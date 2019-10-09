OCT. 10
PHOTOGRAPH A PRESIDENTIAL HOME
Join Montpelier for a special photography workshop Oct. 10-13. In this program, photographers will enjoy unprecedented access to Montpelier, with 2,650 acres of rolling hills, horse pastures, and spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Participants will also receive exclusive lectures and instruction from National Geographic photographer Kenneth Garrett. In a career spanning over 40 years, Garrett has photographed more than 60 feature stories for National Geographic and National Geographic Traveler magazines, and has been involved with multiple National Geographic books, expeditions, and museum exhibits. Montpelier staff will also give tours, lectures, and presentations. For program details, visit www.montpelier.org/events. To register, contact Brittany Higgs at dig@montpelier.org or 672-2728 x161.
FREE FLU SHOTS
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will conduct public health emergency exercises offering free flu shots at Prospect Heights Middle School in Orange Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. A total of 150 doses of vaccine will be available and will be offered free to anyone 3 years and older on a first-come, first-served basis, until 7 p.m. or until the supply of flu vaccine runs out. For more information about the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District visit www.rrhd.org.
OCT. 12
AMERICAN LEGION FALL BREAKFAST
The Orange American Legion, Post 156, is hosting a free community breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Legion Hall at the end of Newton Street in the Town of Orange. Everyone is invited to enjoy a breakfast that will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, biscuits, fried potatoes, pastries and beverages. Donations will be accepted and will support the Legion’s activities that help our community.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE
The Orange County High School Family, Career, Community Leaders of America chapter will host a community yard sale Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Hornet Sports Center (field house) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are available for $10. Contact Nicole Lohr at 661-4300, ext. 1130 or nlohr@ocss-va.org for more information.
SEASONAL FOREST STROLL
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a seasonal forest stroll Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Master Naturalists and Montpelier’s curator of horticulture on a walk through the landmark and demonstration forests, learning about the dynamic history of the forests, including use, preservation and management over the last two centuries. Discover how the land is cared for today. This is a family-friendly event with light hiking. Cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. Participants should meet at the Montpelier visitor center. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
STAGE ALIVE CONCERT
The Stage Alive Community Concert Association welcomes back Ukrainian piano sensation Alina Kiryayeva Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Culpeper County High School. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, please call 972-7117 or visit the association’s website at www.stagealive.org.
OCT. 16
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club for a presentation from Aging Together Wednesday, Oct. 16. The club meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
MOMS DEMAND ACTION MEETING
The Culpeper-Orange-Madison chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. Meeting topics will focus on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with guest speaker Christina Adkins, a foster family trainer with Intercept Health. Adkins will discuss Intercept’s Treatment Foster Care program. The meeting will also include plans for upcoming campaign-related activities to help elect candidates who will support common-sense gun legislation. For more information, write to culpepermoms@gmail.com or visit MomsDemandAction.org.
OCT. 18
CIVIL WAR STUDY GROUP
The Lake of the Woods Civil War Study Group hosts its annual Battle of the Wilderness Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. The guest speaker will be Chris Mackowski, editor in chief of the Emerging Civil War book series. He will speak on his latest book, “The Great Battle Never Fought: The 1863 Mine Run Campaign.” The dinner is open to the public, but seating is limited. The cost is $27 per person. Reservations are required before Oct. 10. Details and a reservation form are available at http://www.civilwarstudygroup.org.
LOW PLAYERS
The Lake of the Woods Players present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Performances are Oct. 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Admission is $29 for adults, $24 for students and $15 for children under 12. Log onto wwwlowplayers.org to make seating selections and buy tickets or call 972-6385.
LITERACY COUNCIL BENEFIT
Revalation Vineyards in Madison’s gorgeous Hebron Valley will host a third-Friday fundraiser to benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County and its adult education services Friday, Oct. 18 from 3 p.m. until sunset. Author Lori Hawthorne Ponton will give a talk at 6 p.m. and sign copies of her books throughout the event. Over the Top Chef will be on site from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Participants should bring lawn chairs and enjoy the sunset. Call (540) 407-1236 or email info@revalationvineyard.com for more information.
