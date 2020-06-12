Orange County's public offices will reopen to citizens on Monday, June 15, according to a press release issued Friday.
Access to county buildings will be limited and citizens are encouraged to make appointments when in-person visits are needed. Citizens also are asked to handle business by phone, email or via the county website whenever possible.
The release notes that the county "is committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 while preserving the health and well-being of its employees and citizens." Those who visit county offices are asked to practice social distancing and wear face coverings as required by Gov. Ralph Northam's Executive Order 65.
In a separate release on Friday, the county announced that the playgrounds at Booster Park and Barboursville Park will reopen on Saturday, June 13.
According to the announcement, "Patrons are encouraged to follow all precautions outlined by the Governor’s Executive Order 65 and public health agencies by maintaining social distancing while using the playground facilities. COVID-19 safety information is posted at the playground facilities. Parents and guardians should help children follow these precautions to help reduce disease spread."
