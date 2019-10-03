OCT. 3
EQUUS V: ARTS CENTER EXHIBIT OPENING
The Arts Center In Orange presents its latest exhibit, “Equus V: Horses in the Virginia Landscape,” Oct. 3 through Nov. 30. An opening reception, in partnership with the Montpelier Steeplechase and Equestrian Foundation, will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. The juried show features more than 20 area artists in a variety of media. The Arts Center is located at 129 East Main St., Orange and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 672-7311, email theartsorange@aol.com or visit www.artscenterinorange.com for more information.
BROWN BAG BREAKFAST BUSINESS SEMINARS
The Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center at Culpeper announce a series of brown-bag-breakfast seminars at the Culpeper County Library. These seminars will provide avenues of discussion to include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Light morning refreshments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their brown-bag-breakfasts along with their hunger for business savvy topics to these events. No registration is required. The events will take place Thursdays Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in Culpeper County Library’s Meeting Room at 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper.
OCT. 4
BINGO BACK AT MINE RUN
Bingo is back! Beginning Friday, Oct. 4, the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting bingo on the first and third Fridays. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds are at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo starts at 7 p.m. A regular admission pack is $20 and includes 19 games. Paper for an additional five games is sold separately for $1 each, including the jackpot. Food will be available for sale. Come see old friends, make new ones and help raise money for the fire company. For more information or questions, please contact the fire company chief at (703) 859-3483.
RVFD FALL HARVEST DINNER
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold its fall harvest pork tenderloin dinner Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse. The menu includes: pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, desserts and beverages. Eat-in or carry-out plates are available for $12 (adults) or $6 (children 12 and under). Proceeds benefit the fire department’s tanker fund. Call 672-5744 for more information.
CULPEPER NAACP FREEDOM FUND BANQUET
The NAACP Culpeper Branch, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, will host its 38th annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 12 noon in the Peppers Banquet Hall at the Best Western Culpeper Inn. The fundraiser also supports the NAACP’s scholarship fund, which awards four $500 scholarships to deserving high school students in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets, table sponsorships and advertising placements in the souvenir journal, contact Rose Herrity at (540) 219-8909 or roseherrity@hotmail.com.
OCT. 5
GVFC FALL FESTIVAL
The Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is preparing for its annual fall festival Saturday, Oct. 5, at the fairgrounds. Spaces are available for $60 and electricity is available on a first-come basis. Last year, there were more than 75 vendors in attendance. Entertainment is scheduled throughout the day and parking is available at the firehouse on Baker Street. For more information, contact Debbie Hoffman at 832-3297. Applications are available at the fire company’s website—www.gordonsvillefirecompany.com. All proceeds benefit the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company which serves Orange and Louisa counties.
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE
A one-week book sale, sponsored by the Gordonsville Friends of the Library, will be held Oct. 5 - 12 at the Gordonsville Library, 319 N. Main Street, Gordonsville. Books for all ages, fiction and nonfiction, as well as CDs and DVDs will be available. All-day specials include: $5 for a bag of books and $10 for a box of books. Sale hours are: Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 12, during regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the library.
RURITAN YARD SALE AND BREAKFAST
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast and community yard sale Saturday, Oct. 5., from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Ruritan Club building on Route 20 in Unionville. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, apples, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and water and costs $7 for adults. Children 3 and under eat for free. Carry-out plates will be available. Yard sale tables are available for $5 per table. Participants should call 854-5026 to reserve a table.
FREE GENEALOGY WORKSHOP
A free beginning geneaology workshop will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilderness Library. Hosted by the Susannah Chandler Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, the workshop will included worksheets and handouts to help participants begin their geneaological efforts. The event will feature door prizes and refreshments. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and walk-ins are welcome until space is filled. Participants can preregister to guarantee a spot by emailing SusannahChandlerChapter1@gmail.com, or calling 661-7202.
Fall Fiber Festival & Montpelier Sheep Dog Trials
The 32nd annual Fall Fiber Festival, Oct. 5 – 6, features great workshops for adults and children, displays, animal exhibits, sheep dog trials, hands-on demonstrations, a fleece sale, fiber and crafts vendors, music, and more! The event is located on Route 20 across from the Montpelier Station Post Office. Admission is $5 for adults; children 16 and under are admitted for free. For more information, visit www.fallfiberfestival.org.
BOOK LAUNCH
Local author Judy Zummo will release the fourth adventure of Henry and Hinky in “Penny Copper Gets Blown Away but Henry and Hinky Find the Way” Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Red, White, Bleu and Brew on Route 3 in Locust Grove.