OCT. 19
OCAAHS ECLIPSE AWARDS BANQUET
The Orange County African-American Historical Society will have its second annual Eclipse Award banquet at Shady Grove Baptist Church Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. This year six persons are to be honored and celebrated, including: George and Ruth Long, Phyllis Highland, Irene Spotswood, Jane Ware and George Taylor.
FOWB CIVIL WAR AUTHOR DINNER
Civil War historian and author Dr. Peter Carmichael will discuss the war from the everyday soldier’s point of view at a gourmet dinner presentation sponsored by Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Generals’ Quarters Restaurant on Route 20 in Locust Grove. Cost is a $35 donation to FoWB and reservations are required. The reservation deadline is Oct. 14. Visit www.fowb.org.
JMM APPRAISAL FAIR AND CONCERT
The James Madison Museum will hold its second annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct. 19. The day’s events include appraisals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., vendors and a concert featuring the Fredericksburg Big Band in Taylor Park at 3 p.m. The appraisals event is patterned after “Antiques Roadshow” and participants are invited to bring treasures for a professional oral appraisal. The cost of appraisal is $20 per item or three items for $50. Vendors can purchase booth spaces for $50. Tickets for the concert in Taylor Park are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at the museum, through PayPal or on the museum’s website. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. For more information, call 672-1776.
FOWB LIVING HISTORY EVENT
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will present a living history event at Ellwood Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. detailing what life was like for the common soldier in the Civil War. Special presentations include walks and talks. For more information visit www.fowb.org.
OCT. 20
ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP
Montpelier’s architectural historian and photographer, Jenn Glass, will lead participants through the basics of architectural photography Sunday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.Appropriate for both the novice and experienced photographer, the class will provide instruction as well as the opportunity for open shooting. Cost is $25 per person. Registration required at www.montpelier.org/events/architectural-photography-workshop.
OCT. 25
WREATH PROJECT GOLF TOURNAMENT
The National Wreath Project benefit golf tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. The tournament benefits the Sgt. Mac Foundation that works to raise money for holiday wreaths at the graves of servicemen and women at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia. The cost is $100 per person and includes golf, lunch, mulligans and prizes. Sponsorships are available. The captain’s choice tournament begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. To register or for sponsorship information, email judi@welcomehomefp.com. For more on the project, visit www.sgtmac.org.
OCT. 26
SALUBRIA AFTER DARK
The Germanna Foundation will host Salubria After Dark Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Salubria Manor on Route 3. Guests will be led to three stops, each featuring a professional storyteller with stories to fright and delight. The event is for those ages 13 and up. Tickets are $15 per person. Call (540) 423-1700, email foundation@germanna.org or visit Germanna.org for more information.
AARP FALL FOLIAGE TOUR
AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a fall foliage vintage train ride through Maryland’s scenic country-side Saturday, Oct. 26. The price is $85 per person and includes lunch. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
OCHS CLASS OF 1984 REUNION
The Orange County High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35th reunion Friday, Nov. 1. Those in the classes of 1981 – 1987 are also welcome to attend. Contact Leslie Garrison Figgins at 832-2459 or Kevin Powell at (540) 259-1388 for more information.
TRUNK OR TREAT CAR SHOW
The Orange County High School Family, Career, Community Leaders of America chapter will host a trunk or treat car show at the high school Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Preregistration is $10 per car or $15 on the day of the event. Those entered are encouraged to decorate their cars and hand out candy or simply hand out candy. Children are encouraged to attend in Halloween costumes. The event will benefit FCCLA programs. Trophies will be presented to best in show, best truck and best car. To register or for more information, contact Nicole Lohr at 661-4300, ext. 1130 or at nlohr@ocss-va.org.
