SEPT. 26
BASEBALL GAME
Thursday, Sept. 26, Locust Grove AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a trip to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., for a Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies baseball game. Seats are $75 and located in the lower field with elevator access. The trip will depart Lake of the Woods at 1 p.m. and stop at the Fredericksburg commuter lot at 1:20 p.m. For reservations, contact Dave at (571) 334-4913, krausman369@gmail.com or Nick at (540) 972-0350, email jnduy@comcast.net.
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County will hold a “Light Up the Night” memorial program honoring loved ones who have died. The event will feature live music, refreshments and paper lantern decorating. As the sun sets, participants will send their “lights of love” into the sky honoring those who have gone on before. The event will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. Call Michelle Pitts at (434) 985-4434 for more information.
SEPT. 27 - 28
SCRAPBOOK WEEKEND
The Belmont Club of Women will hold a scrapbook weekend Sept. 27 – 28. Join fellow scrappers for two fun days of cropping Friday, Sept. 27 from 1 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Belmont Club, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. The $65 cost includes two days, a six-foot table, Friday dinner, Saturday lunch and dinner, door prizes, snacks and drinks, vendors on site plus much more! Contact Anne at (540) 219-3646 for more information and a registration form.
SEPT. 28
OCHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION
A reunion of the Orange County High School Class of 1974 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. at Veteran’s Park near the Orange American Legion Hall. For more information, email OrangeCountyHigh1974@gmail.com.
FIREARMS SAFETY CLASS
The Gordonsville Police Department is offering a free firearms safety class open to anyone over the age of 12. Those interested may contact the Gordonsville Police Department at 832-2234 to register for the class. Certificates will be awarded to everyone that successfully completes the class. The class will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 12 – 4 p.m. at the Gordonsville Town Hall. There is no cost, but participants must register by Tuesday, Sept. 24. Please bring a pen and paper to take notes. There will be a test at the conclusion of the class and participants must score a minimum of 80% to be awarded a certificate. Participants should not bring firearms to the class.
CARVER ALUMNI HOMECOMING
The George Washington Carver High School Alumni Association will hold its annual homecoming event Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Route 15 school. At 1 p.m., the association will unveil its new exhibit, “Athlos,” (the Greek word for athletics), featuring highlights from the 20-year history of Carver football, baseball, basketball and track, including coaches, cheerleading and the marching band. The event will feature food vendors, music, a vintage car show and more. The event is free and open to the public. Contact Hortense Hinton at (540) 308-5014 or visit www.gwcrhsaa.org for more information.
KID’S SILK SCREENING ACTIVITY
As part of the celebration for the opening of the James Madison Museum’s American Silk Mill exhibit, it will be offering an opportunity for children to learn and try silk screening. The free, hands-on activity will be Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 – 11 a.m. The event is free, but participants are encouraged to RSVP to 672-1766 or jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com to guarantee sufficient supplies for all participants. Following the activity, children will be able to enjoy the Silk Mill exhibit or otherwise explore the museum.
AUTHOR TALK AT ARTS CENTER
Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., The Arts Center In Orange welcomes Henry Browne to speak on his book, “Vanishing History: Ruins in Virginia.” Browne will offer a virtual tour of historic and abandoned structures around Virginia, including mills, railroad depots, residences, and more. The talk is free and open to the public. Contact Mary Dennis at 672-7311 for further information.
WINDMORE AUDITIONS
Windmore Foundation for the Arts announces auditions for its Christmas musical, “The First Leon, Uncovering the True Meaning of Christmas.” Any child ages 6 to 14 may join the choir. Auditions for the leading roles for children ages 8 to 14 will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. Find details and registration information at windmorefoundation.org/christmas or email exec@windmorefoundation.org.
SEPT. 29
TAMING THE WILDERNESS
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host the 13th annual “Taming the Wilderness” living history event at Ellwood Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Programs include guided walking tours, craftspeople and artisans and demonstrations of 18th century frontier living. The Germanna Foundation will have a display of archaeological activity from nearby sites. For more information, visit www.fowb.org.
CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS
A childhood cancer awareness fundraiser in honor of local boy, Liam Richards, who lost his battle with cancer March 25, will be held Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Orange. The carnival, celebrating Richards’ life, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. and include rides, bounce houses, food, drinks and music. All proceeds benefit the Childhood Cancer Foundation.
SEPT. 30
LOST BALLPLAYERS OF ORANGE
The Orange County Historical Society will feature Jackie Howell, the “Baseball Bloggess” talking about the “Lost Ballplayers of Orange,” Monday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Her talk will feature three big-leaguers from the early 20th century with ties to Orange County. The meeting is free and open to the public and will be held at the society’s research center at 130 Caroline St., Orange.