OCT. 6
HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS
There will be a free hunter education class conducted at the War Memorial Building in Madison Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required and there are a limited number of seats. Students must complete several hours of self-study prior to the class to be sure of passing the test and receiving a certification card. The self study options can be found on the DGIF website at: www.dgif.virginia.gov/hunting/education/, or by contacting the regional office at (540) 248-9360. A free copy of the book “Today’s Hunter” is also available at the Madison County Extension Office. This course is open to anyone, however, youths 12 and under only can attend if they are accompanied by an adult. To register, visit the VA DGIF website at http://m.register-ed.com/event/studentchooseevent or call (888) 516-0844. For additional information, contact Mark Frazier at 661-3489, after 5 p.m.
OCT. 7
Aquatic exercise for arthritis relief
Beginning Oct. 7, Powell Wellness Center (PWC) in Culpeper will host a six-week aquatic exercise program focused on easing the symptoms of arthritis. Exercise is important to increase strength and flexibility in support of joint health and the pool offers a low impact environment with warm water that can soothe joint pain. Personal trainer Sharon Steele will lead the session. She is certified by the Aquatic Therapy and Rehab Institute, the Aquatic Exercise Association and the Arthritis Foundation. The class will run from Oct. 7 through Nov. 13, Mondays and Wednesdays, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. The cost is $285 for community members. If interested, please contact PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund at (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
OCT. 8
RRCS BOARD MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at (540) 825-3100, Ext. 3146.
ART OF AGING EXPO
Aging Together will host its seventh annual “Art of Aging Expo” Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper. Seniors of all ages, veterans, caregivers, families and senior-serving professionals are welcome to this free event, which will feature 65 exhibitors with samples and health screenings. For more information, call Aging Together at (540) 829-6405 or visit their website at www.agingtogether.org.
BONE HEALTH PROGRAM
Learn lifestyle practices that help keep one’s bones healthy for life, presented by Powell Wellness Center (PWC) integrative dietitian nutritionist Jena Savadsky Griffith. This program is part of PWC’s monthly Health Matters series of health presentations, always free and open to the public on the second Tuesday of each month. The program will be held Oct. 8 at noon at PWC, 1005 Golf Dr., Culpeper. For more information visit powellwellnesscenter.org or contact PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund at (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org.
OCT. 9
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club at the Round Hill Pumpkin Patch Wednesday, Oct. 9. The club meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
OCHS CLASSES OF 1959 AND 1960
Members of the Orange County High School classes of 1959 and 1960 will gather for their annual fall “Dutch Treat” lunch and fellowship at The General’s Quarters Restaurant in Locust Grove on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11:30 a.m. Guests and members of other OCHS classes are welcome as well. Please register by contacting one of the following classmates: Clyde Davis at cdavis161@verizon.net or (757) 566-9747; or B.J. Carpenter Simms at bettydoyle@comcast.net or (904) 241-7842.
Flu shots and A1C testing
Powell Wellness Center (PWC) and Rite Aid and Walgreen’s pharmacies are partnering to provide flu shots and A1C testing Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 8 to 11 a.m. and Oct. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. Flu shots are free, but participants should bring an insurance card (no co-pay). The fee for A1C testing is $35 for community members. The program will be held at PWC, 1005 Golf Dr., Culpeper. Inquiries may be addressed to PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund at (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org.
OCT. 10
Photograph a Presidential Home
Join Montpelier for a special photography workshop Oct. 10-13. In this program, photographers will enjoy unprecedented access to Montpelier, with 2,650 acres of rolling hills, horse pastures, and spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Participants will also receive exclusive lectures and instruction from National Geographic photographer Kenneth Garrett. In a career spanning over 40 years, Garrett has photographed more than 60 feature stories for National Geographic and National Geographic Traveler magazines, and has been involved with multiple National Geographic books, expeditions, and museum exhibits. Montpelier staff will also give tours, lectures, and presentations. For program details, visit www.montpelier.org/events. To register, contact Brittany Higgs at dig@montpelier.org or 672-2728 x161.
FREE FLU SHOTS
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will conduct public health emergency exercises offering free flu shots at Prospect Heights Middle School in Orange Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. A total of 150 doses of vaccine will be available and will be offered free to anyone 3 years and older on a first-come, first-served basis, until 7 p.m. or until the supply of flu vaccine runs out. For more information about the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District visit www.rrhd.org.
