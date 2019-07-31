AUG. 3
SUMMER BBQ AND BACKPACK GIVE-AWAY
House of God Tabernacle, at 109 N. Madison Road, Orange, will hold a summer barbecue and school backpack give-away Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are invited to enjoy an afternoon of faith, family, food and fun, with children attending receiving backpacks filled with school supplies.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL JAMBOREE
New Fellowship Christian Center will host its 27th annual back-to-school jamboree Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Madison County Young Farmers Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will include face painting, a moon bounce, games, door prizes, school supplies and D.A.R.E. representatives. Each school-age child will leave with a bag of school supplies. A hot dog and hamburger lunch will be served. Everything is free and open to the public. Call (540) 718-6314 or 672-5349 for more information.
PEACH FESTIVAL
Westover United Methodist Church on Rt. 609, will be having its annual peach festival Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come and enjoy the good food, the peachy desserts and live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 8 – 11 a.m. and will consist of pancakes with peach sauce, sausage gravy over biscuits, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. The cost is $8. Children 10 and under eat for free. A plate of 2 crepes is $5. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and consist of a hotdog, chips, drink and dessert (peach cake, pie, cobbler with ice cream). Lunch costs $5. Additional menu items include pre-ordered peach cakes ($16 for a whole cake or $10 for half a cake), pie or cobbler ($8 each). Place orders by July 26 at (434) 985-2709 or (434) 985-2215. Additionally, peaches will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit Westover’s building fund and the Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts, Inc.
AUG. 4
NEW HOPE BAPTIST HOMECOMING
New Hope Baptist Church (32250 Old Plank Road, Mine Run) will be hosting its annual homecoming celebration Sunday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. Revival services will be held Aug. 5 - 9, at 7 p.m. nightly. For more information, call (540) 223-8935 or email info@newhopebapt.org.
MT. ZION HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mount Zion Baptist Church will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2:30 p.m., with dinner following the morning service. The Rev. Isaac Howard, of Marshall, will be the guest speaker Aug. 4. Revival services will be held Aug. 5-7 at 7:30 p.m., nightly. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 5, the Rev. Dwight Hargrove of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Spotsylvania; Aug. 6, the Rev. Shantel Hopkins of Nazareth Baptist Church, Orange; Aug. 7, the Rev. Gregory Mack of Mount Pisgah/Divine Life, True Blue. The church is located at 4288 Gov. Almond Rd., Locust Grove.
EMANUEL USHER'S DAY PROGRAM
Emanuel Baptist Church will hold its annual ushers’ day program Sunday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Apostle James Ragland, from the House of God Tabernacle in Gordonsville, accompanied by his church family. Lunch will be served prior to the afternoon service. Ushers should come in uniform. All are invited.
THROUGH AUG. 7
“GIDDY UP JUNCTION” VBS
Grace Baptist Church at 18058 Constitution Highway, Orange, invites all local families to join them for “Giddy Up Junction,” a summer vacation Bible school program. The fun concludes August 7, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at the church. The program is for ages 4 through adults. Child care for younger children is available.
AUG. 11
LITTLE ZION HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Little Zion Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming and revival beginning Sunday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Kelly, from Silver Hill Baptist Church, Summerduck. He will be accompanied by his choir, congregation and ushers. Lunch will be served following the morning worship. Revival services begin Monday, Aug. 12, with praise and prayer at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Rev. Keith Sherard, Free Union Baptist Church, Culpeper. Services continue Aug. 13, with the Rev. Robert Anthony, Blue Run Baptist Church, Barboursville; and Aug. 14, with the Rev. James Louderback, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville. All are invited to join the church on these special occasions.
AUG. 14
BLYTHE FAMILY AT SOLID ROCK
The Blythe Family will perform Aug. 14-18 at Solid Rock Full Gospel on Route 33 in Barboursville. Music will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 832-1800.
AUG. 18
MT. HOLY HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mount Holy Baptist Church is having its homecoming service Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. David Lee Sr. of Beulah Baptist Church, as the guest speaker. Lunch will be served following morning service. Revival services will follow Monday, Aug. 19, with the Rev. Shaw Henson, Tuesday, Aug. 20, with the Rev. Robertson and Wednesday, Aug. 21 with the Rev. Garry Brown. Services will be held at 7 p.m. each night. The church is located at 24035 Church Hill Rd., Culpeper.
MT. CALVARY HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Aug. 18, with morning worship at 11:30 a.m. followed by the annual homecoming dinner.
The guest preacher for the afternoon service at 3:00 p.m. will be the Rev. Walter Bryant accompanied by his choir and congregation from Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Orange. Revival services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. nightly. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 21, the Rev. James Louderback, Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Barboursville; Aug. 22, the Rev. Shantal Hopkins, Nazareth Baptist Church, Orange; and Aug. 23, the Rev. Ronald Johnson, Hopewell Baptist Church, Rapidan. Everyone is invited.
AUG. 31
MT. PISGAH YARD SALE AND BAKE SALE
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will be having a yard sale and bake sale Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Spaces are available for a $10 donation. For information or a table, Diann Jackson at (540) 729-5719 or Lillian Burrell at (540) 229-9446).