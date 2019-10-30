OCT. 30
ORANGE PARKINSON'S SUPPORT GROUP
The Orange Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Dogwood Village Senior Living in their community room at 2 p.m. This month will feature two discussion groups—one for people with Parkinson’s and the other for caregivers. All are welcome. For more information, please call 672-2611.
OCT. 31
ODA TRICK-OR-TREATING
Calling all ghouls and goblins! The Orange Downtown Alliance will host the annual downtown trick-or-treat festivities Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. Main Street Orange will be blocked off as parents and children visit Main Street businesses and organizations in Taylor Park and Short Street for Halloween treats.
NOV. 1
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE TICKETS
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
VETERANS FORUM
A veterans’ forum will be held Friday, Nov. 1, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at VFW Post 3103 on Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg. Representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Service, the Department of Veterans Affairs and National Cemetery Administration will be on hand to assist veterans with questions and concerns.
NOV. 2
MONTPELIER HUNT RACES
Join Montpelier for the 85th running of the Montpelier Hunt Races Saturday, Nov. 2. Activities include Jack Russell Terrier Races, stick horse races, tailgate and hat contests and horse races. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first post time is 12:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.montpelierraces.org.
PRO WRESTLING IN CULPEPER
The Eastern View Athletic Boosters and MCW professional wrestling have partnered together to bring professional wrestling back to central Virginia Nov. 2 in the Eastern View High School gym. Former WWE stars Hornswoggle and Big Cass will be on the wrestling card that evening. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and all proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for the EVHS boosters scholarship fund. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call (540) 825-0621 or email msettle@ccpsweb.org.
COWBOY MUSIC CONCERT
Award-winning television show host Dan Miller, his daughter Hannah, and Wendy Corr will bring cowboy music to the next Stage Alive concert at Culpeper County High School on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Limited single tickets are available at the door for $25 (adults) and $10 (students). Doors open at 7 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served. For more information, call (540) 972-7117 or visit the Stage Alive Community Concert Association website at www.stagealive.org.
NOV. 6
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club for a fried chicken lunch at Graves Mountain Lodge Wednesday, Nov. 6. The club meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING
The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will hold a quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., in the community room of the Gordonsville Library at 319 N. Main Street, Gordonsville. Anyone interested in supporting the library is invited to attend.
NOV. 7
AUTHOR TALK
Bound2plz Books welcomes artist and author Bob Anderson on Thursday, Nov 7, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss his book “The Sunken Forest,” an award winning ecological thriller. Call 672-4000 for more information.
NOV. 8 - 11
VETERANS DAY WEEKEND FREE FOR U.S. MILITARY VETERANS
During Veterans Day Weekend, Montpelier says “thank you” to U.S. military veteran visitors by offering free house tours. (Discount does not include non-military family members.)
NOV. 9
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual veterans parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. Veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade—either in their own vehicle or in one of a number classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle or marching/walking group, please call or email the Gordonsville Police Department at 832-2234 or sfletcher@gordonsville.org.
BELMONT ART AND CRAFT FAIR
The Belmont Club of Women will host their 25th annual Belmont Art and Craft Fair Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Belmont Community Center. More than 50 local artisans and crafters will participate in the event to benefit the club’s college scholarship fund. There will be music, raffle and prizes, food and wine (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The center is located at 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral.
OUR TURN TO SERVE
The Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic will offer free dental care to income-qaulified Virginia veterans during its annual “Our Turn to Serve” program Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, call 661-008. Visit www.vapdrc.org for more information.
ANIMAL SHELTER BENEFIT
The Orange County Animal Shelter will hold a casino night benefit Saturday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stonewall Harley-Davidson in Orange. The evening will feature food, beverages, casino games, raffles and more. Participants can dress in “Roaring 20s” costume and get an additional $500 “dealer bucks” to begin the evening. A $5 donation at the door benefits the shelter.
THE FALL OF THE BERLIN WALL
The Germanna Foundation will present “Vint Hill, the Cold War and the Fall of the Berlin Wall” featuring Jason Hall, the executive director of the Cold War Museum, Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hitt Archaeology Center, 2062 Germanna Hwy., Locust Grove. For more information on the Germanna Foundation, call (540) 423-1700 or visit www.germanna.org. The program is free and open to the public.
