Postponed or canceled
The following events have been canceled or postponed.
MONTPELIER CLOSED
James Madison’s Montpelier will be closed until further notice.
4CP: “THE MOUSETRAP”
Four County Players has canceled all upcoming performances of “The Mousetrap." It is offering to exchange tickets for another show in 2020 or accept the value of your unused ticket as a tax-deductible donation to Four County Players. Contact the box office at 4countyplayers@gmail.com.
MARCH 20
FOWB: UNTOLD STORIES
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield third annual “Untold Stories” program scheduled March 20 has been canceled. For more information, contact Kim Harmon at (217) 299-1102 or Yvette Blake at (540) 809-9960.
AMERICAN LEGION DINNER
Orange American Legion, Post 156, has canceled its free community dinner scheduled for March 20.
MARCH 24
4-H CAMP SIGN-UPS
Orange County 4-H is developing a new plan for 4-H Camp sign-ups, originally scheduled March 24. For more information, call 672-1361 or check Orange County 4-H social media.
MARCH 25
YOUNG AT HEART
The Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris 672-0552.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP
The Orange Parkinson’s Support Group meeting scheduled for March 25 has been canceled.
MARCH 27
VIETNAM VETERANS DAY CEREMONY
The Vietnam Veterans ceremony scheduled for March 27 at Culpeper National Cemetery has been canceled.
March 28
ORANGE NAACP FREEDOM FUND BANQUET
The Orange County Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet scheduled for March 28 has been postponed until a later date. For information, call 672-8379.
BULL RUN Hunt Ball
The Bull Run Hunt Ball, scheduled for March 28 has been postponed until September.
MARCH 30
MAXWELL QUARTET CONCERT
The Stage Alive concert featuring The Maxwell Quartet March 30 has been canceled. For more information, call 972-7117 or visit www.stagealive.org.
APRIL 4
PARK DAY
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield annual“Park Day” project for April 4 has been canceled. For more information, email battlefield@fowb.org.
ROTARY BENEFIT BARBECUE
The Orange Rotary Club annual youth fund benefit barbecue April 4 has been canceled.
APRIL 18
SENIOR PROM
Aging Together’s senior prom scheduled April 18 has been canceled, though it may be rescheduled. For more information, call (540)829-6405 or email info@agingtogether.org.
GARDEN WEEK TOUR
The Dolley Madison Garden Club Historic Garden Week Tour, Gordonsville: Lovers Lane to Main Street has been canceled.
April 19
ATV BENEFIT RAFFLE
The Bull Run Hunt Club raffle drawing for a Suzuki ATV has been postponed until April 19. Call Adrianna Waddy at (540) 840-3137 for more information.
APRIL 22
OCHS CLASSES OF ‘59-’60 LUNCHEON
The OCHS classes of 1959 and 1960 semi-annual luncheon scheduled April 22 has been canceled.
THRIVE BEYOND 55
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department TRIAD program’s “Thrive Beyond 55,” conference scheduled for April 22 has been postponed until June 10. It will be held at the Orange Public Works Building. Email OCTriad@gmail.com or call 661-6156 for more information.
The following events have been submitted, and, as of Tuesday morning, had not been canceled or postponed. Please check with each individual organization to confirm.
NOTICE
Love Outreach FOod Pantry open
Love Outreach Food Pantry will remain open during regular Wednesday operating hours of 9 a.m. to noon. The pantry is located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive and can be reached by calling (540) 223-6674.
MARCH 21
FREE YOGA WORKSHOP
Join yoga instructor Annette Hyde at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper for an energy medicine yoga workshop, celebrating spring’s new beginnings and re-emergence of life from the earth Saturday, March 21. This class is open to all levels of experience with yoga, and is free and open to the public. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. Register at the PWC front desk or by calling (540) 445-5406. Questions may be directed to PWC fitness manager Patrice Barklund, (540) 445-5395 or pbarklund@culpeperwellness.org
PCA CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Services VIEW program will be offering a personal care aide class March 23 through April 3. This is a 40-hour class that will meet Monday through Friday, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
MARCH 28
MRVFC SPAGHETTI DINNER
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company will hold a spaghetti dinner Saturday, March 28, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meet the firefighters, see and tour all the apparatus and thank the men and women who volunteer their time to keep the residents of Orange County safe. Dinner will be all-you-can-eat spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, ice tea, coffee and homemade desserts. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 8 and free for children under 3. Proceeds will go toward purchasing personal protective equipment. Outfitting justone firefighter with a jacket, pants, gloves, hood and helmet costs $3,200. For more information, call chief Jeff Mendonca at (703) 859-3483.