“I OWE MONEY, WHAT ARE MY RIGHTS?”
The Foothills Housing Network and Legal Aid Works will be hosting a workshop on “I owe money, what are my rights?” Monday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 420 Southridge Pkwy., suite 106, Culpeper. Legal Aid Works will focus on debt collection, garnishments, bankruptcy, etc. The workshop is free but registration is requested at
https://iowemoneyworkshop.eventbrite.com. Those attending are welcome to bring a bagged dinner to enjoy during the presentation. Drinks and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (540) 829-7450 or email fhn@rrregion.org.
OCT. 2
YOUNG AT HEART
Join the Young at Heart Club for bingo Wednesday, Oct. 2. The club meets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan building at the intersection of Rt. 20 and 522. The club is open to senior adults and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. For more information, contact Carol Phillips at (540) 846-3522.
AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING
Bound2please Books hosts Orange County High School alumni Fred Shackelford on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 5:30 p.m. He will be reading from his book “The Ticket.” The plot involves a missing woman and a valuable but also missing lottery ticket. The story is part thriller and part treasure hunt. Refreshments will be served and the author sill sign books. The shop is located on Main Street in Orange. Call 672-4000 for additional information.
OCT. 3
EQUUS V: ARTS CENTER EXHIBIT OPENING
The Arts Center In Orange presents its latest exhibit, “Equus V: Horses in the Virginia Landscape,” Oct. 3 through Nov. 30. An opening reception, in partnership with the Montpelier Steeplechase and Equestrian Foundation, will be held Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. The juried show features more than 20 area artists in a variety of media. The Arts Center is located at 129 East Main St., Orange and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 672-7311, email theartsorange@aol.com or visit www.artscenterinorange.com for more information.
BROWN BAG BREAKFAST BUSINESS SEMINARS
The Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Center at Culpeper announce a series of brown-bag-breakfast seminars at the Culpeper County Library. These seminars will provide avenues of discussion to include ways to finance, manage, grow and nurture and locate the resources to plan your business strategy. Light morning refreshments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their brown-bag-breakfasts along with their hunger for business savvy topics to these events. No registration is required. The events will take place Thursdays Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. in Culpeper County Library’s Meeting Room at 271 Southgate Shopping Center, Culpeper.
OCT. 4
BINGO BACK AT MINE RUN
Bingo is back! Beginning Friday, Oct. 4, the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company will be hosting bingo on the first and third Fridays. Doors open at 5 p.m., early birds are at 6:30 p.m. and regular bingo starts at 7 p.m. A regular admission pack is $20 and includes 19 games. Paper for an additional five games is sold separately for $1 each, including the jackpot. Food will be available for sale. Come see old friends, make new ones and help raise money for the fire company. For more information or questions, please contact the fire company chief at (703) 859-3483.
RVFD FALL HARVEST DINNER
Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold its fall harvest pork tenderloin dinner Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse. The menu includes: pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, desserts and beverages. Eat-in or carry-out plates are available for $12 (adults) or $6 (children 12 and under). Proceeds benefit the fire department’s tanker fund. Call 672-5744 for more information.
CULPEPER NAACP FREEDOM FUND BANQUET
The NAACP Culpeper Branch, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties, will host its 38th annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 12 noon in the Peppers Banquet Hall at the Best Western Culpeper Inn. The fundraiser also supports the NAACP’s scholarship fund, which awards four $500 scholarships to deserving high school students in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets, table sponsorships and advertising placements in the souvenir journal, contact Rose Herrity at (540) 219-8909 or roseherrity@hotmail.com.
OCT. 5
GVFC FALL FESTIVAL
The Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is preparing for its annual fall festival Saturday, Oct. 5, at the fairgrounds. Spaces are available for $60 and electricity is available on a first-come basis. Last year, there were more than 75 vendors in attendance. Entertainment is scheduled throughout the day and parking is available at the firehouse on Baker Street. For more information, contact Debbie Hoffman at 832-3297. Applications are available at the fire company’s website—www.gordonsvillefirecompany.com. All proceeds benefit the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company which serves Orange and Louisa counties.
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE
A one-week book sale, sponsored by the Gordonsville Friends of the Library, will be held Oct. 5 to 12 at the Gordonsville Library, 319 N. Main Street, Gordonsville. Books for all ages, fiction and nonfiction, as well as CDs and DVDs will be available. All-day specials include: $5 for a bag of books and $10 for a box of books. Sale hours are: Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 12 during regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the library.
RURITAN YARD SALE AND BREAKFAST
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast and community yard sale Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Ruritan Club building on Route 20 in Unionville. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, apples, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and water and costs $7 for adults. Children 3 and under eat for free. Carry-out plates will be available. Yard sale tables are available for $5 per table. Participants should call 854-5026 to reserve a table.
