at the Mineral Firemen’s Fair, 203 E First Street, Mineral. You do not need to be present to win. The cost for one ticket is $5 or five tickets can be purchased for $20. Tickets will be available by scheduling an in-person appointment, via Facebook , facebook.com/mineralrs2 or at the Mineral Firemen’s Fair April 29 through May 2.
MAY 3
AARP BUS TRIP TO NORFOLK
AARP Chapter 5239, Locust Grove, will sponsor a bus trip to Virginia International Tattoo, Norfolk, May 3, a tribute to those who serve in the armed forces. The cost is $119. The bus departs from Lake of the Woods, with stops on Route 3 and the Gordon Road commuter lot. Call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.
MAY 5
EMT CLASS
An EMT class will be held May 5 through Aug. 27, 6-9:30 p.m. at Madison County Rescue Squad and Blue Ridge Community College. The cost is $400; Madison County Rescue Squad members are free. The instructor will be Garrett Taylor. For information, contact Lt. Diane Dodson at (540) 717-2349. The deadline to register is April 17.
MAY 9
CIVIL WAR EXPERT TO SPEAK AT FAWN LAKE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) will feature Civil War expert and Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania National Military Park Chief Historian John Hennessy in an event May 9 at Fawn Lake. Open to the general public, the evening will include a social hour and plated dinner, followed by a refreshing look at the Battle of the Wilderness and the climactic events of 1864 - the great stakes involved, wrapped in fear and hopes, as the Civil War roared to its climax along the hard road to Appomattox. A question-and answer-session will follow. Event details and reservations will be available in March.
MAY 15
MADISON CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERTS
The Madison Choral Society has begun spring rehearsals. Under the direction of Rafael Scarfullery, the society will perform the “passion” and “resurrection” sections of Handel’s “Messiah.” Concerts will be Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at Orange Baptist Church and Sunday, May 17, at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church in Haywood. Singers of all voice parts are invited to join rehearsals at Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main Street in Madison, Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.
MAY 17
USCG ANTI-SMUGGLING TALK AT MUSEUM
Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m., author James Howe will present “Red Crew: a first-hand account of U.S. Coast Guard anti-smuggling operations during the early years of the nation’s maritime war on drugs” at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage. Howe describes his experience as the executive officer of a specialized drug-hunting crew that sailed in then-state-of-the-art “surface effect ships,” a small flotilla of high-speed vessels pressed into the drug war on short notice. Email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com for more information.
JUNE 3
AARP BUS TRIP TO NATIONALS GAME
AARP Chapter 5239, Locust Grove, will sponsor a bus trip to see the Washington Nationals take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park Wednesday, June 3. Seats are located in the lower field area with elevator access and cost $80, including transportation. The bus departs from Lake of the Woods, with stops on Route 3 and the Gordon Road commuter lot. Call (571) 334-4913 or email krausman369@gmail.com for more information or to sign up.
NOTICES
TENNIS ANYONE?
Start your day with a friendly round of doubles at the Hornet Sports Center at Orange County High School Monday through Friday, from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. The cost is $1. Men and women of all skill levels are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Ginny Stanley at 672-5696.
PICKLEBALL AT TREVILIANS
Pickleball, a mixture of tennis, ping pong and badminton, is played each Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Trevilians Elementary School on Route 33 near Gordonsville. The program and equipment are provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Instruction is offered for those new to the game, but they must call first at (434) 960-5860. The fee is $2.
TECH TUTORING FOR SENIORS
Aging Together, in partnership with Virginia Career Works, offers free technology tutoring for senior citizens at the Orange Work Force Center at 127 Belleview Avenue, Orange. Seniors can get help with skills including: texting, skyping, desktop usage, understanding computer basics, smartwatch and smartphone usage, internet usage and more. Sessions are one-on-one. Participants can bring their own devices or learn on the center’s computers. Call (540) 212-4570 for more information.