FOREST AND FIELD NATURE JOURNALING PROGRAM
James Madison’s Montpelier will host “Forest and Field: Nature Journaling for the Novice,” Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Master Naturalists to connect with the natural world by recording what sights, sounds and feelings through drawing and descriptive text. Spend time quietly connecting with nature in the garden, forest and meadow of Montpelier. Learn basic drawing techniques and train the eye to see nature. This is a family-friendly event and the cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. Participants should meet at the Montpelier visitor center. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
O’BANJO MUSIC WORKSHOP
The Arts Center In Orange Outreach Program will hold a music workshop for participants to learn the basics of clawhammer banjo with professional musician Alex Caton Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon at The Arts Center In Orange. Instruments will be provided for the workshop or participants can bring their won. The event is free, but space is limited. To register or for more information, call 672-7311 or email theartscenterinorange@aol.com.
BRUNSWICK STEW LUNCHEON
The Trinity United Methodist Women will hold their annual Brunswick stew luncheon Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 143 West Main Street, Orange. Lunch includes stew, cornbread and desserts, as well as drinks. Lunch is $10 and a hot dog lunch is $5. Takeout quarts are $10 each. To reserve quarts or for information, call 672-3544.
FALL FESTIVAL
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County will hold a free fall festival Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live music, food and refreshments, a bounce house, candy pass, face-painting and more. Grace Health and Rehab is located at 355 William Mills Dr., Stanardsville. Call (434)985-4434 for more information.
THE GREAT BEYOND: CEMETERY ARCHAEOLOGY WALKING TOUR
Walk often-unseen Montpelier landscapes with a member of Montpelier’s archaeological staff to learn about the discovery and interpretation of the Madison family and slave cemeteries Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. The cost is $22 for adults; $9 for children ages 6-14. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events.
OCT. 27
MONTPELIER ARCHITECTURE TOUR: GHOSTHUNTERS
Take a walk with Montpelier’s architectural historian Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m., exploring Montpelier’s built environment to locate “ghosts” and the information they provide. Cost is $10 per person. Registration is required at www.montpelier.org/events.
WDF HOSTS SNEAD TALK
The Women’s Diversity Forum will host Orange County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cecil Snead and facilitate a question-and-answer session with him Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at The Arts Center In Orange. The program is open to the public and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Rebecca Coleman at 672-4896.
NOV. 1
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE TICKETS
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
NOV. 2
MONTPELIER HUNT RACES
Join Montpelier for the 85th running of the Montpelier Hunt Races Saturday, Nov. 2. Activities include Jack Russell Terrier Races, stick horse races, tailgate and hat contests and horse races. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the first post time is 12:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.montpelierraces.org.
NOV. 8 - 11
VETERANS DAY WEEKEND FREE FOR U.S. MILITARY VETERANS
During Veterans Day Weekend, Montpelier says “thank you” to U.S. military veteran visitors by offering free house tours. (Discount does not include non-military family members.)
NOV. 9
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual veterans parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. Veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade—either in their own vehicle or in one of a number classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle or marching/walking group, please call or email the Gordonsville Police Department at 832-2234 or sfletcher@gordonsville.org.
BELMONT ART AND CRAFT FAIR
The Belmont Club of Women will host their 25th annual Belmont Art and Craft Fair Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Belmont Community Center. More than 50 local artisans and crafters will participate in the event to benefit the club’s college scholarship fund. There will be music, raffle and prizes, food and wine (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The center is located at 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral.
NOV. 16
THE MONTPELIER RESTORATION TOUR
Join Montpelier architecture and historic preservation staff Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. for an in-depth tour to learn about the groundbreaking five-year restoration of the Montpelier house. Cost is $50 per person or $40 for Montpelier members. Registration is required www.montpelier.org/events.
DEC. 4
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
DEC. 7
MONTPELIER HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Take a break from the holiday frenzy to relax and enjoy the season with a bit of history, tradition, and family-friendly activities at James Madison’s Montpelier Saturday, Dec. 7. The house, decorated according to 19th-century customs, will offer tours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Madisons will be at home and greeting guests. At the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, enjoy visits with Santa, kids’ hands-on history crafts, free cookies and cider. The event is free. Registration is not required.
DEC. 26
KIDS ADMITTED FREE AT MONTPELIER AFTER CHRISTMAS
Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, all kids ages 14 and under get free admission for any house tour at James Madison’s Montpelier. To learn more, visit www.montpelier.org/events.
