NOV. 21
THANKSGIVING DINNER
The Orange County High School Student Council Association’s 17th annual Thanksgiving dinner will be Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the OCHS cafeteria. This year’s dinner is in memory of Willie Morris (Class of 1961) and to benefit Cheyenne Hale (Class of 1994). Dinner is $5 for adults and children. Senior citizens eat for free.
NOV. 22
LOW CIVIL WAR STUDY GROUP
Friday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m., the Lake of the Woods Civil War Study Group will recognize Theresa Tempesta, winner of its scholarship to attend the annual National Teacher Institute hosted by the American Battlefield Trust. Tempesta, who has taught American, Virginia and African-American history at Massaponax High School for 20 years, will review the institute and its workshops, talks and tours of Revolutionary War, Civil War and Civil Rights sites and how the institute provides teachers with unique tools for making the study of history more meaningful and important to today’s students. The group meets in the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.civilwarstudygroup.org.
NOV. 23
DISC GOLF BENEFIT TOURNAMENT
Orange County Parks and Recreation is hosting “Turkey Toss,” a resident/guest disc golf tournament to benefit the Orange County Disc Golf Course. The two-round tournament, scheduled Saturday, Nov. 23, is limited to 24 two-person teams and one team member must be an Orange County resident. The cost is $50 per team and proceeds support the maintenance and improvement of the course. Preregistration is required. Call 672-5435 to register or for more information.
SCOUTS INTRODUCTION
Join scouts and escape the great indoors! An introduction to scouting will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds. Cub Scouting is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade and boy scouting is open to boys and girls ages 11 to 17. Scouts engage in camping, cooking, character building, life skills development, leadership and other activities. Contact Tracey Staken at (301) 268-3437 for more information.
TURKEY GIVEAWAY
The Avis Beasley Community Outreach Group will give away free turkeys (while supplies last) Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at the Burger King parking lot in the Orange Village Shopping Center. There is a limit of one turkey per household and turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
FEED MY SHEEP
Gordonsville will hold a Feed My Sheep luncheon Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company, beginning at 11 a.m. The Orange TOOT bus will be running on that day. Join the ecumenical group for a free Thanksgiving luncheon, music and fellowship. Feed My Sheep is an organization we founded in 2007 to make sure no one in the Gordonsville area goes hungry.
NOV. 25
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW/Adult Education Center will hold a medication aide class Nov. 25 to Dec. 20. Classes meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be no classes Nov. 27 or Nov. 29. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
RAPIDAN POPS REHEARSALS
Rehearsals for the Rapidan Pops—open to players of orchestral instruments—are held the fourth Monday of each month, including Nov. 25 and Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. The music is intermediate level and aimed at players wanting the fun of playing in a group, but not wanting to commit to the more demanding music the Rapidan Orchestra performs. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
“MEMORIES” SCREENING AT OCHS MEETING
The Orange County Historical Society will screen “Memories: Greatest Hits, Part I” Monday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. at the society’s research station at 130 Caroline Street, Orange. This program consists of seven of filmmaker Philip Audibert’s favorite stories from his oral history videos. The collection of highlights lasts 40 minutes, leaving time for Audibert to answer questions about the ongoing, never-ending Memories project. Refreshments will be served at 7 p.m., with the program to follow at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to this free program.
NOV. 26
FREE PRE-THANKSGIVING DINNER
Barbara’s Soul Food will be at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange, Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. offering free pre-Thanksgiving dinners. One dinner per person.
NOV. 27
YOUNG AT HEART
The Young at Heart Club will not meet Wednesday, Nov. 27. The club normally meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
NOV. 28
5K RUN/WALK
Kick off Thanksgiving Day with a gobbling good time at Powell Wellness Center’s 5K Turkey Trot. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Early bird online registration runs through Nov. 1. The entry fee is $20 and includes a race shirt. The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the Powell Wellness Center at 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. A kids’ fun run will follow at 9:15 a.m. For more information and registration, visit www.powellwellnesscenter.org/turkey-trot/
RIKKI’S REFUGE TOUR
Join Rikki’s Refuge for a Thanksgiving Day tour and reception, Thursday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. Reservations are required and participants must sign up at Tours@RikkisRefuge.org. A reception follows the tour. Admission is a donation of cat food, livestock sweet feed or cracked corn.
NOV. 30
PHOTOS AND TREATS WITH SANTA
Children and families are invited to the Orange Senior Center for photos and treats with Santa Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants should bring their own cameras. Donations will be accepted. The senior center is located at 13010 Old Gordonsville Road, Orange. Call 672-5926 for more information.
CRAFT SALE
The Orange Senior Center will hold a craft sale Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the center at 13010 Old Gordonsville Road, Orange. Call 672-5926 for more information.
DEC. 4
PARKINSON'S SUPPORT GROUP
The Orange Parkinson’s support group will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 2p.m. in the community room at Dogwood Village Senior Living. Due to the holidays, the November and December meetings are being combined. In January, the group’s normal schedule of meeting the last Wednesday of the month will resume. All are welcomed. For more information, call 672-2611.