AUTHOR READING
Books Bound2plz invites parents and teens to a reading of “Blue Lights In Your Mirror” Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. This guide to the criminal justice system was written by M. Hemenway. Using short stories, each followed by questions and answers, “Blue Lights In Your Mirror” is designed to answer common questions that often arise when youngsters have encounters with police. This is a good opportunity to hear what rights you have and how to behave while lights are flashing and emotions are racing. The book shop is located across from the Post Office in Orange. Call 672-4000 for more information.
MARCH 29
MUSEUM QUILLING WORKSHOPS
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold a pair of quilling workshops this spring. The first, scheduled Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. and participants will create a spring card. The cost is $10 per person for supplies and limited to 30 participants. The second will be held Saturday, May 2 and participants will create a Mother’s Day or spring card. RSVP on the museum website at www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net.
RURITANS’ BREAKFAST AND YARD SALE
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast and community yard sale Saturday, April 4, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The breakfast will cost $7 and include pancakes, sausage, eggs, apples, biscuits, sausage gravy and beverages. Carry-outs are available. Children 3 and under can eat for free. The breakfast and yard sale will be held at the Ruritan building at 24124 Constitution Highway, Unionville. Future breakfasts and yard sales will be held the first Saturday in May, June, September and October. For more information, call Linda Wilson at 854-8814.
APRIL 5
RABIES CLINIC
The Orange County Animal Shelter will offer its annual spring rabies clinic on Sunday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Unionville Elementary School. A three-year rabies vaccine will be given with a current rabies certificate, otherwise, a one-year vaccine will be given. A rabies vaccination for either dogs or cats is $10. A distemper vaccine for either dogs or cats is $15. Lifetime county dog licenses also will be available to purchase with a current rabies vaccination certificate. The cost is $10 per dog. Only check or cash will be accepted. For more information, call the Orange County Animal Shelter at 672-1124.
APRIL 11
ELECTRONICS RECYCLING
The Orange County Landfill, Litter Control Committee and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries will be hosting an electronics recycling event Saturday, April 11 at the Orange County landfill. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until noon. For more information, call Jayson Woods, Litter Control Committee Coordinator, at 661-5323.
WILDERNESS “Fit-HIKE”
Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park will combine health and history with a series of “fit-history” hikes this spring. These ranger-led hikes are designed to cover a lot of ground—through woods and fields both beautiful and historic. The hikes seek a pace of about 2 miles per hour, including occasional brief stops along the way. The hikes begin at 10 a.m. and will last two to three hours. Saturday, April 11, the featured hike is “A Walk in the Wilderness.” This four-mile hike will explore the most distinctive landscape in the park: The Wilderness. Ranger Mary O’Neill will explore the natural processes and human activities that made the Wilderness the most daunting of all places to fight a battle. Participants should meet at the picnic area on Hill-Ewell Drive, near Wilderness Run.
APRIL 17
RVFD SPRING PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual spring pork tenderloin dinner Friday, April 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu includes: pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverages and desserts. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Take-outs are available. The firehouse is located at 9279 Locust Dale Road. Proceeds benefit the department’s building fund. Call 672-5744 for more information.
APRIL 18
5K RUN/WALK FOR HOPE
The Living The Dream Foundation will hold its fifth annual 5K Run/Walk for Hope in memory of Ben Long and in support of individuals and families affected by depression, substance abuse or suicide, Saturday, April 18. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine in Yowell Meadow Park, Culpeper. Earlybird registration is $25 and the first 150 will receive T-shirts. Pre-register at www.eventbrite.com . Other activities include raffles, food, face-painting, games, music and more. Contact livingthedreamculpeper@gmail.com for more information.
