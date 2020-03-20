Orange County officials met with health department representatives Monday morning to learn about the spread of the coronavirus. Looking very somber, several dozen leaders representing local government, fire and EMS services, law enforcement, social services and other county departments, filled a meeting room at the Orange County Fire and EMS station on Berry Hill Road.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD), and Kathy Hatter, RRHD local health emergency coordinator, presented the latest information on the spread of COVID-19, which they acknowledged is constantly changing, and shared recommendations and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Both Kartchner and Hatter stressed the extreme importance of relying on accurate information provided by the state health department and the CDC rather than believing social media, which contains a great many false and misleading posts.
The state health department’s website has detailed information describing the virus and provides specific and up-to-date guidance for businesses, community partners, educational institutions, health care professionals, and individuals and households.
Offering some reassurance, Hatter said the state is well-prepared for handling a pandemic and has done exercises in anticipation of the situation the state now faces.
Kartchner said the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was diagnosed on Jan. 21 and the first case in Charlottesville had been announced Monday. A man in his 70s in James City County had died of respiratory failure resulting from the disease. (Word came Tuesday of a second state fatality from the virus, another man in his 70s, also in the Peninsula District.)
Kartchner said those most at risk of contracting the virus are older people and those with underlying medical conditions.
Although there were no confirmed cases in the health district comprising Orange, Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties at the time of the county meeting, he warned, “It’ll be here.”
The local health department is not collecting lab samples, but it will facilitate testing for the coronavirus. A sample can be collected at a hospital or in a doctor’s office, but Kartchner said the actual test must be done in a laboratory because it is “fairly complex.”
Coronavirus testing is underway at the state public health lab and LabCorp, a commercial laboratory. Results come back from the state lab in one to two days and from LabCorp in three to four days, Kartchner said.
The state lab will conduct the tests on samples for people who meet certain criteria.
According to the state health department, you can be tested if you’ve had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of onset and fever or signs/symptoms of a lower respiratory illness. You also can be tested by the state lab if you have a fever and pneumonia requiring hospitalization, and you test negative for the flu and related flu-like symptoms and no alternative diagnosis. Finally, you can be tested if you live in a nursing home or long-term care facility and you have a fever or signs/symptoms of a lower respiratory illness and test negative for flu and flu-like symptoms, and have no alternative diagnosis.
The way things currently stand, Kartchner said that others who want to be tested for the virus still can have the test done and the sample will be sent to LabCorp rather than the state lab.
For anyone who has been tested for the virus, the doctor advised, “Go home and isolate yourself until you get the results back.”
He said the motto among health care professionals is “‘A reason to test is a reason to treat,’ and in this case the treatment would be to isolate yourself until we get the test [result] back.”
He said the health department will seek out “close contacts” only for patients testing positive and that a time will come when “contact tracing” won’t be feasible because there will be too many cases to track.
According the state health department website, “Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever (subjective or confirmed) and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing).”
The site notes that there have been some cases of COVID-19 where people don’t have any symptoms.
The disease is spread from person to person. To prevent getting sick and to prevent spreading the virus, Kartchner and Hatter emphasized the importance of avoiding close contact with sick people, washing your hands frequently, not touching your face, practicing social distancing and staying home if you’re sick.
According to one of the VDH slides that Kartchner and Hatter presented, it is crucial to avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth: “Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth.”
Hatter said she is trying to keep her hands in her pockets as a way to avoid touching her face.
Kartchner and Hatter also urged everyone to cover their coughs and sneezes, and use one’s elbow if a tissue is not handy. It’s also a wise practice to avoid shaking hands.
Hatter said droplets from a sneeze or cough can travel six feet—a useful fact to know when deciding how to define social distancing.
In addition, Hatter said people should be vigilant in their cleaning. You may have been outside the range of an explosive, germ-laden sneeze, but the surfaces around you may have taken a hit.
If you’re not sick, don’t get tested, Kartchner advised, since a negative result from a lab test may inspire an unjustified feeling of security.
He said masks are for sick people. If you have symptoms of the coronavirus or any flu-like virus, call your health care provider in advance before going in. He said you will be issued a mask as soon as you arrive to prevent the spread of illness.
After the county meeting, Orange County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Mort said that the county had not seen an increase in calls to 911 as of Monday.
“Things in the community are going well. We haven’t had some of the mass hysteria with this virus that we’re seeing in other places. Our citizens are waiting for the accurate information to come out. And part of today was getting that accurate information from the health department,” Mort said.
Drawing on material shared during the county meeting, he added the fire and EMS department would begin posting additional information on its Facebook page.
With all the schools closed, Mort said, “That does not mean it's time to take the kids to the movies. It doesn't mean it's time to go to the mall. The whole point of this is to keep your family home. Don’t go out in large groups.”
Like Kartchner and Hatter, he urged good hygiene practices. He also said that “there is some worry out there” about supplies in the stores. On that front, he said, “Take what you need, but make sure that there’s enough for everybody else.”
