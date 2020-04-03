The twice-a-month meetings of the Orange County Board of Supervisors normally aren’t the hottest tickets in town. Then again, sometimes the second or fourth Tuesday of each month draws quite a crowd—particularly if there’s a public hearing on a land use issue.
At any given meeting, there are the five county supervisors, county administrator, clerk and county attorney, plus any number of staff present prepared to make presentations or seek action and others there to offer reports or otherwise be commended or acknowledged. And, usually, there’ one member of the press.
However, last Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam, in executive order 53, banned statewide gatherings of 10 people or more in an effort to slow the spread of the international COVID-19 pandemic that has registered more than 1,050 cases in Virginia, including 25 deaths.
Still, two and a half weeks ago, the board of supervisors announced a proposed tax increase and continue to meet—in small numbers—in an effort to craft a 2021 budget. At some point, the board will need to present both to the public for comment before approval.
Therein lies the challenge.
A normal board meeting generally doubles the governor’s allotted number approved to gather. A public hearing—and one including a proposed tax rate increase—is likely to surpass it substantially.
At a special called meeting last Tuesday morning, the board adopted an ordinance to allow the continuity of operations amid a pandemic disaster.
Basically, interim county administrator Brenda Garton noted, it allows the county to meet remotely and conduct county business while the community is in a state of emergency.
“There’s a provision in the state code that allows local governments to adopt an ordinance immediately so you can operate in the case it’s impossible to meet because of the conditions of the emergency,” Garton explained.
Because of the governor’s ban on gatherings of 10 or more, it makes it difficult to have a meeting with all those who need to be in the same room, she continued. “This allows you to hold meetings electronically in specific ways until the state of emergency is over or for six months.”
Garton said, like any county ordinance, it still must be advertised, sent to public hearing and adopted after the public has had a chance to weigh in on it.
Once the ordinance is in place, if there’s an agenda item that requires a public hearing—a tax rate increase, a budget, a rezoning—the board must make a provision for the public to participate. At the same time, it cannot act at that virtual meeting, but must instead read the public’s comments into the record at a subsequent meeting before taking action.
Garton said county information technology staff are working on the logistics to enable the supervisors and the public to meet electronically. And, she noted, at the special meeting last Tuesday held at the Orange County Airport meeting room, District 3 Supervisor Teel Goodwin was a virtual participant.
But Garton noted the board can’t hold a public hearing with the staff and the public. The Gordon Building, where the board meets, is closed to the public and any public hearing likely would exceed the 10-person maximum the governor decreed.
“We can’t open the building and let people in and keep it under the 10-person limit,” she said. “We need to hold the meeting electronically and make a provision for public input,” she said.
Conceivably, the board could stream a public hearing—on its upcoming budget and proposed tax rate increase—and solicit public comment remotely. “Citizens would need to email or call in by a certain date to share their concerns and at the next meeting, we’d read those comments into the record,” Garton said. “Once they’re part of the public record, the board could act. It allows for public input, but the action is delayed.”
Garton, with more than 25 years in local government experience, said she’s never had to deal with an emergency similar to the coronavirus epidemic.
“This case is very different,” she said. “Normally, when there are states of emergency, they’re limited to an area and you reach out to other localities for the resources you need and you say, ‘This is what we did the last time.’ That’s not the case here.”
Meanwhile, the towns of Gordonsville and Orange—both with upcoming budget hearings and council meetings on the schedule—are considering how best to manage the 10-person limit and still attend to town business.
The Town of Gordonsville held a meeting Monday to consider a continuity of government ordinance and the Town of Orange was still considering the topic in advance of its next scheduled meeting April 20.
“This allows the board to do business under a state of emergency,” Garton reiterated. “With so many things suspended, they have to be able to act.”