FREE GENEALOGY WORKSHOP
A free beginning geneaology workshop will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wilderness Library. Hosted by the Susannah Chandler Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, the workshop will include worksheets and handouts to help participants begin their geneaological efforts. The event will feature door prizes and refreshments. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and walk-ins are welcome until space is filled. Participants can preregister to guarantee a spot by emailing Susannah ChandlerChapter1@gmail.com, or calling 661-7202.
OCT. 6
HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS
There will be a free hunter education class conducted at the War Memorial Building in Madison Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required and there are a limited number of seats. Students must complete several hours of self-study prior to the class to be sure of passing the test and receiving a certification card. The self study options can be found on the DGIF website at: www.dgif.virginia.gov/hunting/education/, or by contacting the regional office at (540) 248-9360. A free copy of the book “Today’s Hunter” is also available at the Madison County Extension Office. This course is open to anyone, however, youths 12 and under only can attend if they are accompanied by an adult. To register, visit the VA DGIF website at http://m.register-ed.com/event/studentchooseevent or call (888) 516-0844. For additional information, contact Mark Frazier at 661-3489, after 5 p.m.
OCT. 7
Aquatic exercise for arthritis relief
Beginning Oct. 7, Powell Wellness Center (PWC) in Culpeper will host a six-week aquatic exercise program focused on easing the symptoms of arthritis. Exercise is important to increase strength and flexibility in support of joint health and the pool offers a low impact environment with warm water that can soothe joint pain. Personal trainer Sharon Steele will lead the session. She is certified by the Aquatic Therapy and Rehab Institute, the Aquatic Exercise Association and the Arthritis Foundation. The class will run from Oct. 7 through Nov. 13, Mondays and Wednesdays, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. The cost is $285 for community members. If interested, please contact PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund at (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
OCT. 8
RRCS BOARD MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at (540) 825-3100, Ext. 3146.
ART OF AGING EXPO
Aging Together will host its seventh annual “Art of Aging Expo” Tuesday, Oct.8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper. Seniors of all ages, veterans, caregivers, families and senior-serving professionals are welcome to this free event, which will feature 65 exhibitors with samples and health screenings. For more information, call Aging Together at (540) 829-6405 or visit their website at www.agingtogether.org.
BONE HEALTH PROGRAM
Learn lifestyle practices that help keep one’s bones healthy for life, presented by Powell Wellness Center (PWC) integrative dietitian nutritionist Jena Savadsky Griffith. This program is part of PWC’s monthly Health Matters series of health presentations, always free and open to the public on the second Tuesday of each month. The program will be held Oct. 8 at noon at PWC, 1005 Golf Dr., Culpeper. For more information visit powellwellnesscenter.org or contact PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund at (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org.
OCT. 9
OCHS CLASSES OF 1959 AND 1960
Members of the Orange County High School classes of 1959 and 1960 will gather for their annual fall “Dutch Treat” lunch and fellowship at The General’s Quarters Restaurant in Locust Grove on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11:30 a.m. Guests and members of other OCHS classes are welcome as well. Reservations are requested by Monday, Oct. 1. Please register by contacting one of the following classmates: Clyde Davis at cdavis161@verizon.net or (757) 566-9747; or B.J. Carpenter Simms at bettydoyle@comcast.net or (904) 241-7842.
FLU SHOTS AND A1C TESTING
Powell Wellness Center (PWC) and Rite Aid and Walgreens Pharmacies are partnering to provide flu shots and A1C testing Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 8 to 11 a.m. and Oct. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. Flu shots are free, but participants should bring an insurance card (no co-pay). The fee for A1C testing is $35 for community members. The program will be held at PWC, 1005 Golf Dr., Culpeper. Inquiries may be addressed to PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund at (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org.
OCT. 12
AMERICAN LEGION FALL BREAKFAST
The Orange American Legion, Post 156, is hosting a free community breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Legion Hall at the end of Newton Street in the Town of Orange. Everyone is invited to enjoy a breakfast that will include scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, biscuits, fried potatoes, pastries and beverages. Donations will be accepted and will support the Legion’s activities that help our community.
COMMUNITY YARD SALE
The Orange County High School Family, Career, Community Leaders of America chapter will host a community yard sale Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Hornet Sports Center (field house) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables are available for $10. Contact Nicole Lohr at 661-4300, ext. 1130 or nlohr@ocss-va.org for more information.