OCT. 12
AMERICAN LEGION FALL BREAKFAST
The Orange American Legion, Post 156, is hosting a free community breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Legion Hall at the end of Newton Street in the Town of Orange. Everyone is invited to enjoy a breakfast that will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, biscuits, fried potatoes, pastries and beverages. Donations will be accepted and will support the Legion’s activities that help our community.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE
The Orange County High School Family, Career, Community Leaders of America chapter will host a community yard sale Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Hornet Sports Center (field house) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are available for $10. Contact Nicole Lohr at 661-4300, ext. 1130 or nlohr@ocss-va.org for more information.
SEASONAL FOREST STROLL
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a seasonal forest stroll Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Master Naturalists and Montpelier’s curator of horticulture on a walk through the landmark and demonstration forests, learning about the dynamic history of the forests, including use, preservation and management over the last two centuries. Discover how the land is cared for today. This is a family-friendly event with light hiking. Cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. Participants should meet at the Montpelier visitor center. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
STAGE ALIVE CONCERT
The Stage Alive Community Concert Association welcomes back Ukrainian piano sensation Alina Kiryayeva Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Culpeper County High School. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, please call 972-7117 or visit the association’s website at www.stagealive.org.
OCT. 18
CIVIL WAR STUDY GROUP
The Lake of the Woods Civil War Study Group hosts its annual Battle of the Wilderness Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. The guest speaker will be Chris Mackowski, editor in chief of the Emerging Civil War book series. He will speak on his latest book, “The Great Battle Never Fought: The 1863 Mine Run Campaign.” The dinner is open to the public, but seating is limited. The cost is $27 per person. Reservations are required before Oct. 10. Details and a reservation form are available at http://www.civilwarstudygroup.org.
LOW PLAYERS
The Lake of the Woods Players present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Performances are Oct. 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Admission is $29 for adults, $24 for students and $15 for children under 12. Log onto wwwlowplayers.org to make seating selections and buy tickets or call 972-6385.
LITERACY COUNCIL BENEFIT
Revalation Vineyards in Madison’s gorgeous Hebron Valley will host a third-Friday fundraiser to benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County and its adult education services Friday, Oct. 18 from 3 p.m. until sunset. Author Lori Hawthorne Ponton will give a talk at 6 p.m. and sign copies of her books throughout the event. Over the Top Chef will be on site from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs and enjoy the sunset. Call (540) 407-1236 or email info@revalationvineyard.com for more information.
OCT. 19
OCAAHS ECLIPSE AWARDS BANQUET
The Orange County African-American Historical Society will have its second annual Eclipse Award banquet at Shady Grove Baptist Church Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. This year six persons are to be honored and celebrated, including: George and Ruth Long, Phyllis Highland, Irene Spotswood, Jane Ware and George Taylor.
FOWB CIVIL WAR AUTHOR DINNER
Civil War historian and author Dr. Peter Carmichael will discuss the war from the everyday soldier’s point of view at a gourmet dinner presentation sponsored by Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Generals’ Quarters Restaurant on Route 20 in Locust Grove. Cost is a $35 donation to FoWB and reservations are required. The reservation deadline is Oct. 14. Visit www.fowb.org.
JMM APPRAISAL FAIR AND CONCERT
The James Madison Museum will hold its second annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct. 19. The day’s events include appraisals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., vendors and a concert featuring the Fredericksburg Big Band in Taylor Park at 3 p.m. The appraisals event is patterned after “Antiques Roadshow” and participants are invited to bring treasures for a professional oral appraisal. The cost of appraisal is $20 per item or three items for $50. Vendors can purchase booth spaces for $50. Tickets for the concert in Taylor Park are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at the museum, through PayPal or on the museum’s website. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. For more information, call 672-1776.
FOWB LIVING HISTORY EVENT
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will present a living history event at Ellwood Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. detailing what life was like for the common soldier in the Civil War. Special presentations include walks and talks. For more information visit www.fowb.org.
OCT. 20
Architectural Photography Workshop
Montpelier’s architectural historian and photographer, Jenn Glass, will lead participants through the basics of architectural photography Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appropriate for both the novice and experienced photographer, the class will provide instruction as well as the opportunity for open shooting. Cost is $25 per person. Registration required at www.montpelier.org/events/architectural-photography-workshop.
OCT. 25
WREATH PROJECT GOLF TOURNAMENT
The National Wreath Project benefit golf tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. The tournament benefits the Sgt. Mac Foundation that works to raise money for holiday wreaths at the graves of servicemen and women at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia. The cost is $100 per person and includes golf, lunch, mulligans and prizes. Sponsorships are available. The captain’s choice tournament begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. To register or for sponsorship information, email judi@welcomehomefp.com. For more on the project, visit www.sgtmac.org.
