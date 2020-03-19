Orange County is considering its first real estate tax rate increase in six years.
Last Tuesday evening, the Orange County Board of Supervisors agreed to advertise an adjusted tax rate not to exceed $.69 per $100 of assessed value in preparation for the 2021 fiscal year. Since the 2015 fiscal year, the county’s real estate tax rate has held steady at $.80 per $100 of assessed value.
Because the county completed a reassessment in 2019, it is required to announce the proposed rate earlier than it normally would. Traditionally, the board would establish the budget and align the tax rate to fund it. Because of state code, the board must first announce the maximum rate it is considering.
Even so, board members indicated the final figure likely could be less.
“We are required to announce a rate at this point, but we are only halfway through the budget process,” District 2 Supervisor Jim White said. “I just want to be clear. Because of reassessment, we have to announce the rate early.”
“I can’t imagine we’ll set the rate at $.69,” District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said. “Almost certainly, it will be less than that.”
An equalized tax rate—based on a 13% increase in property values countywide—would have been $.72 per $100 of value, according to Orange County Assistant County Administrator Glenda Bradley.
Before it decided on a tax rate to advertise, the supervisors created a countywide fire and EMS tax levy that amounted to $.11 of the real estate rate. With that revenue removed—and eligible exclusively for county fire and EMS services—an equalized rate would have been $.61 per $100 of value.
Bradley said the advertised rate represents a proposed $.08 or 11% increase in real estate taxes.
“As we work through the budget, because of the unknowns, we will be able to come down from the maximum tax rate advertised,” she noted.
“Once you advertise the rate, you can’t raise it higher than what was advertised,” interim county administrator Brenda Garton advised the board. “You may go lower, but if you advertise it too low, you may get stuck with it.”
Bradley noted that the $.69 rate would represent a 5.7% increase ($6,119,948.4514) in the total consolidated budget to $112,739,259.
“The budget is very much a moving target,” White added. “We’re halfway through the budget so it feels a little strange to be setting it this way, not in sequence, but we’re required by state code.”
The board will hold a public hearing on the advertised tax rate Tuesday, April 21, at 7 p.m. in the Gordon Building meeting room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.