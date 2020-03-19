“Business as usual” doesn’t exist anymore under the overlay of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That’s the gist of an announcement Orange County officials made Thursday afternoon in their effort to protect citizens and staff amid rapidly changing and uncertain circumstances.
“We’ve been working on this for a week and we’re sharing this community letter to let the citizens know we’re doing things to protect critical services for our citizens,” interim Orange County Administrator Brenda Garton said Thursday. “But no. It’s not ‘business as usual.’”
In a letter posted to the county website, Garton outlines the steps the county is taking to “flatten the curve” of the virus—the efforts to keep the number of cases of COVID-19 from exceeding the health care system’s capacity to manage those cases.
As of Thursday morning, there were no cases reported in Orange County, nor in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health Department District.
“The most important thing to keep in mind is that if each of us makes every effort to follow guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Virginia Department of Health, and federal and state officials, we have the best chance of doing our part to protect our own health, as well as the health of our loved ones and members of our community, especially those in vulnerable population groups,” Garton said in the letter.
She also encouraged county citizens to inform themselves on COVID-19 with information gleaned from state agencies and official sources, rather than social media.
Garton said a county COVID-19 response team has been created to help manage the crisis locally. It’s comprised of a number of county department heads and staff representing operations, administration, finance, information technology, and fire and EMS. Garton said if she needs to involve other specific department heads or constitutional officers, she will.
Earlier this week, the county announced its libraries would be closing March 18 (at least through April 4) and posted revised protocols for social services clients. The courts also announced a modified schedule in an effort to eliminate large gatherings of people to slow the potential spread of the virus. Next week’s meeting of the Orange County Board of Supervisors has been cancelled and the county closed its visitors center in the Orange Train Station.
Meanwhile, Garton said she is working with county staff to provide essential services while attempting to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when it reaches Orange County.
County department heads are submitting plans outlining what services they can provide and what modifications they may need to continue operating for the foreseeable future.
Modified operations include telework options for employees, adjusted employee office hours, social distancing protocols, enhanced notices of proper health practices, reduced hours of operations and access to the public in certain offices, and the postponement or alteration of all non-essential meetings, Garton noted.
Additionally, the county maintenance department is working to sanitize common areas and providing cleaning and sanitation supplies to staff.
“We’re doing what we can to flatten that curve,” she said. “All our efforts are aimed at providing essential services while adjusting to reduce human interaction. We don’t want staff to give the virus to citizens or citizens to give the virus to staff. It’s a two-way street.”
Garton stressed that the county would not be reducing operations in critical areas, including public safety, fire and EMS, law enforcement, E911 and social services.
However, the county is encouraging citizens to consider online services, conducting services or requests electronically or postponing them.
“People may be scratching their heads and wondering what all the fuss is about because we don’t have a case yet, but this is all about being proactive and preventative,” Garton added. “We want to tamp down the spread of this as much as we can by keeping people away from each other.”
For Garton’s complete letter to the citizens, visit www.orangecountyva.gov.