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
DEC. 5
THE ART OF THE QUILT
The Arts Center In Orange will open its latest exhibit, “A Common Thread: The Art of the Quilt,” Thursday, Dec. 5. In conjunction with the Virginia Quilt Museum, The Arts Center will exhibit an 1858 botanical album quilt, as well as other quilted treasures from Virginia artists. The exhibit, in the Morin Gallery, begins with an opening reception Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. The exhibit will continue through Friday, Jan. 31. The Arts Center is open Monday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 672-7311 or visit www.artscenterinorange.com.
DEC. 6
AMERICAN LEGION BENEFIT CONCERT
Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will be performing at Orange American Legion Post 156 Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. The Kirk Family Band will open the night with gospel and bluegrass music beginning at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased at Sedwick Building Supply in Orange. Call 672-1035 and speak to James Breeden or Jim Hutson. For additional information or tickets, call Steve Shifflett at (540 395-6644. All net proceeds benefit American Legion Post 156.
DEC. 7
MONTPELIER HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Take a break from the holiday frenzy to relax and enjoy the season with a bit of history, tradition, and family-friendly activities at James Madison’s Montpelier Saturday, Dec. 7. The house, decorated according to 19th-century customs, will offer tours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Madisons will be at home and greeting guests. At the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, enjoy visits with Santa, kids’ hands-on history crafts, free cookies and cider. The event is free. Registration is not required.
ORANGE COMMUNITY CHORUS CONCERT
The Orange Community Chorus presents a Christmas concert at Orange Presbyterian Church Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is filled with a blend of sacred and secular music of the season, with exciting and fun arrangements of favorite Christmas songs. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.orangechorusandband.com or find them on Facebook.
LOW LIONS TREE OF LOVE
The Lake of the Woods Lions Club will continue its Tree of Love dedication with the ceremonial lighting Sunday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 20 in Locust Grove. Requests for individuals to be remembered and honored, together with checks for a tax-deductible donation of $5 or more per individual, should be made payable and mailed to Lake of the Woods Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 605, Locust Grove, VA 22508. The closing date for names to be included in the ceremony program is Sunday, Dec. 1. For more information, contact LOW Lion Peter Williams at 972-7117.
OES PTA VENDOR FAIR
The Orange Elementary School PTA will hold a vendor fair at the school Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring more than 20 local vendors, baked goods and activities for children.
CHRISTMAS WALKING TOUR
The Louisa Court House Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Christmas walking tour of homes and landmarks in the Town of Louisa Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at the Louisa County Historical Society, Hair Graphics, Hello Gorgeous and Sherry’s Snip and Style. Proceeds benefit the chapter’s scholarship fund, local charities and National DAR projects. Call Peggy Sadler at (540) 967-1473 for more information.
CHRISTMAS CONCERTS
The Blue Ridge Chorale will hold its Christmas concerts Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. The concert is free, but donations are accepted. Visit www.brcsings.com for more information.
BOOK TALK AND SIGNING
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will host a book talk and signing for Patricia Shirley, Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. Shirley’s book, “Memories from a Federal Working Girl,” recounts a 40-year journey from rural Orange through a career in Washington, D.C.
DEC. 8
CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT BENEFIT
Friends of the Music Room will offer a chamber music performance featuring two Beethoven works; a string trio and a trio for clarinet, piano and cello at The Music Room in Orange Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. Admission is free, with any audience donations going to the non-profit string program for young musicians Rapidan violist Darlene Dawson has begun at the Music Room. She’s teaching for free, so the funds will be applied to materials, instruments and scholarships.
DEC. 10
NAACP CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
The Orange Branch NAACP will hold its annual community Christmas program Monday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Little Zion Baptist Church in Orange.
RRCS BOARD MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Dec.10, at 1 p.m., at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at (540) 825-3100, ext. 3146.
DEC. 11
POET TALK
Bound2plz Books will host poet Hope Whitby on Wednesday, Dec 11. She will read at 11:30 a.m. from her poetry collection “Traveling the River.” Refreshments will be provided.
RRRC MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Regional Commission offices at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106, Culpeper. Visit www.rrregion.org for more information.
DEC. 14
19th CENTURY CHRISTMAS AT ELLWOOD
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host its 11th annual “A 19th Century Christmas at Ellwood Manor” Saturday, Dec.14. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and children of all ages may visit with Santa and enjoy making period arts and crafts until noon. After Santa departs at noon, the house will remain open until 2 p.m. for guests who would like to enjoy the beautiful period decorations provided by the Fawn Lake Garden Club. Ellwood also will be open Dec. 15 to 20, from noon to 3 p.m. for visitors to enjoy the decoration and meet with FoWB volunteers who will discuss the history of the house and volunteer opportunities with the organization. This event is free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome and appreciated. For additional information, visit www.fowb.org.