NOV. 10
OC LAX CLINIC
Orange County High School varsity lacrosse players and coaches will have an introductory clinic for prospective players Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. beside the varsity softball field behind the high school. The clinic is open to boys and girls in grades six through 12. Registration is required and participants must complete a waiver that is signed by a parent or guardian and presented at the clinic prior to participation. For information or registration, call (540) 718-8607 or email orangecountylacrosse@gmail.com.
NOV. 11
VETERAN’S DAY PROGRAM
Monday, Nov. 11, Orange American Legion Post 156 will honor all military veterans in a ceremony at the Legion hall beginning at 11 a.m. All area residents are invited to join Legion members in honoring veterans for their service to the nation. Post commander Alan Drinkwater will lead the program. Following the ceremony, the East Orange Ruritans will provide lunch for veterans and their families. The Legion Hall is at the end of Newton Street in the Town of Orange.
VETERANS DAY
The Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at the Culpeper National Cemetery Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. Cemetery staff will be present to discuss benefits and products for veterans and their families. The cemetery is located at 305 U.S. Avenue, Culpeper. Call (540) 825-0027 for more information.
GERMANNA VETERANS DAY LUMINARIA
Join the Germanna Foundation on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. as it honors all veterans by illuminating the grounds of the Germanna Visitor Center on Route 3 in Locust Grove. This event is free and open to the public. Call (540) 423-1700 or visit www.germanna.org. for more information.
NOV. 12
RRCS MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at (540) 825-3100.
NOV. 14
INNOVATION CELEBRATION
Grymes Memorial School will hold an innovation celebration Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring seventh- and eighth-grade student innovation projects. Innovative activities include math, science, art and Spanish. There will be tethered hot air balloon rides and food trucks on site. Families are invited to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of observation, exploration and creation. The school is located at 13775 Spicers Mill Road, Orange.
NOV. 16
THE MONTPELIER RESTORATION TOUR
Join Montpelier architecture and historic preservation staff Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. for an in-depth tour to learn about the groundbreaking five-year restoration of the Montpelier house. Cost is $50 per person or $40 for Montpelier members. Registration is required www.montpelier.org/events.
RAPIDAN ORCHESTRA CONCERT
The Rapidan Orchestra will perform Beethoven, Bizet and Mozart at its fall concert at The Music Room in Orange, Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
BVFC CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW
The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company will hold a fall craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the firehouse at 5251 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville. Vendors can reserve spots in the firehouse (includes 8-foot table and two chairs) for $30 by emailing BVFC25AUX@gmail.com All proceeds benefit the fire company.
CPR AND FIRST AID CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW/Adult Education Center will offer a CPR and first aid class Saturday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 146 Madison Road, Orange. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext.8141 or bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
NOV. 21
THANKSGIVING DINNER
The Orange County High School Student Council Association’s 17th annual Thanksgiving dinner will be Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the OCHS cafeteria. Dinner is $5 for adults and children. Senior citizens eat for free.
NOV. 22
LOW CIVIL WAR STUDY GROUP
Friday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 a.m., the Lake of the Woods Civil War Study Group will feature Theresa Tempesta, winner of its scholarship to attend the annual National Teacher Institute hosted by the American Battlefield Trust. The group meets in the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.civilwarstudygroup.org.
NOV. 23
DISC GOLF BENEFIT TOURNAMENT
Orange County Parks and Recreation is hosting “Turkey Toss,” a resident/guest disc golf tournament to benefit the Orange County Disc Golf Course. The two-round tournament, scheduled Saturday, Nov. 23, is limited to 24 two-person teams and one team member must be an Orange County resident. The cost is $50 per team and proceeds support the maintenance and improvement of the course. Preregistration is required. Call 672-5435 to register or for more information.
