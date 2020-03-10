Betsy Brantley

"Creative to Creative," a conversation between Orange County actress Betsy Brantley and Rappahannock County artist Ruthie Windsor-Mann, has been postponed until June, due to health safety concerns. 

Sponsored by the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community, the free event will be a conversation between Brantley, who has appeared in numerous films, plays and TV shows, and Windsor-Mann, whose paintings have been widely exhibited. The emcee will be Wendy Reiger, anchor for Washington D.C.'s NBC affiliate, Channel 4. 

The rescheduled event will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, in the Little Washington Theatre in Washington, Va. For more information, go to https://raac.org/raacwp/2nd-friday-at-the-library/ or call (540) 675-1253. 