SEASONAL FOREST STROLL
James Madison’s Montpelier will host a seasonal forest stroll Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Master Naturalists and Montpelier’s curator of horticulture on a walk through the landmark and demonstration forests, learning about the dynamic history of the forests, including use, preservation and management over the last two centuries. Discover how the land is cared for today. This is a family-friendly event with light hiking. Cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. Participants should meet at the Montpelier visitor center. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
OCT. 18
CIVIL WAR STUDY GROUP
The Lake of the Woods Civil War Study Group hosts its annual Battle of the Wilderness Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at the Lake of the Woods Clubhouse. The guest speaker will be Chris Mackowski, editor in chief of the Emerging Civil War book series. He will speak on his latest book, “The Great Battle Never Fought: The 1863 Mine Run Campaign.” The dinner is open to the public, but seating is limited. The cost is $27 per person. Reservations are required before Oct. 10. Details and a reservation form are available at http://www.civilwarstudygroup.org.
LOW PLAYERS
The Lake of the Woods Players present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct.. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd., Locust Grove. Call 972-6385 or visit www.lowplayers.org for more information.
OCT. 19
FOWB CIVIL WAR AUTHOR DINNER
Civil War historian and author Dr. Peter Carmichael will discuss the war from the everyday soldier’s point of view at a gourmet dinner presentation sponsored by Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Generals’ Quarters Restaurant on Route 20 in Locust Grove. Cost is a $35 donation to FoWB and reservations are required. The reservation deadline is Oct. 14. Visit www.fowb.org.
JMM APPRAISAL FAIR
The James Madison Museum will hold its annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct.19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is patterned after “Antiques Roadshow” and participants are invited to bring treasures for a professional oral appraisal. The cost of appraisal is $20 per item or three items for $50. The museum is located at 129 Caroline St. in Orange. For more information, call 672-1776.
OCT. 25
WREATH PROJECT GOLF TOURNAMENT
The National Wreath Project benefit golf tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. The tournament benefits the Sgt. Mac Foundation that works to raise money for holiday wreaths at the graves of servicemen and women at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia. The cost is $100 per person and includes golf, lunch, mulligans and prizes. Sponsorships are available. The captain’s choice tournament begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. To register or for sponsorship information, email judi@welcomehomefp.com. For more on the project, visit www.sgtmac.org.
OCT. 26
AARP FALL FOLIAGE TOUR
AARP Chapter 5239 will sponsor a fall foliage vintage train ride through Maryland’s scenic country side Saturday, Oct. 26. The price is $85 per person and includes lunch. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
OCHS CLASS OF 1984 REUNION
The Orange County High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35th reunion Friday, Nov. 1. Those in the classes of 1981 – 1987 are also welcome to attend. Contact Leslie Garrison Figgins at 832-2459 or Kevin Powell at (540 259-1388 for more information.
TRUNK OR TREAT CAR SHOW
The Orange County High School Family, Career, Community Leaders of America chapter will host a trunk or treat car show at the high school Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Preregistration is $10 per car or $15 on the day of the event. Those entered are encouraged to decorate their cars and hand out candy or simply hand out candy. Children are encouraged to attend in Halloween costumes. The event will benefit FCCLA programs. Trophies will be presented to best in show, best truck and best car. To register or for more information, contact Nicole Lohr at 661-4300, ext. 1130 or at nlohr@ocss-va.org.
FOREST AND FIELD NATURE JOURNALING PROGRAM
James Madison’s Montpelier will host “Forest and Field: Nature Journaling for the Novice,” Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Master Naturalists to connect with the natural world by recording what sights, sounds and feelings through drawing and descriptive text. Spend time quietly connecting with nature in the garden, forest and meadow of Montpelier. Learn basic drawing techniques and train the eye to see nature. This is a family-friendly event and the cost is $10 per person. Register online at www.montpelier.org/events. Participants should meet at the Montpelier visitor center. In case of inclement weather, call 672-2728 ext. 141 or 252.
O’BANJO MUSIC WORKSHOP
The Arts Center In Orange Outreach Program will hold a music workshop for participants to learn the basics of clawhammer banjo with professional musician Alex Caton Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon at The Arts Center In Orange. Instruments will be provided for the workshop or participants can bring their won. The event is free, but space is limited. To register or for more information, call 672-7311 or email theartscenterinorange@aol.com.
FALL FESTIVAL
Grace Health and Rehab of Greene County will hold a free fall festival Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring live music, food and refreshments, a bounce house, candy pass, face-painting and more. Grace Health and Rehab is located at 355 William Mills Dr., Stanardsville. Call (434)985-4434 for more information.
NOV. 1
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE TICKETS
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
DEC. 4
AARP HOLIDAY NYC TRIP
AARP Chapter 5239 will offer a holiday trip to New York City from Wednesday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 6. The price is $579 per person including: two nights lodging (rooms are double-occupancy); two dinners, including one at a Brazilian steakhouse; a tour of the 9/11 museum, memorial and the top of One World Observatory; “The Ride,” an interactive tour of midtown; and free time to shop and sightsee. For more information, call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com.
