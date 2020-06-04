Germanna Community College has seen a surge in enrollment during the pandemic, with a 30% increase in summer enrollment over this time last year, according to Dr. Janet Gullickson, Germanna’s president.
The boost appears closely tied to the school’s extensive online offerings—a viable way to continue one’s education and career and technical training during the pandemic.
During a phone interview, Gullickson said the school announced its online summer offerings “quite early,” thereby helping students plan ahead.
In response to the public health crisis, furthermore, the college will move almost every course component online in the fall. This, too, gives students and their families ample advance notice as they contemplate the many unknowns on the in-person educational landscape.
Gullickson sees other reasons for the uptick in enrollment. She noted that every year the college picks up “a fair number of what we call ‘transient’ students,” who sign up for a class or two at Germanna so they can earn transfer credits toward a degree at a four-year school they already attend or plan to attend.
Given the current unusual circumstances, Gullickson said there may be more transient students enrolling online at Germanna this summer.
With her characteristically down-to-earth humor, she imagined a conversation possibly taking place between parents and college-aged children stuck at home: “Parents are saying, ‘Hey, you don’t have a job. You’re sitting in my basement. You need to do something with your time.’”
For more than a decade, Germanna has been offering online courses to accommodate the schedules of students with jobs and family responsibilities. With that history, the transition to offering all courses online during the pandemic still was a challenge, but it didn’t require a complete remake of its academic offerings, as was the case at many other schools.
Back in March, when the pandemic forced schools across the country to end in-person instruction, Germanna swiftly transitioned to all-online, all the time. The college gave laptop computers to its students who didn’t already own them and made sure everybody could easily access advising and counseling services online as well.
More professional development for faculty
No one knows whether schools will open, or stay open, for in-person classes in the fall. That uncertainty has led Germanna to boost professional development for faculty so they can keep improving the quality of their online courses, Gullickson said.
Even classes typically held in-person are now available via an internet connection.
In a press release issued by the college, Dr. Shawn Shields, professor of chemistry, co-chair of the Germanna Science Department, and co-chair of the curriculum committee, said all chemistry courses are now online with video and tutorial components. She explained that most labs will be online, but a small component of hands-on work in “socially distanced labs” will be offered to transfer students.
Free computer training class
In a community outreach effort, Gullickson said she and her colleagues at Germanna are well aware that not everyone knows how to use a computer. To fill that gap and help prepare people of all ages for jobs and other activities that require computer skills, the college is offering a free summer class called “Computers and Career Planning—Your Path to Success.” For information, and to enroll in the class, contact Dianna DiPasquale at DDipasquale@germanna.edu.
