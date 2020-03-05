In the coming fiscal year, Orange County is expected to spend approximately $6 million to provide fire and EMS services to a growing population. That’s nearly twice as much as it spent a decade ago.
As the demand for those services has increased, the supply of volunteers able to supply those services has dropped. That’s why the Orange County Board of Supervisors is considering a fire and EMS levy as part of its real estate tax structure.
The proposal is not an additional tax but a specific assignment of existing tax dollars that only would be used to fund local fire and EMS operations.
Currently, the county’s real estate tax rate is approximately $.80 per $100 of assessed value. From that, the county pays for services for citizens including schools, libraries, the landfill, courts, public safety, social services and fire and EMS, among others.
Taxes collected go into a general fund that pays for all services. What the fire and EMS levy would do is earmark funds specifically for those services.
Virginia code authorizes the establishment of fire and EMS districts within the county to raise funds to equip fire or EMS departments with apparatus for fighting fires and protecting human life. The code requires any taxes collected be kept separate from all other county funds and applied only for the maintenance and operation of fire and EMS companies, according to assistant county administrator for management services Glenda Bradley.
Any such levy would be removed from the existing real estate tax rate.
According to figures Bradley provided, the county is expected to spend approximately $873,390 in the coming fiscal year in support of volunteer fire and rescue operations throughout the county. Meanwhile, it anticipates spending $5.2 million on its professional staff. Of that $6 million total, $1.4 million is recoverable through insurance, leaving the county with a balance of $4.6 million, she said.
Based on estimated real estate taxes for the 2020-21 fiscal year, one penny on the tax rate would generate $452,230. To offset the estimated $6 million in fire and EMS expenses, that amounts to 11 cents on the tax rate, dropping the $.80 total down to $.69. The same amount is collected, but the fire and EMS levy only pays for those explicit services.
The board discussed the proposed levy at its Feb. 25 meeting and is expected to take it up again at its March 10 meeting.
“What prompted us to look at this is discussions with our volunteer organizations and in the transition from volunteer to professional staff, that rate of change is likely to accelerate,” District 2 Supervisor Jim White said. “This is a way for us to give some visibility to the citizens of what we’re doing to protect them.”
White said the possibility of a fire and EMS levy was rooted in a board retreat discussion several years ago.
“We had been talking about this because the costs are getting higher,” District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said. “What it does is allows the citizens to see how their tax dollars are being spent. What cemented the idea for us is when we realized what a large chunk of the budget is going to this.”
It’s approximately 12% of the county’s budget.
He said one of the main advantages is the tax’s transparency. While the board can adopt a budgetary statement indicating how it plans to spend tax dollars by service, the fire and EMS levy requires funds be spent for such services.
Johnson noted the proposed levy is not a new tax—not one on top of existing taxes, anyway.
“People get upset when you raise taxes and they think you’re spending it on something they don’t support,” he said. “This would be spent only on something people want and support.” he noted.
“It provides more transparency,” board chair Jim Crozier added.
The board can adopt the proposed levy by resolution or ordinance and will solicit citizen feedback at a March 10 public hearing.
