OCT. 18
CIVIL WAR STUDY GROUP
The Lake of the Woods Civil War Study Group hosts its annual Battle of the Wilderness Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. The guest speaker will be Chris Mackowski, editor in chief of the Emerging Civil War book series. He will speak on his latest book, “The Great Battle Never Fought: The 1863 Mine Run Campaign.” The dinner is open to the public, but seating is limited. The cost is $27 per person. Reservations are required before Oct. 10. Details and a reservation form are available at http://www.civilwarstudygroup.org.
LOW PLAYERS
The Lake of the Woods Players present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Performances are Oct. 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Admission is $29 for adults, $24 for students and $15 for children under 12. Log onto www.lowplayers.org to make seating selections and buy tickets or call 972-6385.
LITERACY COUNCIL BENEFIT
Revalation Vineyards in Madison’s gorgeous Hebron Valley will host a third-Friday fundraiser to benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County and its adult education services Friday, Oct. 18 from 3 p.m. until sunset. Author Lori Hawthorne Ponton will give a talk at 6 p.m. and sign copies of her books throughout the event. Over the Top Chef will be on site from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs and enjoy the sunset. Call (540) 407-1236 or email info@revalationvineyard.com for more information.
OCT. 19
OCAAHS Eclipse Awards banquet
The Orange County African-American Historical Society will have its second annual Eclipse Award banquet at Shady Grove Baptist Church Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. This year six persons are to be honored and celebrated, including: George and Ruth Long, Phyllis Highland, Irene Spotswood, Jane Ware and George Taylor.
FOWB CIVIL WAR AUTHOR DINNER
Civil War historian and author Dr. Peter Carmichael will discuss the war from the everyday soldier’s point of view at a gourmet dinner presentation sponsored by Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Generals’ Quarters Restaurant on Route 20 in Locust Grove. Cost is a $35 donation to FoWB and reservations are required. The reservation deadline is Oct. 14. Visit www.fowb.org.
JMM APPRAISAL FAIR AND CONCERT
The James Madison Museum will hold its second annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct. 19. The day’s events include appraisals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., vendors and a concert featuring the Fredericksburg Big Band in Taylor Park at 3 p.m. The appraisals event is patterned after “Antiques Roadshow” and participants are invited to bring treasures for a professional oral appraisal. The cost of appraisal is $20 per item or three items for $50. Vendors can purchase booth spaces for $50. Tickets for the concert in Taylor Park are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at the museum, through PayPal or on the museum’s website. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. For more information, call 672-1776.
FOWB LIVING HISTORY EVENT
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will present a living history event at Ellwood Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. detailing what life was like for the common soldier in the Civil War. Special presentations include walks and talks. For more information visit www.fowb.org.
DOGWOOD BENEFIT YARD SALE
Dogwood Village will hold a fall yard sale Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Brightside Day Care Center on Route 15. Proceeds will be used for Dogwood’s annual trick-or-treat event Thursday, Oct. 31. Those interested in participating can call 672-2611.
BATTLEFIELD HISTORY
Join Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the August 9, 1862 encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. The tour is Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. No preregistration is required. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House at 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. Inquiries may be directed to info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.
OCT. 20
ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP
Montpelier’s architectural historian and photographer, Jenn Glass, will lead participants through the basics of architectural photography Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.Appropriate for both the novice and experienced photographer, the class will provide instruction as well as the opportunity for open shooting. Cost is $25 per person. Registration required at www.montpelier.org/events/architectural-photography-workshop.
OCT. 23
DMV CONNECT
DMV Connect services return to the Orange Commissioner of Revenue’s Office Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. DMV Connect offers: drivers’ licenses, disabled parking placards, vehicle titles, address changes, vehicle registrations, hunting and fishing licenses and more. Visit www.dmvNOW.com for more information. Future visits include Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.
RRRC MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Regional Commission offices at 420 Southridge Parkway, Culpeper. Visit www.rrregion.org for more information, including an agenda.
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club for trolley tours of Fredericksburg Wednesday, Oct. 23. The club meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
OCT. 25
WREATH PROJECT GOLF TOURNAMENT
The National Wreath Project benefit golf tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. The tournament benefits the Sgt. Mac Foundation that works to raise money for holiday wreaths at the graves of servicemen and women at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia. The cost is $100 per person and includes golf, lunch, mulligans and prizes. Sponsorships are available. The captain’s choice tournament begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. To register or for sponsorship information, email judi@welcomehomefp.com. For more on the project, visit www.sgtmac.org.