OCT. 26
SALUBRIA AFTER DARK
The Germanna Foundation will host Salubria After Dark Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Salubria Manor on Route 3. Guests will be led to three stops, each featuring a professional storyteller with stories to fright and delight. The event is for those ages 13 and up. Tickets are $15 per person. Call (540) 423-1700, email foundation@germanna.org or visit Germanna.org for more information.
AARP FALL FOLIAGE TOUR
AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a fall foliage vintage train ride through Maryland’s scenic country side Saturday, Oct. 26. The price is $85 per person and includes lunch. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
OCHS CLASS OF 1984 REUNION
The Orange County High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35th reunion Friday, Nov. 1. Those in the classes of 1981 – 1987 are also welcome to attend. Contact Leslie Garrison Figgins at 832-2459 or Kevin Powell at (540 259-1388 for more information.
TRUNK OR TREAT CAR SHOW
The Orange County High School Family, Career, Community Leaders of America chapter will host a trunk or treat car show at the high school Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Preregistration is $10 per car or $15 on the day of the event. Those entered are encouraged to decorate their cars and hand out candy or simply hand out candy. Children are encouraged to attend in Halloween costumes. The event will benefit FCCLA programs. Trophies will be presented to best in show, best truck and best car. To register or for more information, contact Nicole Lohr at 661-4300, ext. 1130 or at nlohr@ocss-va.org.
FOREST AND FIELD NATURE JOURNALING PROGRAM
James Madison’s Montpelier will host “Forest and Field: Nature Journaling for the Novice,” Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Master Naturalists to connect with the natural world by recording what sights, sounds and feelings through drawing and descriptive text. Spend time quietly connecting with nature in the garden, forest and meadow of Montpelier. Learn basic drawing techniques and train the eye to see nature. This is a family-friendly event and the cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. Participants should meet at the Montpelier visitor center. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
O’BANJO MUSIC WORKSHOP
The Arts Center In Orange Outreach Program will hold a music workshop for participants to learn the basics of clawhammer banjo with professional musician Alex Caton Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon at The Arts Center In Orange. Instruments will be provided for the workshop or participants can bring their own. The event is free, but space is limited. To register or for more information, call 672-7311 or email theartscenterinorange@aol.com.
FALL FESTIVAL
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County will hold a free fall festival Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live music, food and refreshments, a bounce house, candy pass, face-painting and more. Grace Health and Rehab is located at 355 William Mills Dr.,
Stanardsville. Call (434)985-4434 for more information.
The Great Beyond: Cemetery Archaeology Walking Tour
Walk often-unseen Montpelier landscapes with a member of Montpelier’s archaeological staff to learn about the discovery and interpretation of the Madison family and slave cemeteries Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. The cost is $22 for adults; $9 for children ages 6-14. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events.
OCT. 27
Montpelier Architecture Tour: Ghosthunters
Take a walk with Montpelier’s architectural historian Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m., exploring Montpelier’s built environment to locate “ghosts” and the information they provide. Cost is $10 per person. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events.
NOV. 1
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE TICKETS
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
NOV. 2
Montpelier Hunt Races
Join Montpelier for the 85th running of the Montpelier Hunt Races Saturday, Nov. 2. Activities include Jack Russell Terrier Races, stick horse races, tailgate and hat contests and horse races.. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first post time is 12:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.montpelierraces.org.
NOV. 8 - 11
Veterans Day Weekend Free for U.S. Military Veterans
During Veterans Day Weekend, Montpelier says “thank you” to U.S. military veteran visitors by offering free house tours. (Discount does not include non-military family members.)
NOV. 9
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual veterans parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. Veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade—either in their own vehicle or in one of a number classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle or marching/walking group, please call or email the Gordonsville Police Department at 832-2234 or sfletcher@gordonsville.org.
NOV. 16
The Montpelier Restoration Tour
Join Montpelier architecture and historic preservation staff Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. for an in-depth tour to learn about the groundbreaking five-year restoration of the Montpelier house. Cost is $50 per person or $40 for Montpelier members. Registration is required www.montpelier.org/events.
DEC. 4
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
DEC. 7
Montpelier Holiday Open House
Take a break from the holiday frenzy to relax and enjoy the season with a bit of history, tradition, and family-friendly activities at James Madison’s Montpelier Saturday, Dec. 7. The house, decorated according to 19th-century customs, will offer tours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Madisons will be at home and greeting guests. At the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, enjoy visits with Santa, kids’ hands-on history crafts, free cookies and cider. The event is free. Registration is not required.
DEC. 26
Kids are Free at Montpelier After Christmas
Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, all kids ages 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at James Madison’s Montpelier. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org/events.