NOV. 25
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW/Adult Education Center will hold a medication aide class Nov. 25 to Dec. 20. Classes meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be no classes Nov. 27 or Nov. 29. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
RAPIDAN POPS REHEARSALS
Rehearsals for the Rapidan Pops—open to players of orchestral instruments—are held the fourth Monday of each month, including Nov. 25 and Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Music Room in Orange. The music is intermediate level and aimed at players wanting the fun of playing in a group, but not wanting to commit to the more demanding music the Rapidan Orchestra performs. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
NOV. 28
5K RUN/WALK
Kick off Thanksgiving Day with a gobbling good time at Powell Wellness Center’s 5K Turkey Trot. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Early bird online registration runs through Nov. 1. The entry fee is $20 and includes a race shirt. The race will begin at 8 a.m. at the Powell Wellness Center at 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. A kids’ fun run will follow at 9:15 a.m. For more information and registration, visit www.powellwellnesscenter.org/turkey-trot/
NOV. 30
PHOTOS AND TREATS WITH SANTA
Children and families are invited to the Orange Senior Center for photos and treats with Santa Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants should bring their own cameras. Donations will be accepted. The senior center is located at 13010 Old Gordonsville Road, Orange. Call 672-5926 for more information.
CRAFT SALE
The Orange Senior Center will hold a craft sale Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the center at 13010 Old Gordonsville Road, Orange. Call 672-5926 for more information.
DEC. 4
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
DEC. 7
MONTPELIER HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Take a break from the holiday frenzy to relax and enjoy the season with a bit of history, tradition, and family-friendly activities at James Madison’s Montpelier Saturday, Dec. 7. The house, decorated according to 19th-century customs, will offer tours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Madisons will be at home and greeting guests. At the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, enjoy visits with Santa, kids’ hands-on history crafts, free cookies and cider. The event is free. Registration is not required.
DEC. 8
CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT BENEFIT
Friends of the Music Room will offer a chamber music performance featuring two Beethoven works; a string trio and a trio for clarinet, piano and cello at The Music Room in Orange Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. Admission is free, with any audience donations going to the non-profit string program for young musicians Rapidan violist Darlene Dawson has begun at the Music Room. She’s teaching for free, so the funds will be applied to materials, instruments and scholarships.
DEC. 10
NAACP CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
The Orange Branch NAACP will hold its annual community Christmas program Monday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Little Zion Baptist Church in Orange.
DEC. 26
KIDS ADMITTED FREE AT MONTPELIER, DEC. 26-31
Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, all kids ages 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at James Madison’s Montpelier. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org/events.
MASTER GARDENER TRAINING
Virginia Cooperative Extension will have two master gardener training course options starting in January 2020. The first class will meet Tuesday mornings, beginning Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon. The second class will meet Thursday evenings, beginning Jan. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both courses will cover the same material and will meet once per week. For more information, an application and to register for a mandatory orientation (in November), contact the Culpeper Extension Office at (540) 727-3435 ext 0 or ashappling@vt.edu.
YOUTH ORCHESTRA ALIVE
Youth Orchestra Alive is an after-school program for beginning students in third grade and older to learn to play the violin, viola, cello or bass. Classes meet every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Music Room in Orange. Classes are taught by Darlene Dawson, a retired orchestra teacher and Rapidan Orchestra violist. For more information, email darlene.dawson.1983@gmail.com. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
MUSIKGARTEN AT THE MUSIC ROOM
Musikgarten is an early-childhood music education program for babies, toddlers and preschoolers held Monday mornings at The Music Room at Orange. Help your child develop a deep love of music and the ability to express it. Participants will sing, chant, move, dance, listen and play simple instruments. Classes for pre-schoolers begin at 9:15 a.m., followed by toddlers at 10:15 a.m. and babies at 11 a.m. All classes are taught by Caroline Baldwin, licensed and certified Musikgarten instructor. For more information, email carolinembaldwin@gmail.com.The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
FUN BAND SESSIONS
Evening sessions of The Fun Band is open to all comers the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at The Music Room in Orange. Upcoming dates include Nov. 11 and Dec. 12. There are songbooks to sing along, and anyone who plays an instrument anywhere from the beginning level on up, is invited. The Music Room is located at 135 East Main St., Orange.