OCT. 26
SALUBRIA AFTER DARK
The Germanna Foundation will host Salubria After Dark Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Salubria Manor on Route 3. Guests will be led to three stops, each featuring a professional storyteller with stories to fright and delight. The event is for those ages 13 and up. Tickets are $15 per person. Call (540) 423-1700, email foundation@germanna.org or visit Germanna.org for more information.
AARP FALL FOLIAGE TOUR
AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a fall foliage vintage train ride through Maryland’s scenic country-side Saturday, Oct. 26. The price is $85 per person and includes lunch. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
OCHS CLASS OF 1984 REUNION
The Orange County High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35th reunion Friday, Nov. 1. Those in the classes of 1981 – 1987 are also welcome to attend. Contact Leslie Garrison Figgins at 832-2459 or Kevin Powell at (540) 259-1388 for more information.
TRUNK OR TREAT CAR SHOW
The Orange County High School Family, Career, Community Leaders of America chapter will host a trunk or treat car show at the high school Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Preregistration is $10 per car or $15 on the day of the event. Those entered are encouraged to decorate their cars and hand out candy or simply hand out candy. Children are encouraged to attend in Halloween costumes. The event will benefit FCCLA programs. Trophies will be presented to best in show, best truck and best car. To register or for more information, contact Nicole Lohr at 661-4300, ext. 1130 or at nlohr@ocss-va.org.
FOREST AND FIELD NATURE JOURNALING PROGRAM
James Madison’s Montpelier will host “Forest and Field: Nature Journaling for the Novice,” Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Master Naturalists to connect with the natural world by recording what sights, sounds and feelings through drawing and descriptive text. Spend time quietly connecting with nature in the garden, forest and meadow of Montpelier. Learn basic drawing techniques and train the eye to see nature. This is a family-friendly event and the cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. Participants should meet at the Montpelier visitor center. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
O’BANJO MUSIC WORKSHOP
The Arts Center In Orange Outreach Program will hold a music workshop for participants to learn the basics of clawhammer banjo with professional musician Alex Caton Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon at The Arts Center In Orange. Instruments will be provided for the workshop or participants can bring their won. The event is free, but space is limited. To register or for more information, call 672-7311 or email theartscenterinorange@aol.com.
BRUNSWICK STEW LUNCHEON
The Trinity United Methodist Women will hold their annual Brunswick stew luncheon Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 143 West Main Street, Orange. Lunch includes stew, cornbread and desserts, as well as drinks. Lunch is $10 and a hot dog lunch is $5. Takeout quarts are $10 each. To reserve quarts or for information, call 672-3544.
BVFC TRUNK OR TREAT
The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company will hold a trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the firehouse at 5251 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville. Participants will enjoy Halloween treats, fire truck displays and visits with local volunteer firefighters.
KIDS FESTIVAL
Orange Community Outreach will host its second annual Kids Festival Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3to 6 p.m. on Short Street in downtown Orange. There will food, a moon bounce, face painting and games/activities for all ages.
FALL FESTIVAL
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County will hold a free fall festival Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live music, food and refreshments, a bounce house, candy pass, face-painting and more. Grace Health and Rehab is located at 355 William Mills Dr., Stanardsville. Call (434)985-4434 for more information.
THE GREAT BEYOND: CEMETERY ARCHAEOLOGY WALKING TOUR
Walk often-unseen Montpelier landscapes with a member of Montpelier’s archaeological staff to learn about the discovery and interpretation of the Madison family and slave cemeteries Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. The cost is $22 for adults; $9 for children ages 6-14. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events.
OCT. 27
MONTPELIER ARCHITECTURE TOUR: GHOSTHUNTERS
Take a walk with Montpelier’s architectural historian Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m., exploring Montpelier’s built environment to locate “ghosts” and the information they provide. Cost is $10 per person. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events.
WDF HOSTS SNEAD TALK
The Women’s Diversity Forum will host Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead and facilitate a question-and-answer session with him Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at The Arts Center In Orange. The program is open to the public and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Rebecca Coleman at 672-4896.
