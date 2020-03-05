On the popular Food Network television show “Chopped,” confident chefs attempt to demonstrate their mastery of the culinary arts with unusual ingredients and a limited amount of time. Their dishes are, by definition, creative and their efforts entertaining.
Several years ago, the Dolley Madison Garden Club staged a “Flowers Chopped” event, where floral designers applied similar principles, incorporating unique “ingredients” in their arrangements to great effect.
The success of that program led to the club’s upcoming event—Dueling Arrangers—March 18 at The Pavilion on Lakeland Farm.
According to club publicity chair Mary Queitzsch, the showdown will feature two talented designers well-known to the club and the community: Tom May and David Pippin.
Pippin is the floral designer of the executive mansion of Virginia and an adjunct professor in the horticulture department at Reynolds Community College. A native of Louisa County, he founded David Pippin, Inc. in 2000 and has applied his creative talents in a variety of educational and horticultural venues in the Richmond area.
May is a native of Gordonsville and for 37 years has been the administrator at The Village at Gordon House on Main Street. He owns Royal Touch Special Events, using large floral displays and props to create signature experiences. He’s the longtime organist at Christ Episcopal Church in Gordonsville.
Pippin has been arranging flowers since a high school horticulture class in 1977. May estimated he first began working with flowers for friends for parties and weddings in the early 1980s.
While the two have lectured together in the past, this will be the first time they “dueled” against one another.
“I’ve dueled with several other designers, but it wasn’t a competition,” Pippin said. “The Dolley Madison Garden Club has put a whole new twist on this one! I’m excited and a bit nervous, because there’s no telling what Tom will create!”
May said the duel will be about different designers’ styles and having fun in the process.
“I am not viewing this as a competition but rather a good chance to see how designers work differently or the same—whatever the case may be,” May said.
Club member Annie Vanderwarker will serve as the emcee of the event, setting the challenges before the designers over four rounds. She’ll surely interject some surprise elements the designers must incorporate into their arrangements. The audience will judge each round and have an opportunity to inspect the arrangements after the duel is complete.
Both designers expressed confidence in the types of designs they make and are ready for whatever surprises come their way.
“I’ll just do my thing and pray everyone likes them,” Pippin said.
May agreed. “I enjoy creating and usually trying to create something that you normally would not see as an element of surprise.”
Good naturedly, Pippin proclaimed he would win because he is “younger and faster,” but added, “Tom does beautiful work. I won’t be upset if he wins.”
May expects the pair will put on a good show.
“We like to banter back and forth during our presentations. The goal is to have fun, make it interesting and learn something new,” he said. “As my motto says, ‘It’s not done until it’s overdone.’ ”
The duel will take place Wednesday, March 18, at The Pavilion on Lakeland Farm, 13528 Sedwick Lane, Orange. Doors open at 1 p.m. Advance tickets are $50 and tickets at the door will be $55. Tickets can be ordered at www.eventbrite.com.