CORNER PRE-SCHOOL 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Corner Pre-School in Unionville will hold a 50th anniversary celebration Saturday, April 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. All students, past and present, are invited to attend. Please bring a chair and RSVP by April1 by calling 854-5240 or (540) 710-4339.
APRIL 27
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Social Services adult education VIEW program offers a medication aide class starting April 27 and continuing through May 22. The 68-hour class meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at 146 Madison Road, Orange. There are no make-up days. For information or to register, call Bernice Washington at 672-1155, ext. 8141 or email Bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
MAY 2
MUSEUM SPRING FLING
Saturday, May 2, the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will host its second annual Spring Fling with vendors and a plant sale. Additional details will be posted soon.
THROUGH MAY 2
2020 MINERAL RESCUE SQUAD ANNUAL RAFFLE
The Mineral Rescue Squad is selling tickets in two separate raffles for a chance to win various gift cards. The first raffle includes: a $100 Bass Pro gift card, a $100 Green Top gift card, a $100 Lowes gift card and $100 Visa prepaid card. The second raffle features: a $100 Victoria Secret gift card, a $100 spa day, a $100 Ultra Beauty gift card and a $100 Visa prepaid card. The drawing will be May 2, at 10 p.m. at the Mineral Firemen’s Fair, 203 E First Street, Mineral. You do not need to be present to win. The cost for one ticket is $5 or five tickets can be purchased for $20. Tickets will be available by scheduling an in-person appointment, via Facebook , facebook.com/mineralrs2 or at the Mineral Firemen’s Fair April 29 through May 2.
MAY 3
AARP BUS TRIP TO NORFOLK
AARP Chapter 5239, Locust Grove, will sponsor a bus trip to Virginia International Tattoo, Norfolk, May 3, a tribute to those who serve in the armed forces. The cost is $119. The bus departs from Lake of the Woods, with stops on Route 3 and the Gordon Road commuter lot. Call 972-4651 or email wisecruiser@hotmail.com for more information or to sign up.
MAY 5
EMT CLASS
An EMT class will be held May 5 through Aug. 27, 6-9:30 p.m. at Madison County Rescue Squad and Blue Ridge Community College. The cost is $400; Madison County Rescue Squad members are free. The instructor will be Garrett Taylor. For information, contact Lt. Diane Dodson at (540) 717-2349. The deadline to register is April 17.
MAY 9
SAVE THE DATE: CIVIL WAR EXPERT TO SPEAK AT FAWN LAKE
Friends of Wilderness Battlefield (FoWB) will feature Civil War expert and Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania National Military Park Chief Historian John Hennessy in an event May 9 at Fawn Lake. Open to the general public, the evening will include a social hour and plated dinner, followed by a refreshing look at the Battle of the Wilderness and the climactic events of 1864 - the great stakes involved, wrapped in fear and hopes, as the Civil War roared to its climax along the hard road to Appomattox. A question-and answer session will follow. Event details and reservations will be available in March.
MAY 15
MADISON CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERTS
The Madison Choral Society has begun spring rehearsals. Under the direction of Rafael Scarfullery, the society will perform the “passion” and “resurrection” sections of Handel’s “Messiah.” Concerts will be Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at Orange Baptist Church and Sunday, May 17, at 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church in Haywood. Singers of all voice parts are invited to join rehearsals at Madison United Methodist Church, 505 S. Main Street in Madison, Monday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m.
MAY 17
USCG ANTI-SMUGGLING TALK AT MUSEUM
Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m., author James Howe will present “Red Crew: a first-hand account of U.S. Coast Guard anti-smuggling operations during the early years of the nation’s maritime war on drugs” at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage. Howe describes his experience as the executive officer of a specialized drug-hunting crew that sailed in then-state-of-the-art “surface effect ships,” a small flotilla of high-speed vessels pressed into the drug war on short notice. Email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com for more information.
JUNE 3
AARP BUS TRIP TO NATIONALS GAME
AARP Chapter 5239, Locust Grove, will sponsor a bus trip to see the Washington Nationals take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park Wednesday, June 3. Seats are located in the lower field area with elevator access and cost $80, including transportation. The bus departs from Lake of the Woods, with stops on Route 3 and the Gordon Road commuter lot. Call (571) 334-4913 or email krausman369@gmail.com for more information or to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.