OCT. 28
SCARY PROGRAM AT HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Orange County Historical Society warns its October program will be a scary one. The Oct. 28 meeting will begin with refreshments at 7 p.m. and the program at 7:30 p.m. The program includes Orange County’s only known witch accusation and local ghost stories, before opening the floor to those attending to share their own stories and local legends. The meeting will be held at the society’s research center at 130 Caroline Street, Orange. It is free and open to the public.
NOV. 1
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE TICKETS
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
NOV. 2
MONTPELIER HUNT RACES
Join Montpelier for the 85th running of the Montpelier Hunt Races Saturday, Nov. 2. Activities include Jack Russell Terrier Races, stick horse races, tailgate and hat contests and horse races. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first post time is 12:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.montpelierraces.org.
PRO WRESTLING IN CULPEPER
The Eastern View Athletic Boosters and MCW professional wrestling have partnered together to bring professional wrestling back to central Virginia Nov. 2 in the Eastern View High School gym. Former WWE stars Hornswoggle and Big Cass will be on the wrestling card that evening. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and all proceeds from this fundraiser will used for the EVHS boosters scholarship fund. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call (540) 825-0621 or email msettle@ccpsweb.org.
NOV. 8 - 11
VETERANS DAY WEEKEND FREE FOR U.S. MILITARY VETERANS
During Veterans Day Weekend, Montpelier says “thank you” to U.S. military veteran visitors by offering free house tours. (Discount does not include non-military family members.)
NOV. 9
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual veterans parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. Veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade—either in their own vehicle or in one of a number classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle or marching/walking group, please call or email the Gordonsville Police Department at 832-2234 or sfletcher@gordonsville.org.
BELMONT ART AND CRAFT FAIR
The Belmont Club of Women will host their 25th annual Belmont Art and Craft Fair Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Belmont Community Center. More than 50 local artisans and crafters will participate in the event to benefit the club’s college scholarship fund. There will be music, raffle and prizes, food and wine (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The center is located at 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral.
OUR TURN TO SERVE
The Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic will offer free dental care to income-qaulified Virginia veterans during its annual “Our Turn to Serve” program Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, call 661-008. Visit www.vapdrc.org for more information.
NOV. 11
AMERICAN LEGION VETERAN’S DAY PROGRAM
Monday, Nov. 11, Orange American Legion Post 156 will honor all military veterans in a ceremony at the Legion hall beginning at 11 a.m. All area residents are invited to join Legion members in honoring veterans for their service to the nation. Post commander Alan Drinkwater will lead the program. Following the ceremony, the East Orange Ruritans will provide lunch for veterans and their families. The Legion Hall is at the end of Newton Street in the Town of Orange.
NOV. 16
THE MONTPELIER RESTORATION TOUR
Join Montpelier architecture and historic preservation staff Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. for an in-depth tour to learn about the groundbreaking five-year restoration of the Montpelier house. Cost is $50 per person or $40 for Montpelier members. Registration is required www.montpelier.org/events.
BVFC CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW
The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Company will hold a fall craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the firehouse at 5251 Spotswood Trail, Barboursville. Vendors can reserve spots in the firehouse (includes 8-foot table and two chairs) for $30 by emailing BVFC25AUX@gmail.com All proceeds benefit the fire company.
NOV. 23
DISC GOLF BENEFIT TOURNAMENT
Orange County Parks and Recreation is hosting “Turkey Toss,” a resident/guest disc golf tournament to benefit the Orange County Disc Golf Course. The two-round tournament, scheduled Saturday, Nov. 23, is limited to 24 two-person teams and one team member must be an Orange County resident. The cost is $50 per team and proceeds support the maintenance and improvement of the course. Preregistration is required. Call 672-5435 to register or for more information.
DEC. 4
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
DEC. 7
MONTPELIER HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Take a break from the holiday frenzy to relax and enjoy the season with a bit of history, tradition, and family-friendly activities at James Madison’s Montpelier Saturday, Dec. 7. The house, decorated according to 19th-century customs, will offer tours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Madisons will be at home and greeting guests. At the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, enjoy visits with Santa, kids’ hands-on history crafts, free cookies and cider. The event is free. Registration is not required.
DEC. 10
NAACP CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
The Orange Branch NAACP will hold its annual community Christmas program Monday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Little Zion Baptist Church in Orange.
DEC. 26
KIDS ADMITTED FREE AT MONTPELIER, DEC. 26-31
Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, all kids ages 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at James Madison’s Montpelier. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org/events.