QUILL A SNOWFLAKE
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m., to learn to make a quilled paper snowflake. The program will include discussion of Christmas decorations of the past and include hot chocolate and cookies. The activity is free and participants will take home their own snowflake.
DEC. 15
BOOK READING AND SIGNING
The Arts Center In Orange will host local author Ellen Crosby on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., reading from her latest book, “The Angel’s Share,” the latest in her Virginia Wine Country Mystery series. This 10th book features vineyard heiress Lucie Montgomery and an intriguing blend of secret societies, Prohibition bootleg wine and potentially scandalous documents hidden by the Founding Fathers – all of which yield a vintage murder. The Arts Center In Orange is located at 129 E. Main St., Orange. Call 672-7311 for more information.
DEC. 16
DMV CONNECT
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in partnership with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to Orange County to offer DMV Connect services Monday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gordon Building, located at 112 W. Main St. in Orange. Services offered through DMV Connect include: drivers’ licenses, adult and child identification cards, disabled parking placards, vehicle titles, address changes, vehicle registration, E-ZPass transponders, compliance summaries, transcripts and hunting and fishing licenses. For more information, visit www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO or call the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at 672-4441.
DEC. 17
RELAY FOR LIFE MEETING
Relay for Life organizers will hold an informational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Orange. The local Relay for Life will be May 30, 2020 at Eastern View High School in Culpeper and organizers are hoping to attract more Orange County participants, teams, sponsors and survivors. For more information, contact Kim Paris at kimcrigler@yahoo.com or Ronny Leger at ronny81@comcast.net.
DEC. 21
Christmas at the Exchange
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum in historic Gordonsville will host a Christmas event Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. The museum will offer refreshments and children can visit with the Grinch for photos. Admission will be donation-based.
DEC. 22
ORANGE COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT
The Orange Community Band celebrates the season with a holiday concert at Orange County High School Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of wonderful music that will fill you with the spirit of Christmas. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.orangechorusandband.com or check out the band on Facebook.
DEC. 26
KIDS ADMITTED FREE AT MONTPELIER, DEC. 26-31
Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, all kids ages 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at James Madison’s Montpelier. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org/events.
JAN. 6
HISTORY OF BOY SCOUTS IN ORANGE COUNTY
The James Madison Museum of Orange County History will host a discussion on the history of local Boy Scouts Monday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Orange County resident Ray Ezell, assistant southern region, area 7 coordinator of the Boy Scouts.
JAN. 14
MASTER GARDENER TRAINING
Virginia Cooperative Extension will have two master gardener training course options starting in January 2020. The first class will meet Tuesday mornings, beginning Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The second class will meet Thursday evenings, beginning Jan. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both courses will cover the same material and will meet once per week. For more information, an application and to register for a mandatory orientation (in November), contact the Culpeper Extension Office at (540) 727-3435 ext 0 or ashappling@vt.edu.
JAN. 17
PALETTES AT THE PLAYERS
Four County Players will host “Palettes at the Players” Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., to benefit its “build a backstage” effort. Participants will enjoy a sampling of Barboursville wine, with an art instructor who will lead them in a painting exercise they will take home at the end of the evening. The cost is $40 and tickets are available at www.fourcp.org. The Bistro will be open for food and refills during the event.
YOUTH ORCHESTRA ALIVE
Youth Orchestra Alive is an after-school program for beginning students in third grade and older to learn to play the violin, viola, cello or bass. Classes meet every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Music Room in Orange. Classes are taught by Darlene Dawson, a retired orchestra teacher and Rapidan Orchestra violist. For more information, email darlene.dawson.1983@gmail.com. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
MUSIKGARTEN AT THE MUSIC ROOM
Musikgarten is an early-childhood music education program for babies, toddlers and preschoolers held Monday mornings at The Music Room at Orange. Help your child develop a deep love of music and the ability to express it. Participants will sing, chant, move, dance, listen and play simple instruments. Classes for pre-schoolers begin at 9:15 a.m., followed by toddlers at 10:15 a.m. and babies at 11 a.m. All classes are taught by Caroline Baldwin, licensed and certified Musikgarten instructor. For more information, email carolinembaldwin@gmail.com.The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
FUN BAND SESSIONS
Evening sessions of The Fun Band is open to all comers the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at The Music Room in Orange. Upcoming dates include Nov. 11 and Dec. 12. There are songbooks to sing along, and anyone who plays an instrument anywhere from the beginning level on up, is invited. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
TOYLIFT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS
ToyLift Charities and Creative Press Inc. have teamed up again with Walmart to again roll another carnival of fun to Greene County to on Dec. 6. ToyLift will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as they collect new toys, books, bikes and monetary donations to help give kids a very merry Christmas. Volunteers are needed and welcome to join in the special entertainment. Tommy Wood Band, Wes Iseli, Hi-Horse Cloggers, a DJ and more will take place in the south east parking lot of the Ruckersville Walmart. Beginning Nov. 8, Santa’s house will be open for early drop offs. For more information, contact Dallas Anderson at (434) 962-9768.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.