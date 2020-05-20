Orange County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bank burglary in Locust Grove that occurred early Saturday morning.
According to chief deputy, Maj. Mike LaCasse, an intruder broke into the Wells Fargo branch at 5505 Germanna Highway by cutting a hole in the roof.
The incident is ruled a burglary, not a robbery, LaCasse said.
“A burglary is when someone breaks in at night time and no one is there,” he explained. “It’s always at night. A robbery, on the other hand, “is always a person-to-person crime.”
LaCasse said once the subject gained entry to the bank property, they were unable to access any cash and left the premises. Bank employees discovered the building had been broken into and reported the incident at 10:33 a.m., May 16.
“Nothing has been reported stolen at this point,” LaCasse said.
It appears the burglar entered the building on the back side, out of sight of any Route 3 motorists..
Investigators are looking for a slightly-built, fairly short individual, but the chief deputy said they are unable to determine whether the subject is male or female or what race the suspect might be. The burglar was wearing dark-colored clothing.
He said the sheriff’s office has reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigations and other agencies. “We have a few leads and we’re collecting evidence, but there were no witnesses and we didn’t catch anyone red-handed, so it’s a little harder,” he said. “Still, we’ve got some irons in the fire. It’s a unique M.O. It’s not everyday someone enters through the roof. A lot of times, you see broken glass at the front door and know there was a burglary.”
LaCasse said deputies have been working the case since it was reported over the weekend and encouraged anyone with information to contact investigator Lt. Becky Jones at 672-1200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.