A reassessment, a search for a new county administrator and the introduction of a fire and EMS tax levy already made for a complicated budget process. Then, COVID-19.
In a special virtual meeting Thursday evening, the Orange County Board of Supervisors proposed a $123.8 million consolidated budget that holds the line on all county taxes.
It voted to advertise an equalized real estate tax rate of $.61 per $100 of assessed value and to hold a public hearing to consider extending the June 5 deadline for real estate tax payments.
“The main thing to point out is that the real estate tax rate and the fire and EMS tax levy are equalized as a result of the reassessment process,” budget subcommittee member and District 2 Supervisor Jim White reported. “No tax increases are proposed and the other rates all remain the same as well.”
“In these difficult times, we felt a tax increase is not something we should visit upon the citizens,” District 1 Supervisor and budget subcommittee member Mark Johnson added in the online meeting.
Still, that doesn’t mean the board isn’t looking to get a few things done.
The proposed 2021 budget includes nearly $15 million in funds to tackle four substantial capital projects.
Following the brief budget discussion, the board authorized staff to begin pursuing financing options for renovations and an addition at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School, modifications to the county-owned Blue Bell building to create a technical education center, opening of a new landfill cell and furthering the county’s broadband initiative.
White said the Gordon-Barbour project, which would include a new roof, addition and safety improvements would cost approximately $6.3 million. Transforming the Blue Bell building from a manufacturing facility into a viable career and technical education center for the high school would cost approximately $2.5 million. Preparing a new landfill cell and building out the next phase of the broadband project would cost approximately $3 million apiece.
What’s not in the budget are salary increases for Orange County teachers and pay raises for county staff.
“It’s a tough budget,” White said. “We looked at any number of different scenarios and developed a budget under the assumption of ‘business as usual.’ That budget required new revenue but as we went through the process of trying to organize those priorities, we were hit with the real world impact of COVID-19.”
Recognizing those challenges, the board reconsidered what it felt it could and couldn’t do with the proposed budget.
“We had to look at it through a new set of lenses,” White said. “That changed the budget dramatically.”
White said the raises for teachers and county staff stayed in the proposed budget until the very end. But, with meals, lodging and sales tax revenues expected to decline with the current economic conditions, “it wasn’t the right environment to do that.” With citizens out of work or laid off, “it wasn’t the time to expand the cost of operating county government,” he added.
“We want to fairly compensate county employees and our teachers, but in the current environment we had to take it out. Hopefully, we can revisit that at some point this year if the economy rebounds.”
The county anticipates general fund revenues of $61.3 million, down from $64.1 million in the 2020 adopted budget. It anticipates nearly $4 million less in local revenue and about $100,000 less in state and federal funds, but would draw on approximately $1.2 million in general fund reserves to help balance the budget.
Following reassessment in 2019 and a 13% increase in property values, countywide, an equalized tax rate would have been $.72. The county real estate tax rate had been $.80 since the 2015 fiscal year.
When the supervisors created a countywide fire and EMS tax levy last month, it meant it would reduce the real estate tax rate by $.11 to pay exclusively for those services (approximately $6.2 million).
That left an equalized real estate tax rate of $.61 per $100 of assessed value.
All other county taxes remained the same.
The proposed $123.8 million consolidate budget includes $74.8 million in total school funds and $49 million for other county operations, collectively representing a 16 percent increase from the 2020 adopted budget—most of which can be accounted for in the funds it expects to borrow for capital projects.
The board will consider the proposed budget and tax rate at a public hearing April 21.
That same evening, the board will host an additional hearing to extend the deadline for the first payment of real estate property taxes from June 5 to June 20. Additionally, taxpayers will have a grace period to pay until July 20 without penalty, according to the proposed ordinance.
“This is a one-time process specifically related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” board chair and District 4 Supervisor Jim Crozier noted.
It would not affect future tax payment deadlines.
“We wanted to extend the due date and grace period to help our community through this,” White added.
